Scarsdale superintendent of schools Dr. Drew Patrick and his cabinet presented budget draft No. 3 to the board of education Monday, March 6. The proposal included a new round of suggested cuts and left out the high school auditorium renovation, which will become a separate bond item, to get the tax levy under the 2% tax cap.
After several hours of presentations and discussions, the board agreed with bonding the auditorium and with deferring/postponing/scaling back all but $34,000 of $723,844 in newly proposed cuts.
“It seems to me going over the tax cap for that small amount of money would not be the best way to proceed,” board president Amber Yusuf said.
Board of education member Bob Klein said, “We should be able to find $34,000 in the $177 million,” adding, “I don’t see it requiring a lot of shenanigans on our part.”
The administration vowed to find a way to get under the tax levy cap based on the board’s feedback.
Patrick said, “At the point we’re at $34,000 we’re going to figure it out. If the direction is to meet the tax levy limit we’ll do it. It’s silly.
Assistant superintendent for business and facilities Mattey said, “At $170-plus million budget, yes, I sure hope we don’t spend every single penny of our proposed budget. Our revenues are an estimate. We haven’t even presented those yet. We don’t have the final state aid numbers yet. Like Drew said, we’re close. For our purposes if the board wants to be under the cap for $35,000 we’ll sharpen the pencil and find $35,000.”
An updated budget will be presented on March 20.
After several department reports, Patrick shifted into “strongly recommending” removing the estimated $4.7 million auditorium renovation from the budget, and said bonding the project, which he called an “important capital undertaking for our students,” was the “most prudent thing to do.”
“This shift in our recommendations stems from our continued examination of all the possibilities available to us and further discussion with counsel,” Patrick said. “In the end, we think it simply makes the most sense to go to the public to seek permission for this capital project as the current scope differs significantly from what was proposed back in the 2014 bond process. This approach would also allow us to maximize building aid …”
Mattey said a bond could be an added proposition during the May budget vote and would still include the leftover $3.5 million from the 2018 bond project. Mattey presented a scenario where a 10-year bond with a 2.125% interest rate ($789,286) payable over 15 years would include $998,806 in state building aid and have a total taxpayer impact of slightly more than $1 million.
A potential/ideal timeline if the bond received approval this spring would be aim to start construction in June 2024 and finish by September 2025. Prior to that, there would be final designs and planning, and submitting the proposal to the New York State Education Department for approval.
Mattey noted that taking the auditorium project out dropped the overall proposed facilities budget from 10% to 8% of the total budget.
Seeing that the auditorium space would be out of commission for a full school year, board member Klein asked how rental space would be incorporated into finances. Mattey said it would be included in the 2024-25 budget.
Klein also noted that capital projects are often lumped together in larger bond projects and wondered if anything else could be included with the auditorium for additional savings. Patrick said the project is “many years in the making,” that he is “confident in the scope of the work” and that while there are other things on the “wish list” presented in November, nothing is close enough to being ready to present to the public in such a short timeframe.
“There needs to be a very thoughtful, strategic process to determine which projects get priority and I would prefer, I’m just one person, I would prefer to have the time and space to engage in our communitywide visioning for the next 10, 15, 20 years to help inform the strategic decision-making,” he said. “… I’d hate to jump into something that we regret.”
With very little discussion, the board agreed to bonding the auditorium to stay under the tax levy limit.
Budget items discussion
Patrick presented “further considerations for reductions” to the budget beyond the $866,710 in reductions presented at the previous budget session in February (http://bit.ly/3JtHlK5).
Without these expenses the budget would go from $183 million to $177.6 million, which would be a 2.5% increase above the current year, with the tax levy going from $166 million to $162.8 million, an increase of 1.93%.
Patrick said the items taken out were “less connected to students or student activities.”
The board went item by item through the potential list of cuts to see what made sense — if anything — to hold off on, and to determine if they saw a need to support a proposal to go above the tax levy limit, which would require 60% approval from the community in the vote in May.
Vice president Ron Schulhof said the board would “have to reconsider all of this next year.” Patrick said he would “remind the board what was discussed,” to which Yusuf replied, “We won’t forget this evening.”
• $120,000 for Wi-Fi improvements at Dean and Butler fields
The discussion about the Wi-Fi improvements took some twists and turns. Community members see not having usage of cellphones at parts of the two biggest fields at the high school, the turf field (Butler) and the baseball field (Dean), as a safety issue. With the village making progress in improving cell coverage with Verizon, some of the board members felt the district could wait on this expense to see if it would be necessary. Additionally, some board members favored expanding the Wi-Fi only at Butler as it is a busier field for the community. It was noted that in order to get cell coverage in the area, the school’s guest Wi-Fi password would be needed. Later in the meeting the board decided against the upgrades at this time.
