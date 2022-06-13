David Calamari learned early in his life that “live entertainment” was his passion. Whether it’s performing magic, setting up a haunted house or designing sets for live theater or television, Calamari is living his dream.
The 2017 Scarsdale High School graduate and current Scarsdale resident’s latest venture is an upcoming series of shows, “An Evening of Magic,” starting Saturday, June 18, at the 54-seat Producer’s Club in Times Square with longtime friend from magic camp, Max Davidson.
In January, Calamari put on his first show at the club and after it “went well” he decided he’d like to start his own show and give other magicians a venue to perform at.
“There are a lot of really great magic shows in the city and I’m not just saying this because they are friends of ours, but we believe that a lot of the really innovative and exciting stuff that’s being done right now in magic is being done by the younger guys, our friends,” Calamari said. “It’s hard for someone to start their own show in New York City and there’s not a lot of opportunities for younger guys to perform in New York, so we thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we give ourselves somewhere to perform, but also give a space to showcase these other amazing magicians both in New York and out of state as well?’”
Calamari, who promises “maximum astonishment” from the two “multidisciplinary artists,” focuses on close-up and parlor magic — coin tricks, card tricks, mind reading — which is perfect for a small audience.
“I think it could end up being something really unique and special, different from what’s currently down there,” Calamari said, noting there are no bad seats and many “great” restaurants in the area.
Calamari, 22, got interested in magic at age 3 when his uncle made a coin disappear.
“That’s when I caught the bug and I know most children go through a magic phase when they’re very young and most people fall out of it,” he said. “I never fell out of it — I fell more into it. I went down the rabbit hole so to speak.”
When he was 12, Calamari attended Tannen’s Magic Camp at Bryn Mawr College, which had a major impact on Calamari in many ways. Not only did he learn tricks of the trade, but he met Davidson there and learned about the collaborative process of preparing for a magic show.
“The primary two ways I learned and am still learning — I am still a student, I don’t know everything — is reading magic books, which I have a full library over, somewhere between 150 and 200 books, and learning from other magicians,” Calamari said.
Tannen’s brings in the best names from around the world to make guest teaching appearances at the camp, including David Copperfield.
“There’s kind of an understanding that if somebody is really serious about learning and not just wanting to know how something is done, then we will share with each other,” Calamari said. “That’s a big part of how you improve and get better, by showing your work to other magicians. Then we’ll critique it and workshop it together.”
One of Calamari’s favorite parts of camp is the competitions, which he called “the biggest learning experience,” because it was a time of collaboration and sharing of ideas on improving performances.
“Now that I’m not a camper anymore I can’t really say that much has changed with how I improve,” he said. “I have a pretty close group of friends I met through the camp and we all work on our stuff together.”
For his newly acquired day job, Calamari builds sets for Broadway and live television at Hudson Scenic Studio in Yonkers. He had done freelancing, worked at a scene shop in New Jersey and painted some sets for White Plains Performing Arts Center, but is enjoying his new gig, where he has worked on set pieces used on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” some permanent installations for the Cort Theater on Broadway, which is undergoing renovations, and a major upcoming production of “The Devil Wears Prada.” Calamari called it “pretty cool stuff.”
At UConn, Calamari studied scenic design. He got interested in that in high school when he took theater tech classes with then-teacher Steve Bogardus.
Every fall, Calamari would set up a Halloween haunted house in his backyard, which took three months to construct.
“I just didn’t realize that it was like a form of theater I was doing,” he said. “My mom actually pointed it out to me and said I should take the class at the high school. She said I might like it and sure enough I did and I fell in love with it.”
Calamari designed the set for his senior class show, “Willy Wonka” and for his senior options project he put on an ambitious two-hour magic show at the high school for nearly 500 people, raising around $2,500 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He performed along with some friends he brought in to do sets on the stage and to walk around doing tricks during intermission.
“It was fun, a learning experience, but it’s a big room to entertain,” he said.
In high school Calamari, who is former president of the New York chapter of the Society of Young Magicians, had also performed some smaller shows for crowds of 30 to 50, which aligns with his upcoming shows.
“I think magic is always going to be a part of what I do and how I earn a living, but not necessarily the main thing,” Calamari said. “I just love putting shows together, whether that’s a magic show or a haunted house, because I’m also really into that, or theater shows, building sets. Live entertainment is what I love to do. Anything in that realm I’m happy doing.”
