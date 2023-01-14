Scarsdale parents focused on requesting fewer half days at the elementary school level, particularly in the final week of school, during public comment at the board of education meeting Monday, Jan. 9.
Prior to the administration and board’s latest discussion of the 2023-24 school calendar, parents who work full time in offices, work-from-home parents and single parents explained the disruption the half days cause to both them as working parents and to their children, who benefit from a more consistent schedule.
A working mom of two “young girls” said she supports the petition, which has more than 400 signatures, that seeks a reduction of what is currently 13 half days at the elementary level throughout the school year. When she first moved to Scarsdale, she thought the last week being early dismissal, including the last day being only one hour, was a typo. “Why even bother having kids go to school?” she said.
In her view, the district is “cheating the system and robbing children of a quality education and instructional time they so desperately need,” especially after many students have fallen behind since the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said it’s not fair to make women choose between career and family as it is “frequently” the mother who has to deal with child care and gets “forced out” of the workplace.
“If we truly care about diversity, equity and inclusion, then we need to support our working mothers and show our children, my two little girls, that women can have careers outside of the home,” she said. “Working moms don’t have time to find a one-off babysitter to watch children on these 13 random days.”
Four other moms agreed, and some noted how hard it is to get child care for those half days. One of the moms, who also supports the addition of holidays like Eid, Diwali and Lunar New Year in the calendar, said, “As an Asian working mom I think it is really important for the school to consider both proposals, which all make sense. I hope it is not an either/or situation. Both petitions have broad support across the school district.”
Two dads, one single full-time working dad and one full-time stay-at-home dad and part-time lawyer, both spoke in favor of reducing the half days.
A high school senior and a Greenacres fifth grader also expressed their support for adding more holidays.
One mom who has had children in the district “continuously” since 2002 also noted that the current 2024 graduation date of Tuesday, June 25, is not at an ideal time and asked that it move back to the more typical previous Thursday or Friday. She said other districts have much earlier planned graduation dates, it allows for more extended families to travel and attend, and she noted that many camps and summer jobs begin that last week of June.
Interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick responded by encouraging the community to watch the presentation from Dec. 19 that lays out the factors that determine the school calendar, which includes contractual obligations and state and federal mandates. He also said the graduation date could be made “more favorable.”
During the school calendar presentation that followed, Patrick said that as of late afternoon, 215 people had taken the open-ended, one-question online survey (visit https://bit.ly/3GetyFC for survey and scenarios) that sought input on the calendar after the district had released five possible scenarios for 2023-24 with different start dates, various vacation lengths and holidays, in addition to “dozens” of emails to the administration and board of education on the matter. Patrick said the scenarios were just samples, and there could have easily been 25 of them put together.
The “commonly expressed themes” of the feedback received so far were: reducing the number of half days at the elementary school level due mostly to child care issues, having a two-week December break, having a shorter December break, closing for Passover, starting school after Labor Day, moving graduation to a Thursday or Friday, having spring break in April, recommendations for four-day Easter and Passover weekends and having Juneteenth and Eid off in June seems “disruptive” as those holidays are too close to the end of the school year.
While the survey and feedback are not “scientific,” Patrick said there was about 40% support for scenario five, equal support for scenarios one, three and four, and very little support for scenario two. The district will take into consideration talks with the various unions, add in parent-teacher conferences dates and present one final calendar for the board to approve or deny on Feb. 13. The BOE has added a Jan. 30 business meeting, which will be another chance for discussion prior to the vote.
Patrick called these discussions about adding holidays “new territory” and stressed that the district must “meet mandates and requirements first” and that “anything left over is really an expression of what we value.” Many holidays, both currently observed and those proposed to be added, change each year, which means that some years may be more challenging to create a schedule that is representative of the community than others.
Theater renovation update
With a projected cost of $4.7 million, the theater renovation project at Scarsdale High School is a large expenditure that the board of education is determined to make a reality.
Funds were originally approved in 2014 as part of a bond project to do a smaller scope of work on the auditorium, but the funds ended up being diverted and smaller safety and other upgrades have been made over the years. Now a larger project is planned to continue to improve safety, but also focus on acoustics and the quality of every aspect of the facility that hasn’t seen major upgrades since the 1970s.
Ken Schupner of BBS Architects and Arthur van der Harten of Acoustic Distinctions each made presentations to the board.
Schupner, who had appeared at a board meeting in November, reiterated the details of the proposed project from the functional improvements (modify catwalk, add side ramp and permanent stairs to stage, replace stage flooring, relocate the front of house theatrical lighting, replace seats) to the acoustic improvement (maximize volume by removing circular discs from ceiling, improve liveness by installing tuning curtains, reduce flutter echo by installing an architectural shelf and diffusive wall treatments below, improving sound transmission with proscenium shaping, cheek walls and a brow reflector above the proscenium, also to reduce intrusive noise from the exterior sound seals on doors, and modify existing electrical and HVAC systems).
Van der Harten presented the new acoustic study that took the existing facility and applied the changes in the proposal in order to see if sound would travel better and be clearer for audience members. He said it would be a “much more live room, a much better experience for music” and “better for any presentation.” He said quieter events would be “more audible” and louder events would be “more exciting” in the “multifunctional space.” Van der Harten also noted there will be internal controls like curtains that can be adjusted for different reverberation needs.
School board member Bob Klein, an architect, had questions for Schupner, van der Harten and the administration about the “sticker shock” of the price tag and how those costs were calculated, the process by which the project was formulated and the actual improvements to the acoustics.
“I won’t lie, I’m hoping for a very confident level that this is going to be a lot better,” Klein said. “And I say that and I’ll cut to the chase, for $4.7 million, I would expect it to be improved.”
Klein wondered why many of the separate costs related to the projects are allowances and not estimates. Schupner said that is done because not all costs for things like engineering are known and it also helps build in some contingencies should issues arise during planning or construction.
Back to the price tag, Klein said he didn’t understand the high price tag of more than $700 per square foot for an existing structure. Schupner said that for a “unique type of space” like an auditorium or a cafeteria with a kitchen that have “special component features” the cost is higher.
“I think there’s excess in here and that’s my gut feeling,” Klein said.
Schupner said that while $700 is a “big number,” a nonspecialty space would be in the range of $550 per square foot and a new construction more than $1,000 per square foot.
Assistant superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey said it also costs municipalities more than a private entity, due to Department of Labor regulations for things like wages.
School board member Jim Dugan took over Klein’s line of questioning to put his own mind to ease that the proper process has been followed and that the district is comfortable with the work done by BBS and the estimates/allowances for the project. BBS had overseen the district’s 2018 $64 million bond that included a $35 million renovation of Greenacres Elementary School.
Mattey said, “We defer to the experts that we work with,” and noted that when a vendor doesn’t work out well for the district they move on. They were happy with BBS, which has done more than $4 billion worth of school projects. Mattey and Patrick said the auditorium committee has done its due diligence over the years in getting to this point.
“We got to this place through a hard slog, quite frankly, but I think it’s landed in a really robust and fruitful place which, if and when it’s supported, we’re going to be, I think, thrilled with the outcome,” Patrick said.
The board of education will discuss the project at upcoming budget meetings and has the option of using money left over from the 2018 bond to cover a large portion of the costs for the project (https://bit.ly/3XaaoH0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.