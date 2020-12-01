The Scarsdale rec department held a Sketch the ’Dale contest for all artists in the village, whether a beginner, advanced or professional, to sketch a favorite building or location, view or image, and submit it for all to see. The winners were announced via Zoom Nov. 24. There were 19 submissions in total, ages 4 years to 50-plus across three categories — Beginner (broken into four subcategories); Advanced and Professional. Each first-place winners received a $25 gift card to local merchants.
First-place winners are:
Beginner 6 and under: Teddy Bates, Cudner-Hyatt House
Beginner 7-9: Lucy Zhou, Chase Road post office
Beginner 10-15: Brooke Goldstein, train station
Beginner open age: Yanjun Li, East Parkway
Advanced: John Belbusti, downtown.
Professional: Maggie O’Keefe, Boniface Circle
