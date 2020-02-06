At the start of the new year the Scarsdale Board of Trustees named White Plains-based McCarthy Fingar LLP as general legal counsel to the village with Daniel Pozin serving as primary village attorney.
Pozin is a member of McCarthy Fingar’s Municipal Law and Land Use group where he has specifically practiced municipal, zoning, planning and environmental law. He now serves as the primary contact on behalf of the firm for the village of Scarsdale where he will work under a $95,000 per year retainer. Pozin will attend board of trustees, planning board and zoning board of appeals meetings. According to the firm, Lester Steinman will substitute whenever Pozin is unavailable.
Pozin earned his B.A. at the State University of New York at Albany and his J.D. at Fordham University Law School in 1988.
“We are very happy to welcome Dan Pozin, who works at McCarthy Fingar, as our new village attorney,” Mayor Marc Samwick said. “We look forward to a very productive relationship both with McCarthy Fingar and with Dan.”
Angela Sapienza-Martin, who was director of personnel and risk management for the village, was named to the village attorney position in July 2018, with former village attorneys Wayne Esannason and Thomas Gardella to guide her as she transitioned into the new job. The village paid Sapienza-Martin $175,000 annually plus benefits, while also paying outside counsel nearly $350,000 for the year. Last October, she stepped back into her role as the director of personnel and risk management for the village, and the village retained Esannason to serve as acting village attorney. During that interim period, three firms were interviewed by a committee, which included Mayor Samwick, two village trustees, the village manager and the former village attorney.
At the Scarsdale Board of Trustees meeting Jan. 14, Trustee Seth Ross explained the village’s choice to enter a retainer agreement with the firm that went into effect on Jan. 1. The board highlighted how both Pozin and the firm as a whole will be immensely beneficial to the village as a result of their extensive experience in municipal law.
“The decision to adopt this new model was made after extensive deliberation by the board of trustees and the firm of McCarthy Fingar was chosen after careful consideration of other interested firms,” Ross said.
While Scarsdale has not sought legal counsel directly through a firm in the past, the board is confident that these changes will allow for smoother legal processes villagewide. The law firm’s $95,000 annual retainer covers advice and counsel on the full range of municipal issues and questions raised by village officials. The retainer will also cover consultation, advice and opinions on questions presented by the village manager, other village officers and department heads.
Board member training and education will also be included, as well as the preparation of routine legislation including the drafting, reviewing and revising of local laws, contracts, professional service agreements, intermunicipal agreements, land agreements and records, policies and procedures. The retainer will also cover work on behalf of the village library, pool and water department.
Pozin, who began work with the village on Jan. 1, has described the transition as hectic but enjoyable thus far.
“It has been a busy start, but I really look forward to the work we are going to be able to do,” Pozin said.
Pozin added that the town has been extremely welcoming to him and supportive of the new role. “I have been at board meetings and community members have come up and introduced themselves to me and welcomed me to the role which has been nice,” he said.
