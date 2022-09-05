Stuart Malina Greenwich smyphony director

Stuart Malina, new music director for the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, at a previous performance with The Florida Orchestra. 

 JM Lennon photo

There’s no doubt Stuart Malina deserves his new position as musical director of the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra. First, his pedigree includes training from some of the nation’s top educational institutions. Second, he brings a wealth of professional experience, having helmed other orchestras along the Eastern Seaboard.

Finally, there’s the most important reason of all, at least as far as many around here are concerned: He’s a Scarsdale hometown boy.

