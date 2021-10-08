Corey Waldman was doing what many recent college graduates do after a few years of nonstop university work — binging a new show on Netflix and taking a tranquil getaway to somewhere warm. But this wasn’t any ordinary getaway for the 2017 Scarsdale High School graduate.
Getting comfortable in a chair at the Gift of Life headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, Waldman had both his arms hooked up to intravenous tubes connected to a machine. In one tube, his blood would be transported into the machine, where it would collect vital blood stem cells before taking whatever was left and putting it back into his other arm. The blood stem cells, used to help treat blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma and other diseases, would be used to help a terminally ill patient with whom Waldman was genetically matched.
Waldman ended up in the chair giving blood stem cells just by chance. While on a Birthright trip to Israel in the summer after his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin, Waldman met a representative from Gift of Life, a Florida-based nonprofit started by a bone marrow transplant recipient and leukemia survivor. The nonprofit pairs potential candidates with patients in need of blood stem cells and bone marrow to cure various blood cancers.
Waldman had not previously known about the registry that matched DNA so people could donate blood stem cells and marrow. But after the Gift of Life representative explained how to join the registry, Waldman and 20 of his friends decided to pursue it. They had their cheeks swabbed to provide DNA samples that might match them with someone in need.
“Basically, … all you have to do now is rub this cotton swab on the inside of your cheek and most likely you will have to do nothing in the future,” said Waldman. “But there is a chance that you’re selected for a terminally ill patient as a match and you have the opportunity to save their life — and that just resonated with me.”
After participating in the Gift of Life registry, Waldman went on the trip to Israel and went on with his daily life, graduating from university May 2021. In June, two years after he did the swabbing, out of the blue, Waldman got a call from the Gift of Life telling him that he was a tentative match for a terminally ill patient.
After a second cheek swab to confirm the match, Waldman got a physical exam and headed to the Gift of Life Headquarters in Florida, all expenses paid. The donation process took about four hours and other than the initial needle prick he said it didn’t hurt at all.
According to the nonprofit, on average one in 1,900 of those on the Gift of Life’s registry are asked to donate every year. Waldman said none of his friends who originally signed up for the registry in 2019 have been called back to donate.
According to Gift of Life, a donor and patient match are identified by immune system factors called human leukocyte antigens. Because a person’s tissue type is inherited, a patient’s best chance of finding a genetic match is with someone of a similar ethnicity. The blood stem cells collected are used to replace a patient’s bone marrow with healthy cells so that newly formed bone marrow can cultivate a healthy immune system. The nonprofit also performs a more invasive bone marrow surgical procedure, which transfers healthy bone marrow to those in need.
Waldman doesn’t know who he donated to and won’t be able to meet the recipient for a year. Eventually, if his recipient is willing, Waldman would like to schedule a meeting — he has heard stories of people becoming lifelong friends with their recipients. In the back of his mind, though, he can’t help but wonder whether his donation will be enough to help his recipient.
“At the end of the day if I didn’t do it at all then it would have been much more unfortunate for the patient sooner,” said Waldman. “Even just giving them a chance is the reward itself.”
More information about Gift of Life is available at https://www.giftoflife.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.