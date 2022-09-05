There’s no doubt Stuart Malina deserves his new position as musical director of the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra. First, his pedigree includes training from some of the nation’s top educational institutions. Second, he brings a wealth of professional experience, having helmed other orchestras along the Eastern Seaboard.
Finally, there’s the most important reason of all, at least as far as many around here are concerned: He’s a Scarsdale hometown boy.
Although Malina only learned of his appointment to the symphony orchestra in June, the journey to that happy day was long. “It was at least a couple of years from when I applied for the job to when I got the job,” he shared. “You go through an interview process for a conducting job, and then things are pushed forward because the audition process takes a long time.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that already leisurely pace ground to a near halt. “There were five finalists for this job and we each [had to conduct] a concert over the course of the season, but seasons were canceled due to COVID and everything kept getting pushed forward,” Malina explained.
At long last, however, he is set to ascend the podium for Greenwich. Lucky attendees of the symphony’s first fall concerts, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., will be treated to a lively program including three dance episodes from “On the Town” and a performance of “Rhapsody in Blue,” featuring none other than Malina at the piano. (For tickets, visit www.greenwichsymphony.org.)
The musical arts first struck a chord with Malina during his Scarsdale boyhood, a stretch of happy years growing up in a house across from Heathcote Elementary School. “I went from kindergarten through fifth grade at Heathcote, and I was in Butler House at what’s now the middle school, and spent four years in Scarsdale High School,” he said proudly.
From the age of four until he turned 18, Malina took private piano lessons with a teacher in town. Although he enjoyed Cub Scouts, as well as playing sports through an organization called “The Dad’s Club” (“I was always on the B team, and usually a replacement on the B team,” he quips), music became Malina’s primary beat.
“It was just the thing that I did, and I was very good at it,” he remembered. He recalls the SHS Drama Club fondly, as well as the excitement of participating in productions of the Scarsdale Summer Music Theater in the 1970s and 1980s.
This cultural incubator nurtured Malina’s burgeoning musicality. “For me personally, one of the great aspects of growing up in Scarsdale as someone who was good at music was that we were given the opportunity to do things most kids don’t get to do,” he reflects. By the time he was 14, “I started being the music director of the school theater productions,” Malina still marvels. “I was conducting pit bands.”
In 1980, Malina graduated SAS and became a Harvard undergrad. “My original plan was to be a math major,” he confessed. “It lasted literally a single day of a boring math class.” A swift pivot to music theory and composition followed, and he conducted school-produced operas and led an a cappella group.
Determined to earn a graduate degree in conducting, Malina lived at home for a year after graduation, freelancing as a pianist while preparing to apply to elite music schools. His first audition, at the Yale School of Music, earned him an acceptance. There, he earned a master’s degree in 1987, followed by an artist diploma from the Curtis School of Music in 1989.
Next, “I got thrown into the horrible, horrible, world of competition to get jobs in conducting,” he recalled. Biding his time, he found his way into the world of Broadway and off-Broadway musical direction. “I was thinking, ‘You know, this is what I should do. I’m tired of getting rejected,’” he said.
Fate had other ideas, however. After being introduced to the artistic director of the orchestra at St. Luke’s, Malina played piano for several performances. His impressive skills led to a job at the Brooklyn Academy of Music as assistant conductor of its opera performances for young children.
With a foot in the door, Malina quickly opened it wider. In 1990, as a dark horse candidate, he won the job of assistant conductor of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, later becoming its associate conductor. During his tenure there, a cute bass player named Marty caught his eye. They’ve now been married for 24 years and have two children.
Following a stint at the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, in 2000, Malina received an offer to relocate to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He has been the music director of the Harrisburg Sympony Orchestra ever since, and regularly commutes to Florida for guest-conductor performances with a symphony orchestra there as well. He also was the musical supervisor and director for the early 2000s Broadway musical “Movin’ Out,” for which he won a Tony Award with Billy Joel.
Assuming a third position with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra may seem like a stretch, but Malina is full of energy — and vision. “I want to get a good sense for what the audience wants — what’s right for them,” he says. “It’s interesting to be having an orchestra that’s very close to New York City, where there are any number of orchestras performing on any number of nights. There are also a number of orchestras up the corridor in Fairfield County and in Westchester County, and so it’s also partially figuring out what is our place among that group of colleague orchestras.”
Among his biggest challenges, he says, “will be always bringing in more people, and getting more people exposed to the music. We need to find the people who may not think they like classical music or orchestral music, and showing them that they might very well like it very much.
Malina is sure he can do it — and his parents, who still live in Scarsdale, are just as confident. They’re so proud, he laughs, “They’re coming unglued.”
