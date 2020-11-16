It’s nice to offer others a helping hand. But four young men in town are taking the concept a step further — literally — by embarking on a helping hike this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 14, they will attempt to summit six different mountains in the Saranac Lake region of upstate New York, with the aim of raising money to assist struggling veterans.
“It’s a challenge called the Saranac Lake 6er,” said Emmett Goldstein, an 18-year-old Scarsdale High School senior, who organized the excursion. “You have 24 hours to summit the mountains, which are within about 30 minutes of each other. It’s 37 and a half miles combined of hiking, and 9,000 feet of elevation gain.”
Accompanying Goldstein, who lives in Quaker Ridge, will be three friends: Julian Higgins, 17, an SHS senior from Greenacres; Jack Porter, 17, a senior from Fox Meadow; and David (aka DJ) Matusz, 18, of Heathcote, who is currently taking a gap year before attending Dartmouth.
“When I came up with the idea to turn the challenge into a fundraiser, I reached out to some friends that I’ve hiked with before, or that I know have either some affiliation or interest in veterans and veterans’ affairs,” Goldstein said. “We’ve been training for probably about a month.”
To condition themselves, the group has been taking local hikes throughout the Hudson Valley. “We do about one per week, usually on the weekend. A few weeks ago we did Bear Mountain and a mountain across from it on the same day, and the week after that, we did a mountain called Breakneck Ridge,” Goldstein explained.
Fueling their regimen is a deep-seated desire to help those who have served in our nation’s armed forces. Proceeds raised through the group’s GoFundMe page — https://bit.ly/3puSqyz — will be donated to Operation Healing Forces, a charity that serves the needs of active-duty and recent-veteran wounded, ill and injured Special Operations Forces and their families. Its various initiatives start or continue the process of mentally, physically and emotionally healing clients to prepare them to return to the fight or transition successfully into civilian life.
It’s a cause the young hikers have embraced.
“This hike is very important to all of us because we all care deeply about the predicament our veterans face when they return from service,” Porter said. “We want to show respect for their struggle by struggling on our own, while also raising money to improve their quality of life.”
For Higgins, the hike has profound personal meaning. “Both of my grandfathers served in the U.S. Navy, so I come from a family with military experience,” he explained. “Although I never got to meet my grandfather on my dad’s side, this past August my [other] grandfather passed away. He joined the Navy as soon as he turned 18 in 1948, and cherished his time in the military.
“The fact that he was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the betterment and protection of our country is important to me. He often told me stories of his time in the Navy and he considered it one of the best parts of his life. During our hike, I’ll be wearing his dog tag, and my hope is that he’s proud of what we accomplish with our veterans in mind,” Higgins said.
The hike, it should be noted, will be no mean feat.
“We’ll be driving there on Friday. We’re going to arrive at the hotel probably sometime in the afternoon or early evening and try to get some rest. Then we will be beginning the hike at either 3 or 4 in the morning,” Goldstein said.
From the get-go, challenges will abound. “It’s November, so there’s not a lot of daylight,” he noted. “Given that it’s a 24-hour challenge, we’re going to be spending a lot of the 24 hours in the pitch black and cold. During the night it’s going to be 25 degrees, which is better than what we were expecting. The high will be about 40 to 45 degrees.”
While this might sound miserable to some — say, those who consider “a decent hike” to be the distance from Garth Road to the grocery store — the young men are eager to set off.
“I actually started hiking with this group of boys in September, and it has been so much fun since then,” said Matusz. “I think I enjoy hiking because it is really involved with being in nature. I feel like we are so invested in technology, work and our own social lives every single day that we never really get to appreciate some good, natural scenery. It’s almost therapeutic in a way.”
The hikers are aiming to collect $2,500 for Operation Healing Forces, and have already raised $2,000 of their goal. “It is such a little thing we can do to show our appreciation for our troops while also encouraging others to research their importance, see how they are treated by the American workforce and American Medicare, and to support them as well,” Matusz said.
Those who know Goldstein are hardly surprised he’s organized a group to honor a military cause. “Both my grandpas served, in the Air Force and Navy, and I myself am planning on participating in ROTC in college and then serving thereafter in the Army,” he explained.
He hopes the hike will not only raise money, but also “raise awareness for the issues that veterans face,” he said.
He, along with Higgins, Matusz and Porter, attended Scarsdale’s Veterans Day memorial ceremony Nov. 11 at Scarsdale Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road. It was just another step on their remarkable journey to honor those who protect and defend America.
