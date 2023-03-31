Amber Yusuf Bob Klein photos

SBNC candidates Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein

 Contributed Photos

Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein have been selected to run on the nonpartisan slate for election to the Scarsdale Board of Education, according to a press release issued March 29 by the 2023 School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC).

Yusuf and Klein were selected from a pool of dedicated candidates after a thorough vetting process, the SBNC said. Both candidates currently serve on the school board, with Yusuf currently serving as president of the board. If elected during the school board election on Tuesday, May 16, Yusuf and Klein will become second-term school board members effective July 1.

