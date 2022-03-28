The 2022 School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) has selected Colleen Brown, Suzie Hahn Pascutti and Ron Schulhof from the pool of dedicated and talented citizens for the 2022 non-partisan slate for election to the Scarsdale Board of Education. If elected during the school board election on May 17, Brown and Hahn will assume their roles as first term school board members and Ron Schulhof will return for his second term effective July 1.
Current board president Karen Ceske and board member Carl Finger chose not to run for re-election.
The SBNC is a non-partisan committee comprised of 30 voting members (six from each of the five elementary districts) who serve for three-year terms, and three non-voting members.
Colleen Brown
Colleen Brown has volunteered extensively in the community and has held many leadership roles. At Quaker Ridge Elementary School, she was very involved in the school over the years in key roles including co-chair of the “Learning From our Differences Program,” as a member of the QRS PTA Executive Council, a member of the PT Council Executive Committee and president of the QRS PTA.
Brown has worked extensively with the many stakeholders in the community including parents, teachers, PTA leaders in other schools, QRS administration, district administration and the school board. According to a press release issued March 27 by the SBNC, she was a “steadfast and a strong leader” In all of those roles, and “she succeeds in her roles by being an excellent listener, a great collaborator, a creative problem solver who is able to bring out the best in all of those around her. When you spend time with Colleen her kindness, thoughtfulness and professionalism is contagious,” the SBNC noted.
Aside from her volunteer activities at QRS, Brown served on the SBNC from 2016-19 and she was also the SBNC Administrative Council co-chair from 2019-21. In her roles with the SBNC, Brown has become “very familiar with the qualities that the community looks for in school board members and the commitment required of those on the school board,” the SBNC release said.
Prior to moving to Scarsdale, Brown worked for 10 years at the Leman Manhattan Preparatory School, a private K-12 school in lower Manhattan. When she started at the school in 2006, it was a new school built from scratch to serve students in kindergarten through fifth grade. In its first year, the school had 54 students enrolled and when Brown left the school 10 years later it had more than 600 students, the SBNC said.
Brown was hired as director of wellness, nutrition and food service to develop the wellness curriculum as the Leman school took a holistic approach to child education. The curriculum she developed was for grades 1 through 8 and included nutrition education and social/emotional/physical curriculum. She was a classroom teacher in this area for four years. She was also a classroom teacher for science in grades 5-8.
After a number of years Brown moved into administrative roles and was the dean for the sixth grade, the interim assistant head of the middle school and lastly the assistant head of the upper school. At the time that she left the school to move to Scarsdale she had been offered the position of head of the upper school. In these roles she tackled initiatives such as new grading systems, implementation of new homework policies, math curriculum review, new teacher evaluation system, addressing parent and teacher concerns, parent communication, teacher support, implementation of iPad program, hiring and training new faculty, scheduling, facility planning, development and integration of boarding program and more.
At Lehman, Brown was on hiring committees that selected multiple administrators, including the head of school (equivalent to superintendent), the head of the high school and many division heads. According to the SBNC statement, Brown was very involved in the interview and selection process for these hires.
The Lehman school faced re-development of the math curriculum, the debate of Advanced Topics versus Advanced Placement classes, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) curriculum, according to the SBNC statement, and the school served a diverse population from many different areas and countries and had to create a strong support system particularly for the students who boarded at the school. Brown oversaw the implementation of the international baccalaureate diploma program as the high school transitioned away from the standard high school diploma to a diploma recognized in many countries.
Throughout her professional and personal life, Brown has been “passionate about education, the welfare of children and contributing to the community that she is a part of,” the SBNC statement said. “She would bring to the school board her dedication and professionalism. She would enthusiastically embrace the challenges ahead of her and would contribute the important perspective to board activities as a parent and as a former educator [and] school administrator.”
Suzie Hahn-Pascutti
As a Scarsdale resident for over 11 years, Suzie Hahn-Pascutti has a long list of accomplishments that shows she “does not shy away from opportunities to contribute to our district,” according to the SBNC press release. She has held multiple volunteer leadership roles, including chair of Quaker Ridge After School Clubs and president of Quaker Ridge PTA. She also served as Scarsdale PT Council treasurer for two years, overseeing all aspects of training and guiding all Scarsdale PTA units in matters of fiduciary responsibility. She also served as PT Council’s directory chair and currentlly serves as webmaster for Scarsdale Middle School where she is also on the SMS Compact Committee.
