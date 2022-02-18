Prior to discussing a succession plan for Dr. Thomas Hagerman, who announced at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting on Jan. 31 he would be taking a new job in Chicago at the end of the school year, school board president Karen Ceske told the community she would not be seeking a second term on the board, because she has “several family members who need my support.”
“I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work as a volunteer on behalf of the schools and the district for the past 18 years and for the privilege of serving on the board of education and working with dedicated board colleagues and our talented administrators, faculty and staff, especially through the great challenges of COVID, but also on the significant work that has happened in spite of it,” she said at the Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.
Prior to her own announcement, Ceske read a statement to acknowledge and “express the board’s appreciation” of Hagerman’s eight years of “nonstop, dedicated, innovative and challenging work in service to our students, staff, parents, schools and the community at large.” She touted his work ethic and vision that led to “significant and lasting improvements in curriculum, teaching and learning, infrastructure, technology and organization.”
Ceske credited Hagerman for “managing the district through the pandemic,” which she said “has not been easy.”
“We recognize the steadfast commitment you have made to keeping everyone safe and our students learning, finding balanced solutions and paths forward in spite of ever-changing information and so many disparate and conflicting viewpoints,” Ceske said. “It has been incredibly difficult and exhausting work and yet you have also managed to accomplish so much especially with regards to furthering the strategic plan and fostering the district’s commitment to DEI.”
After Ceske broke her news, Hagerman said he “didn’t write a beautiful speech” but said he would do so “at some point in the future.” Hagerman reminded the community that board members are volunteers who “care about kids and they care about our schools and they care about our community.” Of Ceske specifically he said, “Karen, I just have the greatest respect for you. You’ve done a terrific job this year as president ... I think you have a keen understanding of what it takes for board work and for board leadership. I think you’ve been a great example for all of us and I look forward to providing further remarks when I have more time to process.”
Hagerman said that between the two upcoming vacancies the district would be going through a “major transition,” but believed the community would be able to have “courageous conversations” to rebuild.
Many community members have not been pleased with how Hagerman and the board handled education and strict mitigation efforts during the pandemic. In addition, the School Board Nominating Committee did not renominate previous board vice president Alison Singer, and her independent run last spring failed as voters have been leery of those who are believed to have been Hagerman supporters and/or complicit in not listening to the community the last two years. It is not clear whether Ceske would have been renominated or not.
Carl Finger and Ron Schulhof are also completing their first terms and will be up for renomination/reelection. The SBNC is expected to announce candidates by the end of March in advance of the May 17 election and 2022-23 school budget vote.
The board spent about an hour Monday on plans to replace Hagerman. All seven BOE members agreed quickly that, based on the timing of his resignation, it would best serve the district to seek a one-year interim superintendent and then begin pursuing a new full-time candidate next school year through a consulting firm that conducts national searches.
Most of the discussion then revolved around whether or not to get community input in helping the board pick an interim, and if the answer was yes, how best to do that.
Ceske said a letter would be drafted and sent to the community. The letter was released late Wednesday morning, Feb. 16. In it Ceske and vice president Amber Yusuf wrote: “The Board will seek a candidate who will provide stability and lead the Scarsdale Schools through this transitional period. We will look for an individual who can maintain positive momentum over the next year to provide the best educational experiences and outcomes for our students, continuing the current work being done in support of the Strategic Plan, DEI, mental health, and the overall mission and culture of the Scarsdale Schools. The candidate should possess the following characteristics: proven educational leader; exceptional interpersonal and communication skills; creative and flexible problem solver; and a willingness to collaborate with, and be responsive to, the Board, faculty and staff, students, parents, and community members. This individual will also need to have the appropriate New York State certification.”
Feedback will be accepted through Wednesday, March 2, at https://bit.ly/3JAKswG.
