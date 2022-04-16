At its meeting April 4, members of the Scarsdale Board of Education unanimously voted to adopt the 2022-23 budget in the amount of $173.3 million and adopted the 2022-23 property tax report card.
Board president Amber Yusuf expressed support for the budget, saying the spending for technology and special education resonated with her.
“I appreciate that our leaders recognize the growing importance of technology online and are cognizant of supply chain and inflationary issues,” Yusuf said. “This plan is thoughtful about our way forward with technology, given the macroeconomic factors involved.”
Noting the current increase in cybercrime, Yusuf said cybersecurity initiatives in the budget to “address and correct” Wi-Fi deficiencies will help protect student data and will lead to improved safety and security for the school population. She also supported the new technology teacher position at the middle school, which will “enhance opportunities for our students to develop [tech] skills.”
Given the growing mental health crisis among youth, which has been amplified by the pandemic, Yusuf said she is on board with the plan to launch in the middle school the Supported Skills Program, which has been successful in the high school and will make it possible to bring more students back to the district who had been in outplacements.
“It is important to support our youth at all education levels, and I am happy to see the additional mental health supports, including social workers and psychiatrists to work alongside our current staff and Youth Outreach Workers,” Yusuf said.
Board member Ron Schulhof said he supports the budget plan, particularly in its support for education excellence.
“We are continuing many programs to support our students, including those who may need some additional supports, and expanding on those programs as well,” Schulhof said.
Pointing out the mental health and special education staffing additions, he said, “We continue to focus on our people; we continue to respond to what is in the best interest of our students and are adding faculty and staff in a thoughtful manner in areas that directly support our students.”
Schulhof said in the budget discussions the board was “mindful of our fund balance reserves” and the need to “recognize when there are opportunities to fund those reserves at an appropriate level.” He said the district is “prepared for any potential uncertainty and put in place contingency funds for any COVID-related needs.”
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault said she appreciated Scarsdale school administrators making budget information so accessible to the community and responding to stakeholders’ and board members’ questions.
In her statement of support she said, “Excellence … requires innovation and thoughtfulness about where we have fallen short [and it is] self-critique that allows us to fill in the gaps.” The new mental health support program and the technology teacher being added in the middle school will “better enable us to serve all students within the school district,” Resnick-Ault said. “The balance in curricular innovation, supporting our excellent faculty and supporting these needed services” compelled her to support the proposed budget.
Board member Robert Klein said the support of the faculty growth and the district’s commitment to internal training were particularly important in his decision to support the budget. “The reason our faculty excel is because we treat them with respect and we allow them to grow as much as the students are growing,” he said, adding, “The community can rest assured that we are indeed nurturing our faculty at the highest level.”
Board member Jim Dugan appreciated the community input and “very insightful comments” on the district’s educational needs. “I think we made an effort to balance all the considerations and make the right calls.”
Dugan said he saw the “standout aspects of the budget” is that it shows a commitment to the mental health of the students, to our special education efforts, to our DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] effort and to our overall educational program.”
Board member Carl Finger said in light of comments brought to the board by the PTAs, the League of Women Voters and other groups and individuals, the budget “sets the right tone and the right priorities for the district.” He noted that community members’ concerns were “answered with sufficient detail and confidence to lead [the board] to believe [the budget] really is an excellent effort” to meet the goals of the board and the community.
Outgoing board president Karen Ceske said she approves of the budget plan because it supports “Scarsdale’s mission and commitment to the education of every child and the whole child” through programs that expand special education, and diversity, equity and inclusion work at every grade level, as well as “critical social and emotional support for students.” The budget also supports programs that provide STEM and sustainability experiences as well as the arts and global opportunities.
“Providing strong supportive teaching and learning is paramount to ensuring excellent educational experiences and outcomes for our students,” she said, noting that the budget also supports professional learning for district educators and funds software and online services that support teaching and learning at all levels, while also funding maintenance, physical plant improvements, wireless connectivity and communications enhancements.
The budget vote and school board election will take place Tuesday, May 17 at Scarsdale Middle School.
