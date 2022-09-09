The Inquirer offers a close look at all of Scarsdale's varsity teams for the upcoming season.
Cheerleading
2021: The Raiders were pleased to head back to UCA Nationals.
Coaches: Stacy Monteiro, Brianna Carolini, Ashley Hing
Roster: Seniors: Cecilia Aulisi, Sophie Brenner, Isabella Godshall, Eloise Hahn, Halle Jakubowicz, Elena Mantzouris, Amanda Messerle, Audrey O’Hare, Olivia Reich, Noa Shiloach, Michelle Sosner, Mia Vatanapradit, Yasmin Wiesenfeld, Flora Zik. Junior: Emily Smith. Sophomore: Marin Shandler. Freshmen: Cianna Amicucci, Annelise Mantzouris, Ava Rapaport, Ririko Yabuki.
Outlook: The first goal every year is to make nationals. After several trips to semifinals, the Raiders hope this will be their first time making the finals. Until then they will have football games while they prepare their routine for the fall championships and regionals.
Cross-Country
2021: The girls were league champs behind All-County Alexandra Simon, Lizzie Hurshman and Natalyn Kapner. The boys were led by All-County Mark Gibney.
Coaches: Vinny Modafferi, Chris Mullen, Doug Rose, Michelle Britto
Roster: Girls: Constance Argenson, Charlotte Bellew, Oryna Bludova, Sara Bochner, Taryn Casey, Camryn Culang, Zoe Dichter, Arianna Feinstein, Sydney Geringer, Eva Gibney, Natalie Gustadt, Chloe Liu, Sofie Mirafzali, Isabella Nwokeji, Rachel Roakower, Maria Roberts, Savannah Rosen, Elizabeth Sanchez, Alison Scheffler, Julie Scheffler, Eloise Schiamberg, Alexandra Simon, Lilly Streicher, Madeleine Wagg, Megan Yuen, Izzie Zhu.
Boys: Alexander Akbarian, Faris Amin, Noah Auerbach, Oliver Bandsma, Jonah Bansal, Miles Bekker, Arjun Benderson, Aviv Brav, Julian Brenner, Theodore Bryson, Brandon Cascade, Philip Chadie, Ryan Chen, Yuhan Cruz, Benjamin Cukierman, Kevin Dong, David Dyner, Jackson Fielding, Spencer Goh, Kevin Han, Matthew Hirsch, Oliver Hong, Leo Huynh, Masaki Kingsbury, Mason Lau, Tongzhou Li, James Liu, Parker Lyn, Max Marcus, Gabriel Novoseller, Rishi Shadaksharappa, Jack Sheridan, Jack Sherman, Benjamin Siegel, Timothy Stoffels, Gavin Su, Darius Toosi, Joning Wang, Benjamin Weiner, Noah Weintrob, Spencer Wepman, Leo Wetzstein, Jason Xie, Matthew Zhao, Zirui Zhou, Kyler Zou.
Outlook: According to Coach Modafferi, the boys team is young and “eager to run fast,” while the girls have a combination of “strong leadership coupled with some new additions.” He added, “Every kid is working hard on this team and I’m excited to see what they do this season.”
Schedule:
9/10 Somers Big Red Invite at Somers HS
8:30 a.m.
9/17 Suffern Invite at Bear Mountain 8 a.m.
9/20 League 1B Mega Dual TBA
9/24 Fred Gressler at White Plains HS 8 a.m.
10/1 Brewster Bear at Brewster HS 10 a.m.
10/8 Bobcat Run at Byram Hills 9:20/10 a.m.
10/18 League 1B Championships TBA
10/22 Section 1 Coaches Invite at Bowdoin
10/29 County Championships at Somers HS
11/5 Section 1 Championships/State Quals/
Class A at Bowdoin
11/12 State Championships at Verona
11/19 Federation Championships at Bowdoin
Field Hockey
2021: The Raiders were Section 1 finalists — they fell 2-0 to Mamaroneck — and co-league champs behind All-State players Angela Hoey and Mackenzie Mauro. The team finished 15-1-2.
