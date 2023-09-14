Ever since taking up boxing as a workout to combat the weight he put on early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshua Berman has spent plenty of time in the ring sparring. On Saturday, Sept. 30, however, Berman will be getting in the ring for real.
The Scarsdale resident and partner in the New York City law firm Paul Hastings LLP will be known that day as Josh “The Verdict” Berman and will face off against chairman of the Greenwich Public School District Joe Kelly as the final bout of the evening for Glove Up Greenwich: Fighting for Impact, a charity event that will raise money for first responder groups, the United Way and the Rowan Center (www.therowancenter.org), which counsels and supports victims of sexual violence.
The event will take place outdoors, rain or shine, at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut, from 4 to 10 p.m. and will feature nine sanctioned fights featuring men and women. Event organizers have 4,000 tickets of various pricing levels available for purchase.
Berman and Kelly are expected to get in the ring as the heavyweight main event around 8:30 p.m., but before that spectators will have plenty of time to visit food and beverage trucks and support the charities through additional donations and auctions.
Berman will make his debut in the ring just six days after he turns 50 years old. He weighs in at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. This will be 60-year-old Kelly’s retirement fight. He’s 6-2, 275 pounds. Berman hopes youth and quickness will conquer size and experience on Sept. 30.
For a first glimpse of Berman and Kelly, there will be weigh-in and staredown on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenwich YMCA.
“I think Joe and I are probably going to have trouble keeping a straight face,” Berman said. “We’re a couple of grown-ups with kids.”
When he was invited to participate in Glove Up Greenwich it took Berman a “nanosecond” to commit. “This sounded like the most fun thing on the planet,” he said.
Unlike a prize fight where boxers wear 12-ounce gloves, they will use 16-ounce gloves, which Berman said “will still hurt, but you don’t feel the guy’s knuckles.” And they wear headgear as well. The three rounds will be two minutes each, as opposed to three for a professional fight.
“You’d be shocked what one two-minute round takes out of you with the hot lights and just the tenseness of someone throwing punches at your face, let alone a man that size,” Berman said.
He added, “This is all in good spirits, but do I want to knock him down? Yeah. He’s going to be trying to knock me down. I want to knock him down first. I don’t want to get knocked down in front of my wife and kids and clients. Neither does he. It’s going to be all-out, but between two pretty normal, regular guys.”
Berman hopes his friends and colleagues from the tri-state area — including his fellow Scarsdalians — will come support him and the charities that night. Best care scenario for Berman’s friends is they get to watch him get knocked on his behind, but Berman will be there to win against the southpaw.
“The whole event is structured as a big party,” Berman said. “And my fight is just going to be a fun fight. It’s going to be like dad fight… We’ve never met. We had one friendly, good-hearted telephone conversation, but a fight’s a fight.”
Berman even had to get a fighting license through USA Boxing. His oldest son got him a robe and boxing trunks that are black with gold trim to make things even more of a spectacle.
Breakdancer and founder of Revolution Dance Co. Michael Salem is Berman’s strength and conditioning coach. The two met when Berman’s middle son attended a hip-hop birthday party in Scarsdale led by Salem. They connected and Salem was able to motivate Berman and hold him accountable for his post-COVID workouts. Salem connected Berman with Glove Up co-founder and MMA fighter Kastriot Xhema, a Greenwich native.
“There wasn’t much going on during COVID so I found myself really getting out of shape,” Berman said. “I built sort of a boxing gym in my basement. I had always liked boxing and I did a couple of boxing workouts just for fun, but in a lighthearted way. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, these are just brutal workouts, cardio, strength training.’ These things just kill ya. As COVID loosened up I started taking it a little more seriously going to workouts and getting into it.”
It wasn’t long before Berman tired of hitting pads and bags that didn’t punch back. He’d learned enough about the sport to know how precision, footwork and strategy are key, so he took to light sparring, then more serious time in the ring. Soon he found that he’s able to beat someone half his age whom he’d otherwise lose to in a street fight.
“It’s a really cerebral sport, an interesting combination of elemental and savage, a real thinking person’s game,” Berman said.
Southpaw Ray Simpson is another local trainer who comes to Berman’s home gym to train him and give him pointers.
Berman does most of his training with coaches at Church Street Boxing near his office in the city and spars with Gold Glove amateur fighters in their early to mid-20s. To prepare for Glove Up he did a three-month training camp. “I’d rather go trial by fire and fight these young kids and I’ve gotten to the point where my gas tank is pretty good,” he said. “I can fight them even. But I have a feeling me and the 23-year-olds feel very different the next morning. Getting out of bed I’m like, ‘Ugh… oy,’ and these kids bounce right back. They’re made out of rubber and probably feel fine. I’m still strong and can land shots, but with age it’s the flexibility that goes.”
Pending how he does in his debut against Kelly, there are masters’ fights Berman could find himself registering for.
“Look, I’ve fallen in love with the sport, so I might want to keep going,” he said. “Though maybe I should take up cycling. This is not exactly your typical Scarsdale dad activity.”
Visit www.gloveupgreenwichct.com for more information and https://bit.ly/3sKRxYvto save 20% on tickets. Sponsorships are also available.
