The traditional Scarsdale Bowl dinner was a three-and-a-half hour affair featuring six speeches about the man, woman or couple who had given unselfishly of their time and talents in volunteer service to Scarsdale.
Because of pandemic cancellations in 2020 and 2021, four Scarsdale Foundation honorees — BK Munguia and Jon Mark, Michelle Lichtenberg and Terry Singer — awaited community recognition at the 2022 bowl dinner April 28. How would the event chairman squeeze 18 speeches into one evening? Would diners be staggering home at 2 a.m.? Would they shiver in an outdoor venue made necessary by the lingering threat of COVID-19?
Luckily for the attendees and honorees, chairman Nancy Michaels and the Bowl Committee were up to the challenge. Speeches were short, and the tributes of friends were prerecorded on video and shown on large screens in a heated tent at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase.
The cocktail hour, planned for outdoors, was moved indoors in deference to a chilly wind. While the pandemic kept some people away, 271 people showed up to celebrate Scarsdale volunteers.
Other 2022 innovations included a brief concert by the Scarsdale High School a cappella group For Good Measure and videos of college students who told what the scholarships from the Scarsdale Foundation meant to them. QR code cards at each table made it easy to nominate friends to the volunteer honor roll and help this year’s scholarship drive reach its goal of $150,000.
To emphasize the inclusiveness of the celebration, emcee Michaels first asked the honorees to stand, then past honorees, then various other groups until everyone in the room was standing.
In addition to the unique qualities of each honoree, Michaels offered a “Top 6 list of characteristics they share that makes them extraordinary volunteers and true leaders.”
All four honorees have senses of humor, warm smiles and know how to lighten a tense meeting, said Michaels. “Terry’s unabashed laugh” is especially memorable.
“All our honorees are diplomatic, good communicators and consensus builders,” Michaels said. She mentioned Lichtenberg’s skill at gauging “our pulse on a contentious point” and Mark’s “keen ability to listen, and to remain calm under pressure.”
The four are also “thoughtful and considerate, and encourage collaboration and inclusion,” said Michaels. In particular, “BK often offers a unique perspective to a debate, and phrases it in a caring way” and Singer “encourages everyone to share their opinions, creating an atmosphere where all views are welcome.”
A willingness to be wrong, take chances and think outside the box are other qualities the honorees have in common, Michaels said. When Lichtenberg was Scarsdale High School PTA president she launched the now-beloved tradition of the pre-prom red carpet reception. Munguia advocated for and led the Teen Center for many years, “helping to provide our adolescents with a safe social space.”
In addition, the bowl recipients are “always prepared,” Michaels said, citing Mark’s “thorough, lawyerly briefs” at village board meetings.
Finally, Michaels said, all four “are not in it for themselves but to make our community a better, stronger place.”
BK Munguia and Jon Mark
Presenting the bowl to Munguia and Mark, Michaels called Munguia a “Girl Scout leader extraordinaire” and noted that she and her husband had given time to numerous causes, including some that weren’t so universally supported. “You follow the mantra of the legendary Fred Friendly, who said to ‘give a damn’ not only for yourselves, but to encourage and mentor others to do the same … appreciation, respect, responsiveness, flexibility, and thoughtfulness pervade all you both do … You are a dynamic duo, a shining example to us all,” she said.
In addition to her work with youth, Munguia was president of the Scarsdale Forum 2011-12 and is a trustee of the Scarsdale Foundation. She also served on the school board’s Legislative Committee.
Mark, a Scarsdale High School graduate, served as a village trustee before becoming the mayor in 2015. He chaired the Scarsdale Bowl Committee in 2014-15. He is on the board of Westchester Reform Temple, and, like his wife, was the president of the Scarsdale Forum. Both Munguia and Mark chaired the Scarsdale Citizens Non-Partisan Campaign Committee.
Munguia said she was honored to receive the bowl and share the moment with Mark, Lichtenberg and Singer. “If we have learned anything from these past two years of a global pandemic, it is the value of volunteers offering a helping hand,” she said, “and we hope that commitment to others springs eternal in the village. We thank our family for their love and support of all the Scarsdale projects that engaged us as well as all the friends we made who volunteered alongside us over the years.”
Mark said, “While Terry, Michelle, BK and I happen to be standing before you, tonight is equally about all of you who volunteer in myriad ways in tasks that matter to the village of Scarsdale. The mere existence of the annual Scarsdale Bowl award speaks volumes about what we value. Volunteering means stepping up to contribute time, thought and energy to a community activity for the collective good.”