Coaches: Lauren Barton, Sarah Martinez
Roster: Seniors: Chelsea Berson, MaryJane Callahan, Anna Feldstein, Maddie Greco, Sammy Hoexter, Riley Iasiello, Mackenzie Mauro, Lauren Zoota. Juniors: Sidone Dehavreng, Elizabeth Duignan, Abby Feuerstein, Nina Franco, Sabrina Katz, Shannon Kelly, Gabriella Lopez, Parker Mauro, Claudia Rosenberg, Christina Semple, Leena Waterhouse. Sophomore: Jane Hoffman. Freshman: Tessa Franco.
Outlook: The Raiders graduated five senior starters who contributed throughout the field, but had an explosive offense led by the younger members of the team last year. If the team can keep up a strong defense — namely replacing four-year starter Angela Hoey — the goals should be able to help put them over the top as they again chase nemesis Mamaroneck. The team won’t have a home game until October, so they will be road warriors this month. Coach Barton is excited about the “strong senior class,” which proved itself last year and is ready to lead the team.
Schedule:
9/12 at Somers Tournament vs. White Plains
4 p.m.
9/13 at Somers Tournament 4 or 5:45
9/16 at Arlington 4:30
9/17 at Carmel 1 p.m.
9/20 at White Plains 4:30
9/21 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
9/23 TBA at The Proving Grounds 3 p.m.
9/24 Assumption (KY) at The Proving
Grounds 1 p.m.
9/25 Garnet Valley (PA) at The Proving
Grounds 11 a.m.
9/29 at Horace Greeley 4:30
10/1 Rye 6:30
10/6 Ossining 4:30
10/8 Ursuline 11 a.m.
10/10 at Bronxville 2 p.m.
10/12 Fox Lane 4:30
10/13 Clarkstown South 6 p.m.
10/17 Suffern 4:30
Football
2021: Scarsdale was 6-3 behind All-Section Julian Glantz and Reese Shelon.
Coaches: Andy Verboys, Bryan Bagala, Ryan Bonifati
Roster: Seniors: Colby Baldwin, Noah Chappell, Patrick Carroll, Dani Scheiner, Guilherme Quaresma De Moura, Monty Costello, Andrew Lehrman, Campbell Killian, Will Delguercio, Nate Abraham, Liam Vasilescu, Logan Lynch, Ben Geller, Grant Liebowitz, Alex Vetrone, Ryan Chase, Harrison Ruback. Juniors: Seth Shelon, Camden Matles, Spencer Rosen, Will Nicholl, Isaac Coffey, Trevor Knopp, Aidan Brennan, Max Timberger, A.J. Booth, Matt Rothenberg, Henry Koevary, Max Siegel, Nikolaus Schmalhofer, Elliott Haddad. Sophomores: Michael Vibbert, Ryan Gilligan, Alex Leroy.
Outlook: Let’s face it — Scarsdale football is always the underdog and the Raiders love it. A winning season last year is something to build upon and getting the season started against rival White Plains will likely set the tone for the season as they face New Rochelle mid-season and Mamaroneck in the regular season finale. The senior class is big in numbers and looks to take what it has learned playing and succeeding in other sports to help propel the team forward this fall.
Schedule:
9/9 at White Plains 6 p.m.
9/16 at Ossining 6 p.m.
9/23 Arlington 6 p.m.
10/1 at New Rochelle 1:30
10/8 John Jay-EF 1:30
10/14 Yonkers Brace 6 p.m.
10/21 at Mamaroneck 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
2021: Another Section 1 finalist — also falling to Mamaroneck 1-0 — the Raiders were 14-3-2 and league champs. Luke Peltz and Rowan Haffner were All-Section.
Coaches: Marcos Monteagudo, Drew Nagel, Carlos Vazquez
Roster: Seniors: Carlos Benitez, Matthew Choe, Carson Cohen, Oliver De Le Fuente, Nicholas Galeano, Toby Khang, Ryan Nicholl, Henry Rifkin, Andrew Tsou, Sebastian Verelli, David Wang, Bryant Wu, Benjamin Yacoub. Juniors: Jose Alava Marino, Alexander Duval, Lucas Kantor, Justin Laing, Janghee Lee, Henry McAllister, Zachary Ruback, Santiago Rudloff. Sophomores: Felipe Chalavodsky, Daniel Enrique Cisneros Lacruz, Lorenzo Galeano, Zachary Grossberg, Leo Khang, Logan Lim, Lev Stahl.
