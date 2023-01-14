The Scarsdale High School auditorium photo

The Scarsdale High School auditorium

 Michelle Verna Photo

Scarsdale parents focused on requesting fewer half days at the elementary school level, particularly in the final week of school, during public comment at the board of education meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

Prior to the administration and board’s latest discussion of the 2023-24 school calendar, parents who work full time in offices, work-from-home parents and single parents explained the disruption the half days cause to both them as working parents and to their children, who benefit from a more consistent schedule.

