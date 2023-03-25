The third study session for the 2023-24 Scarsdale Schools budget was only 90 minutes long on Monday, March 20, but was packed with information and included an added public comment period in which the standard four-minute time limit was waived.
The administration presented “budget accomplishments” (see box), rehashed the evolution of the budget to get under the tax levy limit, offered updates and gave more information about the proposed $4.75 million high school auditorium renovation bond.
Assistant superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey said his “best estimate” is that the district’s fund balance at the end of the current school year will be $21.7 million.
Mattey noted an error in previous budget drafts that the $120,000 the board of education excluded to help get under the tax levy limit had not been included and therefore could not be counted toward lowering the budget. He said an additional $153,695 worth of interest earnings have been projected, which will cover that amount, in addition to two priorities the board of education asked be added back into the budget: 1) $25,000 for full responsive classroom training and 2) an additional $8,695 for guidance counselor travel.
The latest proposed budget now stands at $177,774,187, which is a 2.59% budget-to-budget increase, a 1.93% tax levy increase, a 1.94% tax levy limit and $3,333 below the tax levy limit. Scarsdale residents would see a 1.33% increase in tax burden, while those in the Mamaroneck strip would see a property tax decrease of 11.28% due to an increase in assessments and the change in the equalization rate (Scarsdale dropped to 87.5%, while Mamaroneck maintained 100%).
Something that had not been discussed in “much detail” at previous meetings was proposed revenue, which Mattey took a deep look at, noting, “You definitely want your revenue number to match your expenditure number.”
He said proposed budget revenues to projected revenues would increase $3.3 million or 1.91%, as follows:
· State aid is projected to remain relatively stable based on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s bduget proposal, rising slightly by $43,765;
· School share of county sales tax revenues to increase $266,250;
· Rising interest rates projected to continue to increase, boosting revenue projections to $1 million;
· Assigned fund balance based on projected 2022-23 fiscal year-end fund balance/COVID-19 costs ending, dropping by $825,000;
· Health insurance reserve transfer of $1million, TRS reserve of $224,142 and ERS reserve of $57,091; rising $800,938;
· Property taxes increase required to fully fund the 2023-24 proposed budget is just over $3 million.
Board president Amber Yusuf asked what changes were reflected in connection with COVID-19. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick noted a “change in practice around cleaning,” and Mattey noted tutoring expenses are now back to normal levels. Assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach said students would now need to have “multiple COVID absences” to receive tutoring, even though students are still required to quarantine for five days if they test positive.
High school auditorium
With the high school auditorium renovation being taken out of the budget proposal — in part to get under the tax levy limit and the recommendation that it be a separate bond ballot item — Mattey offered up two funding scenarios to the school board based on 10-year and 15-year bond calculations.
Mattey clarified that the $4.75 million figure for the project encompasses all costs and contingencies, including cost escalation and “unforeseen conditions,” such as the discovery of asbestos during construction. If bids were to come in lower than anticipated, actual and contingency figures would be adjusted and the bond amount would match that lower number. Should there be any additional funds upon completion of the project, that money would be put in the general fund to cover debt associated with the bond issuance.
Despite the $4.75 million price tag, there are two major figures that will offset the project: 1) A $3.5 million debt service transfer from the 2018 bond surplus and 2) an estimated $998,806 in building aid from the state.
In the 10-year borrowing scenario at 3.86% interest there would be a taxpayer impact of $1.3 million (Scarsdale properties $27.56/year, Mamaroneck $24.91/year). For 15 years at 4.08% interest the impact would be $1.9 million (Scarsdale $7.06/year, Mamaroneck $6.38/year).
Any expenses related to renting space while the theater is under construction would be addressed in the 2024-25 budget.
The expected timeline for the project would be as follows:
· March 27, 2023: Board of education orders a SEQRA determination and adopts the bond proposition.
· May 16, 2023: Bond appears on ballot with budget and school board candidates.
Should the proposition pass:
· May 17-November 2023: Architects prepare plans
· Fall 2023: Bond anticipation note taken for initial expenses
· December 2023: Plans submitted to NYSED for approval
· Late March-early April 2024: After NYSED approval, project bid advertised and awarded
· Late June 2024: Construction begins
· July 2024: Serial bond not to exceed $4.75 million is issued
· January 2025: Project completed (this is earlier than initially reported).
If the bond is not approved by voters:
“As the superintendent, I would try to first seek to understand why,” Patrick said. “Was it a lack of adequate communication or a description of the project, educating people about what it is and what it isn’t? Or is the community just not able to support that from a fiscal standpoint? [I would] seek to understand and I think that would drive recommendation about what to do next.”
Public comment
PT Council president Lauren Grossberg spoke on behalf of the Executive Committee and budget study chairs.
“We appreciate your thoughtful approach to complete the auditorium project with as minimal a tax impact on the community as possible,” she said, noting full support of the plan “based on the current presented scope of work and the district’s current financial projections.”
Grossberg called the renovation “much-needed and long overdue.”
“The infrastructure is aging and needs to be replaced, and our students and broader community deserve better,” Grossberg said. “All roads in this school community lead to the high school and all Scarsdale students will reap the benefits of this renovation. The auditorium is not only used for performances, but also as a classroom and learning space. In addition, it is a venue that is used by community groups as well as for district and PTC or PTA presentations. The caliber of the space should match the extensive degree to which it is used and the quality of the work filling it. This renovation will allow that to happen.”
The only issue the PT Council had with the plan was with the quick move of the project from the proposed budget to a bond item, which Grossberg said “felt like a surprise and feels compressed.”
Bob Harrison, who has followed school and village budget issues for Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert since 1989, said he is “strongly” in favor of the auditorium bond.
Debra Asher Zitrin said that while her two oldest children have graduated, she has a seventh grade daughter whom she expects to continue with the arts and would benefit from the auditorium renovation. She supports the bond as a “sound and responsible” funding approach.
“The rich high school drama and music programs can only be elevated with improvements like better acoustics, lighting, an expanded restroom facility that’s more inclusive and a more accessible dressing room facility,” she said. “In addition, the replacement of some items like broken and ripped seats, worn carpeting, I believe that’s been deferred for nearly a decade and the last major upgrade to the space was over 30 years ago. Not only do I look forward to sitting in new seats and in the new auditorium listening to my daughter and her classmates perform in concerts and plays, I look forward to better learning experiences for myself as well when I’m invited to community forums and meetings with deans.”
Alumna and parent of a Scarsdale High School student Amy Schiff said she also supports the “long overdue renovations.” Schiff said there have been virtually no changes since she attended SHS in the 1980s.
“Although many in our community would only like to put money into pursuits they think will get their kids into college, I strongly believe that supporting the arts and theater helps our kids form into better humans,” Schiff said. “There’s collaboration, teamwork, trust and responsibility learned in the theater, as well as the chance to express oneself, and a respite from academic stress. Being proud of their work both backstage and performing — and the physical theater that holds it — is part of the experience.”
Schiff said many of her classmates are Broadway musical directors, TV producers, playwrights, writers of movies, TV and books, artistic directors of theater companies, actors, Broadway producers, filmmakers and arts teachers, having received “life-changing opportunities for skill and character building” in that very space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.