Michelle Lichtenberg
Michaels said Michelle Lichtenberg’s involvement in Scarsdale “has been an alphabet of organizations — SHS, SMS, LWVS, SBNC, SEFC, SAS, SPL, WPH, CNC!” In her many volunteer roles, including head of the Task Force on Drugs and Alcohol and president of the Scarsdale Foundation, Lichtenberg has always gone “above and beyond … driving to bring about positive change,” Michaels said. She has “a unique ability to promote cooperation, consensus, commitment and connections, and afterwards, we all feel we got our own way!”
In addition to her PTA work, Lichtenberg co-chaired the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force, and the Scarsdale Transfer Education Program. She was a director of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, and president of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale. As president of the Scarsdale Library Board from 2013 to 2015, Lichtenberg participated in the library’s transformation from inception to completion. She is currently president of the Scarsdale Foundation, on the boards of the Scarsdale Adult School and the Friends of the Scarsdale Library.
After thanking the foundation for the honor, Lichtenberg expanded on an African proverb: “It takes a village to do just about anything complicated, nuanced and worth doing … When things seem to be spinning out of control in different parts of the country and the world, it is always good to come back and be centered in our town. True, our little slice of Camelot has an occasional thunderstorm, but compared to other places, it is merely a tempest in a tea kettle,” she said.
“Bottom line, it all comes down to family, friends and community — only made better by working together toward a common good. Thank you for the privilege of being your neighbor, your collaborator and your friend.”
Terry Singer
Michaels said that during the 33 years she has known and volunteered alongside Terry Singer, “it’s been awe-inspiring watching you take leadership roles over the years. Intentional and thoughtful in everything you do, you also have an uncanny ability to read a room, and understand the undercurrents and positions. You never accept a job you are not willing to execute well, and you leave every organization you touch better off because of your involvement.”
Michaels said people often described Singer as “humble.” Addressing the honoree she said, “You don’t take credit for the work of an organization, nor seek the spotlight. You do everything in your own style; for example, when you started the Learning to Look art program at Heathcote School, you … made it educational for parents as well, bringing in the art historian to teach parents so they felt more confident going into the classroom. During COVID, as the Scarsdale Adult School chair, you and the SAS team initiated programs for the community via Zoom, so we could all continue learning and participating. Changing mid-course, you demonstrated flexibility, openness, intuition, creativity, collaboration and leadership.”
Noting that the other honorees had received proclamations from elected officials at small outdoor ceremonies in 2020 and 2021, she told Singer that “awareness of your outstanding volunteer work has spread well beyond Scarsdale to Albany and even Washington, D.C.” The citations “recognize your exceptional level of commitment to our community.”
Singer thanked the Scarsdale Foundation and the Bowl Committee for the recognition and “for all the effort that went into making this event so memorable.”
Her résumé includes serving on the board of Kids’ BASE & The Little School, as Heathcote School PTA president, as Scarsdale High School PTA vice president, and chairing the PTA Scholarship Fund for College.
Singer brought her architectural expertise to the village’s Board of Architectural Review, which she chaired, as well as to the Planning Board and the Conservation Advisory Council.
She has also been active in the League of Women Voters, the Scarsdale Historical Society and the Scarsdale Bowl Committee. She served on Westchester Reform Temple’s Building Committee and in many positions with her alma mater, Cornell University. She is currently vice chair of the Westchester County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Board of Directors and co-chair of the Scarsdale Adult School Board of Trustees. Singer was vice president of the Scarsdale Library Board and even after her term ended, stayed on as co-chair of the Building Committee to oversee and guide renovation efforts. She is currently on the library’s Landscape Committee.
Singer said everyone has benefited from the contributions of her fellow honorees.
“Gathering together to celebrate our culture of volunteerism exemplifies what makes Scarsdale so distinctive. Across our village, numerous boards and councils do remarkable work,” she said. “Organizations supporting our schools, recreation, governance and welfare all comprise the fabric that makes Scarsdale exceptional. Let’s take this moment to acknowledge the Scarsdale Foundation for its charitable efforts on behalf of our students and community.
“Everyone in this room is a part of this volunteer spirit, and tonight we can celebrate the accomplishments of our entire community,” she concluded. “While I truly appreciate this wonderful honor, I thank all of you for your many contributions that make our village so special.”
