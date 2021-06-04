Since 1943, the Scarsdale Bowl has served as a tangible symbol of the importance and worth that Scarsdale places on the volunteer service of its residents. The Scarsdale Foundation awards the Bowl each year to the person or couple who has “given unselfishly of time, energy, and effort to the civic welfare of the community.”
This year’s Bowl recipient, Greenacres resident Michelle Lichtenberg, was acknowledged Wednesday, June 2, at an intimate backyard gathering — pared down due to the pandemic — for her contributions to just about every organization in the village over three decades.
Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner Chair Nancy Michaels praised Lichtenberg’s generosity of spirit and inspiration, always going “above and beyond” what is asked of her, with a “drive to bring about positive change” and a “unique ability to promote cooperation, consensus, commitment and connections.”
Lichtenberg began volunteering in Scarsdale as a member of the districtwide PT Council Budget Study Committee, then served on the Greenacres PTA, the middle school and high school PTAs, and spearheaded the popular pre-prom Red Carpet Walk. She has co-chaired the Scarsdale Task Force on Drugs and Alcohol and the Student Transfer Education Program (STEP); she led the Scarsdale Public Library Board of Trustees, served as president of the League of Women Voters, and has been a member of the School Board Nominating Committee and the Scarsdale Forum Education Program Committee.
Lichtenberg said the many committees she joined have given her a “family of volunteers” and a “sense of community.”
“We are a resilient, resourceful, caring community, especially when we work together,” she added, noting the many “wonderful Scarsdale organizations” where people can “be connected and make a difference.”
Her volunteer credentials also include chair of the Procedure Committee, member of the Citizens Nominating Committee and a director-at-large of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service. Currently she serves on the board of the Scarsdale Foundation, the Scarsdale Adult School, Friends of the Library, the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, and she looks forward to resuming her volunteer work with critically ill patients at White Plains Hospital. Aside from her tireless volunteerism, Lichtenberg loves to read, travel and spend time with her two sons and granddaughter.
In addition to celebrating Scarsdale’s quintessential volunteers, last year the Bowl Committee launched a Scarsdale Volunteer Honor Roll. With a $25 donation, Scarsdale residents can honor an outstanding, unsung hero in the community. The honor roll committee said its goal is to raise $50,000 for college scholarships and to recognize 2,021 notable volunteers by June 20. Currently near the halfway mark to that goal, the foundation invites those interested in naming honorees to use the donation form at https://bit.ly/3vQRHu5.
The honorees will receive a certificate and an acknowledgement on the Scarsdale Foundation’s website and at the annual Bowl Dinner, which is slated to take place in person in April 2022.
Founded in 1923, The Scarsdale Foundation, which runs the Bowl event, has been a safety net for those in need in the Scarsdale community, granting about 85% of its donations to fund tuition costs of SHS alumni during their sophomore, junior and senior years at college, with the remaining 15% going to community project grants and Scarsdale recreation department camp scholarships.
