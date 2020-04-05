The 2020 School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) announced March 30 that it selected Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein as its 2020 nominees to run for the Scarsdale Board of Education. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the May election has been postponed to June, with a date to be determined.
If elected to the school board, Yusuf and Klein would replace Scott Silberfein and Chris Morin who will complete their second terms as of June 30, and will assume their roles on the board for three-year terms effective July 1, barring additional executive orders postponing elections or restricting other activities due to the public health crisis.
The SBNC is grateful to the “talented and engaged” citizens who were willing to put themselves forward to serve on the board of education, SBNC chair Amy Lewis said in a statement released Tuesday, and all 30 current voting members of SBNC will sign the nominating petitions once election directives have been given to the district.
The two SBNC candidates will bring different backgrounds and experiences to serve the community, and share a deep commitment to maintaining the excellence of the Scarsdale schools and serving different constituents, Lewis’ statement said.
Amber Yusuf
Yusuf has been a resident of Scarsdale for more than 11 years, making many contributions to civic life in the village. She and her husband, Inder, have two children who attend Scarsdale Middle School. She’s currently a board member on The League of Women Voters, a member of the Scarsdale Bowl Committee, a volunteer consultant at TAP (The Accelerated Project,) co-chair of PTA-sponsored STEAM Day, and a previous member of Scarsdale’s Citizens Nominating Committee. She has served as president of the Scarsdale PT Council and the Heathcote School PTA, chair of the after-school clubs committee and many other roles.
In her most recent professional experience as director of operations for G2 FT, she advises small financial companies how to best utilize their tax strategy software. She possesses “a great capability in seeing the big picture, and is able to sift through loads of information and extract the important and fine details. She makes the most complex issues digestible to everyone making her a unique and ideal candidate for our school board,” the committee stated.
Through her various civic roles, Yusuf is “extremely knowledgeable about our community,” the SBNC statement said, and “she is well-respected by those who have worked with her. She has a keen awareness of both local and global issues, and is incredibly open-minded, intelligent and genuine in all she does. Amber Yusef is vested in Scarsdale — particularly in our school district and is willing to devote the time and energy to be a conscientious and effective member of the School Board.”
In an email sent Thursday to the Inquirier, Yusuf said, “I am excited to accept the nomination from the SBNC to serve as a candidate for the Board of Education. Thank you to Amy Lewis and … the SBNC for fulfilling their duty during these unprecedented times.
“I have had the privilege of serving our community in a number of different volunteer roles in my 11 years in Scarsdale, and I hope to continue this service. I am most passionate about providing the best education for all of our children, and am hopeful to have the opportunity to combine my skills and passion to serve on the Board of Education,” Yusuf said.
Robert Klein
A retired architect, Klein has been a resident of Scarsdale for 34 years. He and his wife raised two children who graduated from Scarsdale High School and are now raising families of their own. As an engaged parent, he served four years as a local Boy Scout den leader. He also served two nonconsecutive three-year terms as president of his religious congregation.
The SBNC said Klein’s career in architecture is pertinent as it relates to his candidacy on the board of education, as a significant portion of his professional experience was in the “pre-planning” end of the business.
“Bob’s job was to interview clients, listening carefully and critically to their needs and hopes, and to establish the parameters for successful efforts. Basically, Bob helped ensure that large scale and complex projects would meet the client’s needs — perhaps even in ways they didn’t anticipate,” according to the SBNC statement.
In addition, Klein has shared his skills with architecture students and other professionals teaching at Harvard, Cornell and Columbia universities and other institutions. Klein’s “first principles/blank-slate” approach, attention to detail and his experience in creative and collaborative problem-solving is “the sort of mindset and skill set that will be valuable as part of the school board team,” the nominating committee said.
Klein has devoted time to several hobbies and philanthropic pursuits. He is a founding member of Neighbors for Refugees, an organization committed to welcoming, protecting and advocating for refugees locally and abroad. His interest in making pottery led to his being asked to join the board of the Clay Arts Center in Rye, where he has served with distinction.
Klein, an empty nester and a lifelong learner, remains “devoted to student success and education and will serve the community with his valuable skills and perspective,” the SBNC said. He could not be reached for comment by press time.
In a statement released Tuesday, SBNC chair Amy Lewis thanked the the 30 members of the SBNC for their “dedication, thoughtfulness and diligence in performing this important civic responsibility.”
“I also thank all of the applicants. Scarsdale benefits when so many talented citizens are willing to present themselves to the SBNC each year, as well as from the efforts of an engaged SBNC,” Lewis said.
“Our community created the SBNC to nominate school board candidates who will work to maintain and enhance the quality of education provided by the Scarsdale schools,” she continued, and, “This year the SBNC was composed of 30 voting members (elected from each of the five elementary school areas) and one nonvoting member. Pursuant to its governing resolution, the SBNC judges and selects candidates ‘solely on their qualifications to serve the community’.”
For more information about the SBNC and its procedures, visit “About Us” and “Join the School Board” at scarsdalesbnc.com.
Residents interested in serving or suggesting school district residents to fill future vacancies may contact the SBNC chair at sbncchair@gmail.com.
The SBNC also appreciates donations from the community, which are solely used for running the SBNC elections and not toward any candidate. Visit scarsdalesbnc.com/please-donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.