Outlook: Graduating 15 seniors, many of whom played key positions, is a major blow to the team, but the mark of a good program is coming back strong the next year. The Raiders hope to do that after their disappointing loss in the finals. Plenty of talent returns to the field across all grade levels and it’s all about who steps up and who wants it more. Sept. 14 against Mamaroneck can’t come soon enough.
Schedule:
9/2 at Nyack 11 a.m.
9/6 at Rye 4:30 PPD
9/8 North Rockland 4:30
9/10 Arlington 3 p.m.
9/14 Mamaroneck 4:30
9/16 at Lincoln 4:30
9/20 Mount Vernon 4:30
9/22 at John Jay-EF 5 p.m.
9/24 at Harrison 6 p.m.
9/28 at New Rochelle 4:30
9/30 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
10/6 at Mount Vernon 4:30
10/8 Lincoln 4:30
10/12 at Keio 4:30
10/14 New Rochelle 4:30
Girls Soccer
2021: Scarsdale made the Section 1 semifinals in girls soccer, falling 3-0 to John Jay-East Fishkill, and had an overall 8-6-2 record behind All-Section Alessia Schettino.
Coaches: Mindy Genovese, Kiera Fox
Roster: Seniors: Molly Klein, Olivia Lee, Mykaela Madoff, Lizzie Wachs, Mackenzie Kiley. Juniors: Cami Brosgol, Brady Silberfein, Elahe Sherrell, Lola Ansell, Tayt Rompala, Ivy Boockvar, Emilia Gomez, Drew Frank, Abby Etra. Sophomores: Mia Laboy, Naomi Fischer, Allison Kahn, Caitlyn Wu, Lexie Kiley, Lilly Tessler. Freshmen: Leah Brown, Gia Asen.
Outlook: The team graduated five seniors and returns the bulk of the team, so the expectations are high for the program to improve upon solid results from 2021.
Schedule:
9/1 at Suffern 4:45
9/7 Carmel 4:30
9/9 at White Plains 4:30
9/14 John Jay-EF 4:45
9/17 North Rockland 12:30
9/19 at Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
9/21 at New Rochelle 4:30
9/23 Ursuline 4:30
9/28 at Bronxville 4:30
9/29 at Mount Vernon 4:30
10/3 Mamaroneck 5 p.m.
10/6 Lincoln 4:30
10/7 New Rochelle 7 p.m.
10/12 at Ursuline 4:30
10/13 Mount Vernon 4:30
10/15 at Lincoln 11 a.m.
Girls Swim/Dive
2021: The Raiders were 4-5-1. Abigail Gurden and Joy Kang were All-Conference.
Coaches: Barney Foltman, Kaitlyn Nolan, John Eforo
Roster: Seniors: Grace Cheng, Abigail Gurden, Anne Jones, Andrea Rodriguez, Erika Wu, Kayla Soto. Juniors: Fiona Kantor, Serena Wu, Jade Kraut. Sophomores: Avery Dickstein, Julia Sobel, Kate Kattan, Paige Harris, Sophia Dugan, Charlotte Aldridge, Caterina Fogoli, Alice Potack, Arya Goyal, Ellen Hu, Hannah Kass, Sophia Peyser, Joy Kang, Madeline Cha. Freshmen: Tessa Leroy, Olivia Bercun, Devin Topkara, Isabella Hove, Sarah Kobi, Yutong Wang, Audrey Li.
Outlook: With eight seniors graduating the Raiders will look to fill as many holes as possible in the lineup as they lost some solid swimmers. A large freshman class of seven could play a pivotal role going forward.
Schedule:
9/8 Mamaroneck at WCC 4:30
9/13 North Rockland at WCC 4:30
9/15 at Bronxville/Tuckahoe 4:30
9/20 New Rochelle 4:30
9/22 at Eastchester 4:30
9/29 Tappan Zee at WCC 4:30
10/6 Ossining at WCC 4:30
10/12 at Pelham at Sarah Lawrence College 4:30
10/14 at Lakeland-Panas 4:30
10/20 at Arlington at Mount Saint Mary College
4:30
Girls Tennis
2021: The first-ever New York State Team Champions in Division 1 came from Scarsdale, which capped a 19-0 season by winning the title. Natalie Hu, Giana Marks, Maya Cukierman, Campbell Alin and Laura Mendes were All-Section.
