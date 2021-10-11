It was a perfect day for outdoor fun, a perfect day for making scarecrows at the annual scarecrow festival hosted by Scarsdale Village Parks and Recreation Department at the town pool Saturday, Oct. 2.
A great way to kick off the fall Halloween season, the event continues to attract Scarsdale families eager to decorate and stuff handmade scarecrows in a festive atmosphere with a lively celebration featuring music, crafts and food.
The festival is one among many favorite outdoor activities returning as the COVID pandemic eases. Last year the village held the scarecrow-making festival with participants spread out for social distancing around the pool area. This year they opened at the usual location and added decorations and fun activities to liven up the event.
Local families appreciated the effort, especially those who were experiencing the event for the first time.
Patrick Hagerty grew up in Scarsdale, but he never knew about the scarecrow event. He brought his wife Melissa, who was raised in Eastchester, and their three sons, Patrick, Timothy and James — all students at Edgewood School — to the event at the pool complex last weekend.
“We just moved back after being in Atlanta for nine years, so this is new for us and it is awesome,” he said. “The kids are having a great time. Melissa and I actually met working here at the pool, so it’s fun to be here with the kids where we started our relationship.”
Another first-time family at the event was the Cohen family. Lee Cohen said even though her husband grew up in Scarsdale, they hadn’t known about the event previously. They were excited to experience fun, local activities since they moved to the area just before the COVID outbreak shut everything down.
The family moved to Scarsdale shortly before the pandemic, said Lee Cohen, adding, “My husband grew up here and now we have two little kids and we’re finally able to do this.
“We’re trying to take advantage of all the fall festivities. We’re excited about the Halloween parade. Anything we can do where the kids can run around and play, it’s a perfect day and they’re having so much fun.”
Though 56 families preregistered for the event, more showed up throughout the day to create scarecrow decorations that will be seen around town throughout the Halloween season.
