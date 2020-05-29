Robert Klein was at a crossroads.
It was 1979, and he and his wife Jane were working in Oxford with their newborn son Benjamin. Klein had been working as an architect in the United Kingdom for five years and it was time for the couple to decide to educate their son in England, or uproot and move back to New York to be near family.
Familiar with Westchester, where both Klein and his wife had grown up, they decided to move stateside. After finding the quaint village of Scarsdale, with its Cotswold style architecture and English-European flair, Klein knew it would be the best place to plant roots and give his children a proper public education.
“We were taken aback by the ambiance and architecture,” said Klein. “Even for someone not from Scarsdale, [it] had the reputation as a great place to educate your kids and raise your family.”
Now, with two of his children having long ago completed their education in the Scarsdale school system, Klein — a semi-retired empty nester — is seeking a seat on the board of education as one of two candidates nominated by the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee. Klein said he hopes to contribute the experience he gained in the field of architecture and wants to give back to the school community that gave so much to his adult children.
When Klein was 10 years old he knew he wanted to be an architect, though he had no inkling as to why. His father hadn’t even graduated high school and all he remembered his father ever talking or thinking about was business.
“There were no architects or, frankly, professionals of that sort in our family,” said Klein.
As a junior at Briarcliff High School in Briarcliff Manor, Klein had expressed an interest in architecture, but the guidance department had never had anyone ask about pursuing a career in that field. Being self-sufficient and assertive, though, Klein forged ahead to interview architects and research the career for himself.
After being accepted to the University of Michigan’s six-year architecture program, Klein was able to study for a year at the Istituto di Architettura di Venezia in Venice, Italy, where he caught the bug for global travel. Studying in Venice was a life-changing experience for Klein. When he was growing up, his family never had the resources to travel outside the United States, let alone outside of the state.
In his final year at the University of Michigan, Klein enrolled in a summer program at the University of Manchester and decided to move and find work in England. Working primarily on large health care-related projects, Klein pursued a postgraduate diploma in health facility planning from North London University until he eventually moved back to the U.S. and accepted a position at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, one of the largest and most influential architectural firms in the world.
“Architecture school and architectural work is by nature a team sport,” said Klein, who worked extensively as a principal architect and project leader on multiple projects for 14 firms over 40 years. “I bring a team-oriented perspective to problem solving.”
Klein said he believes bringing an architect onto the school board would help broaden the board’s perspective and add an imperative resource, as the district reviews its facilities plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his lens as an architect and strategic planner, Klein said he knows how to make balanced decisions, while also listening and finding consensus.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak in March, which shut down the district and forced students to move to distance learning, Klein said it’s unknown what the new normal will be, but not only will the school system and school budget be impacted, school facilities likely also will be affected.
“I’m hoping long term we can go back to a more standard model of education … but I think certainly for the near term I would be shocked if we open our schools like normal in September and I think the school board will need someone who can advocate for security and can advocate for health and wellness,” said Klein. “Not that … other people aren’t doing that, but I can advocate with a lens of expertise because that’s what I did. I looked at facilities to make them safe.”
As the school year winds down, Klein said he thinks the school board should make sure the district prepares for the unknowns related to COVID-19 and is able to deliver the best quality education even if schools are not able to reopen in the fall.
“I think they really need to figure it out, and unfortunately there’s so many unknowns in terms of [COVID] transmission and … the benchmark of safety. It’s really going to be challenging,” said Klein. “I think the next month is [for] doing our diligence about thinking through all the scenarios.”
Klein said, if elected, his biggest strength would be helping the board prioritize and think through decisions, especially as they pertain to facilities management and physical space.
“Strategic facilities planning is basically taking an abstract idea and thinking of it in terms of space,” said Klein. “I think I can help the team of the school board navigate those priorities. I think I can really add another layer, another lens to that set of priorities. I don’t sit in on the nitty-gritty of the school board meetings with the administration. But to date, there hasn’t been someone like me to do that.”
Especially now as an empty nester, Klein said he wants diversity of thought on the board, with people contributing different perspectives to solve the issues the district will face post COVID-19. Not having his children in the district anymore is “liberating” as it allows him to be objective on the board.
“I’m there to advocate for everyone … I don’t have an agenda,” said Klein.
Klein said that even as an empty nester he feels he’s fully informed by the district on what is happening, especially through the district community newsletters. While preparing to run for the school board, Klein said he has been informing himself and knows what’s happening in the schools.
Emphasizing his passion for public education — his wife was a public school teacher in Tuckahoe — Klein said he believes he’s always voted to pass Scarsdale’s school budget, even after his kids had left the schools.
“I believe we all have a responsibility to help each other,” said Klein. “I don’t mind paying the taxes if it helps somebody else.”
Klein said he supported the board’s recent decision to recommend the village board of trustees should implement a two-installment tax payment plan for school taxes. However, he said he is wary about whether the installment option should be administered in the long term.
“There are impacts to finances because of that and we need to track that, obviously,” said Klein. “In principle I think it addresses concerns … and I supported it.”
Still living in the same house he and his wife bought 36 years ago, Klein said he has put his stake in the ground in Scarsdale. Not only does he have more time now to dedicate to the school board, he also believes his perspective will add value as the district moves forward.
“I know there’s a lot of work involved and I believe if I’m going to do it, I have to do it right,” said Klein. “I think having an architect with my background and my experience with consensus and teaming — I think the time is right.”
