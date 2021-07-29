Think twice, ask a family member or a friend, call the police — these are the best ways to take action to avoid being scammed via phone call, text message or email, but while most types of scams have been at a consistent level, the biggest new perpetrator of scams, fraud and identity theft during the COVID-19 pandemic has actually been fraudulent unemployment claims, according to Scarsdale Police Capt. John Murphy.
“What we’ve been getting a lot of lately is unemployment insurance being applied for in a person’s name,” Murphy said. “With that we will take a report and that person would report it to the New York State Department of Labor. The department of labor does the investigation on that.”
Though their personal data has certainly been violated somehow, the silver lining is that with the fraudulent unemployment filings, the victims aren’t losing money. “What we’re seeing with that is once people get that information in, they’re really not at a financial loss,” Murphy said. “Somebody did use their information to get the claim done, but they haven’t lost anything.”
Beginning in late May 2020, and spanning through July 16, 2021, there have been no fewer than 160 calls to Scarsdale Police reporting false unemployment claims in residents’ names.
The first such case was reported May 21, 2020: “A 47-year-old Penn Road woman on May 21 reported a fraudulent unemployment claim made in her name. She learned of the fake claim when her employer’s human resource department contacted her about it. The fraudulent claim said her last day of work was April 21, but the woman is employed and was not laid off. The victim contacted the Department of Labor who confirmed that a $1,008 payment was made using her identity. The Department of Labor initiated an investigation and contacted the IRS and FTC.”
A Feb. 4 Federal Trade Commission report stated that in 2020 there were 2.1 million fraud reports made to the FTC with imposter scams; online shopping fraud; internet services; prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries; and telephone and mobile services, which made up the top five categories, with more than $3.3 billion lost, nearly doubling the $1.8 billion from 2019. The imposter scams cost consumers almost $1.2 billion alone.
According to an FTC press release, “Of the identity theft reports received in 2020, 406,375 came from people who said their information was misused to apply for a government document or benefit, such as unemployment insurance. That represents a tremendous increase from 2019, when the number was 23,213.”
Though there aren’t often multiple offenses when there is a breach — Murphy said he hasn’t seen it with the unemployment fraud — it can happen, so Murphy suggests residents be extra cautious with all of their accounts and information.
“A few years ago we were having the same type of uptick with people filing federal income tax returns under someone else’s name and Social Security number,” Murphy said. “When we had that, we would do the same things, taking the initial report, but people would have to report it to the IRS, and the IRS had a way of letting people file their taxes so they knew it was them and we would tell them … about checking the three credit reporting agencies and maybe investing in one of these credit guarding companies so you can get alerts if somebody is trying to open up an account or trying to change things over.”
The police department tries to keep on top of the latest scams and posts information on the department’s section of the village website at https://www.scarsdale.com/278/Crime-Information.
“We work hand in hand with the Westchester Crime Center, the WIC real-time crime center, so we share information about what’s really popping up lately,” Murphy said. “If something new came up tomorrow our detectives go to meetings with other departments from the county and they share information ... We share what’s prevalent with our patrol officers so they are aware also.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Scarsdale residents have been hit with identity theft related to:
- · Cellphone fraud
- · Online shopping fraud
- · Credit card shopping fraud (amounts included $43,000, $8,000, $8,000 and $3,700)
- · Credit card application fraud
- · Bank account fraud (amounts including $90,000, $47,590, $19,758.06 and $15,000)
- · Western Union fraud
- · Mail fraud
- · Change of address fraud
- · Check cashing/altering/theft fraud (amounts including $13,000, $8,000, $6,500, $6,400, $4,476 and $2,900)
- · Wire scam fraud (amounts including $25,000, $15,000 and $5,360 either sent willingly or stolen)
- · Gift card scams (including one resident spending $2,400)
- · DMV fraud
- · Workers’ compensation fraud
- · Insurance fraud
- · Supposed Apple, Best Buy, Amazon and Con Ed employee scams
- · Giving information on fake websites
- · Small business loans (one amounting to $9,300 received and withdrawn)
- · Car rental
- · Phone scams (one amounting to $3,000)
- · Mortgage fraud
- · Social Security fraud (including one case of $157,990)
- · FedEx fraud
- · Motorcycle insurance
- · Home Depot purchases (one totaling $17,963.11)
- · Tax return fraud
- · Economic stimulus payment fraud
- · Prospective employer fraud (including $5,470 sent using a social media payment service)
- · Text message blackmail
- · Bail money scams (including $9,000 in cash handed off in person)
- · Business checking account theft (one totaling nearly $100,000).
In some cases the person either knew right away or realized before falling for it that it was indeed a scam.
One shocking report from February of this year reads: “A Franklin Road resident called police Feb. 6 to report someone in Texas scammed her the day before. She said she got a call from someone posing as a federal agent who told her a serious fraud using her identity took place in Texas. To rectify the situation, she would have to purchase $5,000 in gift cards from Best Buy and send those card numbers to the federal agent. Shortly after she received a second call, which, according to caller ID, came from the Scarsdale Police Department. An unknown person posing as Scarsdale police verified the information just given by the previous caller. She was ordered to comply or be threatened with arrest. At the time she believed the calls were real and purchased the gift cards, supplying those numbers to the original caller. Eventually she realized she’d been scammed. She’s out $5,000. A deposition was completed and a report was made.”
Murphy said the “typical scams” are always out there waiting for unsuspecting people of all ages to fall for them. Anything involving gift cards, he said, is “more than likely” a scam.
“These scammers, if you do respond, are very, very convincing,” Murphy said. “And with emails they will make it look exactly like a page from Social Security or a bank, but if you put your cursor over the email address you’ll see it doesn’t match up. The best thing to do is if you get an email or a phone call or text solicitation for anything, and say it’s a bank, don’t use the number or information from the email to contact them — use the regular way you would contact them, like the 800 number on the back of a credit card or a previous bank statement. You know that number is accurate. Some of these sites look so real, but they’re giving you a link to their site or a phone number they want you to call. You’re better off going to the original source.”
While it’s harder to beat fraud you don’t know is happening — like hacked bank accounts, fake checks, unemployment fraud — Murphy’s message is simple: any time you are contacted by someone you don’t know or even someone you think you know who is looking for information or anything of value, if you don’t think something sounds correct, listen to that inner voice and follow up, he said, adding “We’re always here. If someone thinks it’s a scam you can call us. You may tell us something and right away we’ll know. But don’t be afraid to call us on things like this.”
