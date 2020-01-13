The School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. in the Scarsdale Middle School auditorium lobby at 134 Mamaroneck Road.
Ten candidates are on the ballot to fill 10 seats on the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee, and for the first time in several years, the ballot includes 21 proposed changes to the SBNC resolution, which governs the nominating and election process.
The Administrative Committee is seeking the election of two committee candidates in each of the five elementary school districts. The candidates are:
Edgewood: Cecilia Anon-Kowalski and Prem Itharat
Fox Meadow: Swapna Kanekar and Jonathan Lemle
Greenacres: Deborah Jeanne Skolnik and Cindy S. Yau
Heathcote: Curtis Parker and “Claire” Yin Yang
Quaker Ridge: Susi D’ambra Coplan and Purnima Srivastava
Full biographical information for the candidates is posted at scarsdalesbnc.com.
To vote in the SBNC election, one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days and live in the same election district as the candidates for which the resident is voting.
The 10 elected will join 20 others serving staggered three-year terms on the committee, which meets January through March to choose nonpartisan candidates to run for election to the Scarsdale Board of Education in May.
This year, the committee will nominate candidates for school board seats currently held by Scott Silberfein and Chris Morin, who are completing two three-year terms.
Residents are welcome to propose school board candidates to the nominating committee, and candidates can choose to run from outside the nonpartisan system. However, the 30 elected members of the committee nominate candidates to represent the nonpartisan slate in the school board election, which takes place at the same time as the school budget vote on May 19.
Scarsdale School District residents also will vote on 21 proposed amendments to the SBNC resolution. The committee proposed amendments to the public on Nov. 17, 2019 and made changes based on community feedback. The entire text of the resolution, marked to indicate all changes, is posted online at scarsdalesbnc.com and will also be available at the polling location.
Any changes approved by public vote will be incorporated into an amended resolution and posted on the website.
In its review of the amendments, the Scarsdale League of Women Voters reached consensus in support of many of the proposed amendments to the SBNC resolution, but did not indicate its agreement or disagreement on the remaining amendments.
The league did not support proposed Amendment 12, which eliminates the requirement that the Administrative Committee appoint candidates after the ballot deadline in future elections to ensure that every seat on the ballot is contested. The current election has no contested seats, despite the current wording of the resolution, because the SBNC was unable to recruit willing volunteers to contest the elections.
The league also took issue with the amount of time the public had to review the proposed amendments. The first notice to the public about possible changes was sent Nov. 18, 2019 as a press release. This newspaper covered this in its print edition and online.
The Joint Committee also held an information session on Dec. 3; public comment was requested by Dec. 13.
“The League is concerned by the abbreviated timetable and limited public education on what are fairly substantial structural and philosophical changes to the Resolution,” the league said in its statement issued Jan. 11.
“While the League supports a process in which the Joint Committee reviews the Resolution annually to make appropriate changes, such a process should be deliberative and collaborative and should include ample voter education efforts prior to the January election. The League believes proposed amendments should be finalized and publicized in sufficient time for the community to fully understand the nature of the changes and the rationale behind the decision-making process.”
Jordan Copeland, chair of the SBNC’s Joint Committee, said he is grateful for the league’s involvement in the process, and agrees that he would have personally liked more time, and the committee spent many hours on the proposed amendments over two and a half years. He also said he sent the press release about the proposed changes to local boards and organizations, but received no formal feedback, which he believes reflects a confidence in the process.
“Many of the resolutions are not contentious, but are more a matter of cleaning up” the resolution, which has not been revised in several years, he said. “If you haven’t served on the CNC or the SBNC, it’s a little abstract,” he added, “so the significance of the changes is not apparent.”
Voters can vote yes or no on each amendment, or choose not to vote on any particular item. Therefore, voters are encouraged to review the amendments on the proposed resolution changes ballot link on scarsdalesbnc.com/resolution/ and also to review the League of Women Voters statement about each item at lwvs.org.
