When you think of Fox Meadow, what comes to mind? Probably stately, leafy streets graced by Tudors and Colonial-style homes. A hundred years ago, though, you’d have conjured very different mental images: of peacocks, for example, and sprawling tennis courts. Not to mention asparagus.
If that seems hard to believe, tune in to “Pathway to a Scarsdale Community: Fox Meadow and the Butler Estate,”a new documentary from the Scarsdale Historical Society, which premieres Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. on Zoom at scarsdalelibrary.org.
“At a time when everybody is a little bit confined to their homes, we’re happy to hold this event, where everybody will be able to see the film and ask questions afterward,” said Randy Guggenheimer, the Scarsdale Historical Society’s president.
The half-hour film is the first in a planned series about Scarsdale neighborhoods. It focuses on Charles and Emily Butler, a father and daughter who owned the entirety of Fox Meadow — a magnificent 500-acre estate — for some 70 years. They were key to the evolution of the neighborhood, which was one of the last areas of Scarsdale to transition from the large land holdings of the Gilded Age to modern-day suburbia.
Charles Butler, an international financier, lawyer and philanthropist, first purchased the property in 1853. He made it his family’s summer home as well as a sort of paradise: peacocks and pheasants roamed the land, and there were apple trees and asparagus fields. In addition to allowing him to bask in natural beauty, Fox Meadow served as his social hub: “He had parties with his very famous friends,” said filmmaker Lesley Topping. (Among Butler’s posse were politicians, wealthy investors and the poet William Cullen Bryant.)
A devoted Episcopalian, Butler even had his own chapel on the grounds. “He was sort of this odd mixture of being a businessman, but he was also a moral businessman in some ways, because he was religious,” Topping said. He exhibited interesting psychological conflicts as well, disliking Native Americans, yet ardently supporting the abolitionist movement.
Following Butler’s death at the close of the 19th century, Fox Meadow passed to his daughter, Emily. While Charles had mainly shared the estate’s beauty with his buddies, Emily “was more of a community person,” Topping said. She warmly welcomed the locals, who could tour the grounds, play newfangled tennis matches on its courts, and even harvest Christmas trees.
Civic-minded, Emily sold a small portion of her holdings to the village at a bargain price; Scarsdale High School, Butler Field and the Scout House stand there today. Later she would sell the rest of Fox Meadow and, soon after, its suburbanization began.
This broad outline just scratches the surface of the documentary’s story arc. It’s a tale that involves governors, presidents, the Wild West, heartbreak and loss, wars and much more. Viewers will not only see Scarsdale as it was, but also get an intriguing glimpse of what it almost became, via a lavish development proposal that was ultimately shot down.
If the saga of Fox Meadow is fascinating, the story of how the documentary came to be made is equally so, as it involves long-lost and serendipitously rediscovered treasure. The Scarsdale Historical Society was inspired to create the film after it received an unexpected gift — a trove of rare photographs of the Fox Meadow estate, courtesy of Joan Brandt of Saugerties, New York. “We got an email sent to the historical society saying that [Brandt] had this album … her husband had been a collector and he was interested in genealogy, and he had discovered this album in the ’60s at a flea market,” Topping explained.
After Joan’s husband, Everett, passed away, “instead of tossing the album, her son and her daughter went on the internet and made the connection with Fox Meadow and the Butlers,” Topping said. “And then they donated the album and their beautiful collection of photographs, some of which were used in the film.”
Beyond the album, extensive research went into the documentary, said Topping, a former Scarsdalian whose distinguished career includes high-profile projects for the Cousteau Society, as well as Michael Cimino movies.
“I relied a lot on the research of Barbara Shay MacDonald, who is the historian and vice president of the Scarsdale Historical Society,” said Topping, who has also produced several other films for the Society. “Barbara is a real expert on the history of Scarsdale, so I’m very indebted to her.” Topping also praised the historical society’s other board members, who served as historical consultants on the film.
Fortunately, there were rich resources to explore. “The Scarsdale Historical Society and the Scarsdale library had collected a lot of really good images of Scarsdale, which is unusual for a town,” said Topping. “I went through the letters of Charles Butler and I went through a lot of the archives from The Scarsdale Inquirer, which has been digitized by the Scarsdale Historical Society. There were a lot of articles about Emily and Charles Butler. And there were a couple of books written about Charles Butler and especially his investments in the West … his life and career were pretty amazing.”
Viewers will surely agree with that assessment. “I think people are interested in the history of their neighborhoods and where they’re living,” said Guggenheimer. “And so this documentary should be very interesting to a lot of people — not just those in Fox Meadow, but all of Scarsdale.”
