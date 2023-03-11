Scarsdale budget draft 3

The latest budget proposal prior to the board of education asking for $34,000 to be put back in the budget.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

Scarsdale superintendent of schools Dr. Drew Patrick and his cabinet presented budget draft No. 3 to the board of education Monday, March 6. The proposal included a new round of suggested cuts and left out the high school auditorium renovation, which will become a separate bond item, to get the tax levy under the 2% tax cap.

After several hours of presentations and discussions, the board agreed with bonding the auditorium and with deferring/postponing/scaling back all but $34,000 of $723,844 in newly proposed cuts.