• $85,000 for special education reorganization of a halftime CPSE chair to an administrative position
Assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach said there are more special education students in the schools in part due to expanded programs within the district over the past five to seven years. That increase requires more meetings and the need for someone in the department to have an authoritative role as there is “a bit of a bottleneck in the office,” he said, and that has made program development “slower.”
Though it was early in the conversation already, the board members began to realize just how difficult the choices they were being presented with were, as they saw the educational value in this budget item. Board member Jim Dugan said it was “really hard,” to which Rauschenbach replied that it “was hard in cabinet, too.”
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti and Schulhof both supported keeping the position at first.
After Klein said, “I’m looking at these as very rational recommendations and frankly I trust very strongly the judgment of the team that made these. And I could be wrong, but I believe there’s nothing on here that they don’t feel can be deferred,” Schulhof added, “I think it’s deferred to get to the tax cap.” He said the items were in the first budget presentation for a reason and making cuts was a reaction to the board’s request for the administration to do so.
Yusuf said the board needed to go through each item because if the group decided to go over the cap they’d need to be able to defend it to the community in hopes of passing the budget.
The group was initially split on what to do, but eventually opted to eliminate it from this year’s budget.
• $8,695 increase in high school dean/counselor travel expenses
Hahn Pascutti said, following the counseling department’s presentation last fall about the changing landscape of college admissions by principal Ken Bonamo and counseling department director Oren Iosepovici, she thinks they “should find a way to put this in budget.” She supported giving the deans more chances to travel to schools.
Colleen Brown and Dugan supported holding off. After Dugan made a comment on the “recommendation,” Patrick said, “I don’t believe any of the cabinet view these as recommendations. These are considerations if pressed to do this.”
Schulhof then began to change the minds of some board members who seemed OK to defer on the increase in funding. He echoed Hahn Pascutti’s argument and added that students have been expanding their horizons in the schools they are applying to and matriculating at, which is something the deans should be exploring as well.
Yusuf called it “an investment” and Brown pointed out how small an amount of money it is.
Later in the meeting the board opted to support keeping the item.
• $85,000 for an aging lawn tractor, which would then be a “high priority” for 2024-25
This was an easy pass for the board.
• $130,189 in new furniture purchases
Mattey said this included $40,000 in classroom furniture for the high school, $30,000 for the middle school, $20,000 for cafeteria tables at Edgewood, “other bits and pieces,” and $20,000 in undesignated funds to use during the year when needed.
Board members were again torn as they know how much Edgewood needs the tables and how much the classrooms benefit from modern furniture. Brown, who called the decision “impossible,” wondered if the education foundation and/or PTAs could step up to help.
The board opted to cut the line from the budget.
• $50,000 for a second round of window mitigation
The item refers to making windows harder to smash — taking one to three minutes — which Rauschenbach said is a “a lot of time” in an emergency if someone were trying to enter the building. He also called the second phase “less critical” compared to the first round of windows that have been completed.
The board quickly opted to defer.
• $65,000 cutting in half responsive classroom training and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and social-emotional learning (SEL) training
Right away, Brown was in favor of keeping $25,000 for the responsive classroom consultants. Dugan agreed, but also wanted to keep the full amount for DEI and SEL based on the board’s and district’s “pride” in “commitment to these initiatives.”
“This to me would be turning our back on ourselves,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable at all supporting this cut — deferment, consideration for next year, however you want to put it.”
Hahn Pascutti and Klein agreed with Dugan about keeping the full amount. Schulhof said to keep the consultants and defer DEI.
The group later opted to keep responsive classroom consultants in the budget.
• $50,000 for textbook purchases for Reveal Math
With reassurance from assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh that this could wait, the board deferred it quickly.
• $75,000 cutting in half consultants for the administrative team
Brown led the discussion off with a vote to defer, saying she feels “very confident in our current leadership” to keep the district moving forward with the decrease. Her colleagues concurred.
• $55,000 addition of a half position for elementary specials for PE and music
Interim assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development Carole Priore said there was “no direct impact on students,” so the board agreed to defer the item.
Board of education member Jessica Resnick-Ault was unable to attend the meeting, but a statement was read on her behalf offering her support to any decisions the board made that night.