Hahn-Pascutti has served on many committees at the district level, including the Building Committee for the 2018 Bond, Code of Conduct Review Committee, and various budget, nominating and search committees, positions that “uniquely positioning her with first-hand knowledge and experience that would be instrumental in the evaluation of and/or onboarding a new superintendent to Scarsdale over the next 3 years,” the SBNC press release stated.
As a board member of the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, Hahn-Pascutti is in her second year as school portfolio chair, covering the school budget in great detail, posing questions to the administration and board of education on numerous occasions, and leading the League’s school budget general information meeting. Her responsibilities also include leading the League board’s school budget consensus meeting and drafting and presenting to the board of education the League’s consensus statement with its position on the budget. According to the SBNC statement, Hahn-Pascutti is “well-versed in all aspects of the school budget, having studied it over the span of many years.”
Her financial and analytical skills were developed in her professional experience at D.E. Shaw & Co., where she worked after graduating from Harvard College. Over her 11-year career at the hedge fund, she was promoted to managing director and head of the U.S. Convertibles Trading Desk. “These credentials would serve as assets as a potential board of education member, providing our sitting members with her financial acumen for the critical board tasks of budget evaluation on behalf of the community,” the SBNC stated.
Aside from her current treasury, budget and technology-related volunteer roles, Hahn-Pascutti also serves on the board of Hoff-Barthelson Music School in Scarsdale on its development committee. She also is vice president of Friends of Music and Arts, the nonprofit parent booster group for visual and performing arts in Scarsdale schools. Hahn-Pascutti’s support of the Scarsdale community “is exemplary and she brings best practices to all she does in a measured and thoughtful manner,” the SBNC statement said.
Ron Schulhof
Ron Schulhof has been a resident of Scarsdale for eight years. His commitment to his role on the board of education is exemplified by the number of liaison assignments he has taken and by his active participation during board meetings, the SBNC stated, noting that he is a “huge proponent of community engagement and his actions back up his words.” According the SBNC, Schulhof has spent countless hours on the phone with village constituents and “truly values their input, acknowledges their concerns and works to find solutions for the problems we face.”
In addition to serving on the Scarsdale Forum and holding a number of school volunteer positions, including his participation on sustainability committees and mentoring committees, Schulhof also volunteers as a basketball coach every winter and a Little League baseball coach every spring. Beyond his formal coaching, Schulhof often organizes group games and events for neighborhood kids. In all of these endeavors, from the school board to ad-hoc Crossway flag football games, “Ron is motivating, innovative and encouraging,” the SBNC stated.
Five years ago, Schulhof and Scarsdale residentMichele Sterling partnered with the village board of trustees to launch the first food scrap recycling program in Westchester County. They began the program in the schools, working with the administration, principals, teachers, custodians and aides. They then initiated the effort in houses of worship and ultimately took it into individual homes. “Our town was the first to have a program of this kind and it became a model for other communities,” the SBNC noted.
The SBNC listed the “many strengths” Schulhof brings to the Scarsdale Board of Education: “He is extremely dedicated to our community and our children. He spends numerous hours each week getting up to speed on any issues that will be addressed during school board meetings and is always thoughtful in the points he raises and the questions he poses.
“Ron has proven over and over that he has the dedication, focus, motivation and drive to be an effective member of our board of education,” the committee stated.
About the SBNC
Over the course of Sunday meetings from January through March, the SBNC said, it “conducted extensive candidate outreach to encourage interested community members to apply, listened to applicant presentations, questioned them in the new interview format, conducted detailed due diligence on all applicants and considered potential candidates’ qualifications and characteristics.”
Pursuant to the SBNC Resolution, committee deliberations concerning candidates are confidential and the SBNC selects candidates “solely on their qualifications to serve the community” and not on their campaigning abilities or positions on specific issues.
“Informed and engaged residents willing to serve on the SBNC and the school board, along with voter participation, help to ensure the highest quality school board leadership,” the SBNC stated.
The committee expressed congratulations to the 2022 nominees and thanked all applicants who went through the nominating process. “We thank the SBNC, all applicants, and the Scarsdale community for their commitment to the Scarsdale School system and educational excellence,” SBNC co-chairs Seema Jaggi and Amy Schiff noted in the SBNC press release.
All qualified voters are encouraged to participate in the school board election on Tuesday, May 17, the same day as the 2022-23 school budget vote, at Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road.
For more information on the SBNC, including the governing resolution, or to donate and support the SBNC nonpartisan system, visit http://scarsdalesbnc.com or email sbncchair@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.