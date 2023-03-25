Auditorium bond proposal chart

A timeline of the proposed high school auditorium bond project.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

The third study session for the 2023-24 Scarsdale Schools budget was only 90 minutes long on Monday, March 20, but was packed with information and included an added public comment period in which the standard four-minute time limit was waived.

The administration presented “budget accomplishments” (see box), rehashed the evolution of the budget to get under the tax levy limit, offered updates and gave more information about the proposed $4.75 million high school auditorium renovation bond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.