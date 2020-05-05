The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis led state officials last month to postpone beyond June 1 all school board and budget votes in New York, which had been slated for May 19, and it’s not clear when school elections will take place.
Nevertheless, Edgemont’s School Board Nominating Committee continued its interview and nomination process. Because the group couldn’t meet in person while sheltering in place orders remained in effect, they conducted interviews virtually and nominated Monica Sganga and Jennifer DeMarrais to fill two impending vacancies on the school board.
“I am happy that we were able to stay on schedule and interview the candidates via a Zoom video meeting,” Andrea Weiss, chair of the Edgemont SBNC, wrote in a statement released March 19. “The SBNC had the good fortune of having four very strong nominees this year. Although Nareen Jabbour and Rebecca Ascher were not nominated, the committee was very impressed with both Nareen and Rebecca during the evaluation process and hope that they will seek nomination to the Board of Education in the future.”
She told the Inquirer this week by email that she hoped the community would take the opportunity to get to know the candidates prior to the elections. With that, she provided the following biographical information about the two candidates.
DeMarrais and her family have lived in Edgemont since 2004. She and her husband have two sons, one in 11th grade at an out-of-district school for students with learning differences and one in ninth grade at Edgemont Junior/Senior High School. DeMarrais has a BA in history from Williams College and a JD from Georgetown University Law Center. She started her career working for a small law firm in Los Angeles and then moved to the New York office of Brown & Wood, where she specialized in securities defense litigation, but decided to stay at home after her son was born.
DeMarrais has been very active in Edgemont. She was involved in the PTA when her boys were in elementary school, most notably as a three-year member of the team that ran Greenville’s book fair. Now that her sons are older, she has continued to be involved in the PTSA. Jennifer has been a member of the Edgemont School Foundation’s board since 2017. Currently chair of the Nominating Committee, she also serves on the Leadership Committee and the Grants Committee. In addition to ESF, DeMarrais has served on the School Board Nominating Committee and is a former secretary of the Edgemont Community Council. Recently, she joined Impact 100, a Westchester County women’s collective giving organization, and is on its Focus Area Grant Review Committee.
Sganga is completing her first term on the Edgemont Board of Education.
Professionally Sganga is a managing partner of Adamo Peters, LLC, a property management firm and previously spent 17 years in the technology field. She is a 1985 graduate of Miami University of Ohio, where she received a BS in business management with minors in computer science and quantitative analytics. She and her husband John have lived in Edgemont for more than 28 years, raising their two children, Alex (EHS class of 2012) and Jonathan (EHS class of 2014.)
Throughout her years in Edgemont, Sganga has been an active volunteer in the schools as well as the larger community. She served on more than 18 committees of the PTA and the PTSA. Her leadership positions have included treasurer of the PTSA, chair of the SBNC and president of the ECC. As an active member of her church, she taught religion education for five years and has served as Eucharistic minister for 20 years.
Sganga currently serves on the board of trustees of the Westchester Institute of Human Development, an organization focused on improving the lives of individuals with disabilities and at-risk children, serving on that board as vice chair, secretary and development chair.
The SBNC had planned to host a candidates’ forum at the Edgemont Community Council’s annual meeting on April 22 in the Greenville School cafeteria, but the state ban on pubic gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis forced cancellation of the forum. Weiss said it’s uncertain when or if it will be rescheduled.
The School Board Nominating Committee, which consists of 15 members representing seven civic associations and the Edgemont Community Council, “served with extreme thoughtfulness and dedication throughout the nomination and recommendation process,” said Weiss. “These are complex times and I appreciate everyone’s commitment to our community. What is most important is that we all remain healthy and safe taking care of each other and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.