Coach: Jennifer Roane
Roster: Seniors: Campbell Alin, Natalie Hu, Maya Cukierman, Olivia Sun, Syunjin Lee. Juniors: Natasha Pereira, Maya Vora, Yelena Sahakyan. Sophomores: Carly Alin, Kay Cottrell, Emily Hyman, Giana Marks. Freshmen: Emma Ha, Katherine Kendall, Jalyn Ryu.
Outlook: Led by senior captains Alin, Hu and Cukierman, the Raiders will look to repeat this season as the girls remain in a three singles/four double format, unlike the boys, who switched to four/three last spring. The big loss was Laura Mendes, so the team is largely intact and ready to defend.
Schedule:
9/7 Ursuline 4:30
9/8 at Bronxville 4:30
9/9 at Horace Greeley 4:30
9/10-11 at Half Hollow Hills Tournament 9 a.m./
8:30 a.m.
9/12 Horace Mann 4:30
9/14 at Rye B 4:30
9/16 Byram Hills 4:30
9/19 Harrison 4:30
9/21 at Mamaroneck 4:30
9/28 Horace Greeley 4:30
9/29 at Ursuline 4:30
9/30 at Fox Lane 4:30
10/7 Mamaroneck 4:30
Boys Volleyball
2021: While it looked like the Raiders were a lock to win the Section 1 title for the second time — and this time go onto the state tournament — an injury to Santiago Gomez disrupted the team’s lineup enough for Suffern to take advantage and win 3-1 in the semifinals. The team finished 21-2. Gomez won his second straight Section 1 Player of the Year Award, graduating with 508 kills, 68 aces, 480 digs and 545 serve receives in his three years, and was All-Section along with Drew Hill for the league champs.
Coaches: Jim Williams, Ken Raff
Roster: Seniors: Charlie Hirschhorn, Tommy DiLorenzo, Jonathan Gates, Ian Silberstein, Samuel Wetzstein, Daniel Love, Jedd Frydman, Varun Bansal, Jordan Paris. Juniors: Oscar Langford, Joseph Sharpe III, Cole Liebowitz, Azlan Kahn, David Duan. Sophomore: Luka Frank.
Outlook: After the first two matches, the schedule looks completely bizarre for Scarsdale, who early on was playing only Rockland teams and then was later joined on this side of the river by Eastchester. Finally there has been more expansion and Scarsdale will be playing brand new programs from Fox Lane, Arlington, Yorktown, Lakeland, Yonkers and Panas. It will be interesting to see how the new teams look and how playing them will impact Scarsdale as it prepares for a title run. Coach Williams is excited to see what Hirschhorn, Dilorenzo and Langford can bring to the table as the focal points of the team as 12 seniors graduated.
Schedule:
9/6 at Suffern 6:15
9/8 North Rockland 6 p.m.
9/12 at Arlington 4:45
9/14 Yorktown 5:30
9/20 Fox Lane 6 p.m.
9/22 at Lakeland 4:30
9/24 Burnt Hills-Balston Lake Tournament 9 a.m.
9/28 Yonkers 4:30
9/30 Eastchester 5:30
10/7 at Yorktown 5:30
10/14 at Fox Lane 6 p.m.
10/15 at Clarkstown South Tournament 5:30
10/17 at Walter Panas 5:30
10/18 Lakeland 4:30
10/21 at Yonkers 4:30
10/24 at Eastchester 5:30
10/26 Walter Panas 4:30
Girls Volleyball
2021: The league champion Raiders went 17-3, but got upset 3-1 by Arlington in the Section 1 quarterfinals. Sydney Frank was All-Section.
Coaches: Ann Marie Nee, Doug Zani
Roster: Seniors: Daphne Boockvar, Alison Jiang, Cate Bellesheim, Ellena Amidor, Gali Brass, Nicole Zhou, Juliana Joyce, Isabelle Goldban, Alicia Vernaza Escobar, Karina Cheng, Serena Li. Juniors: Caitlin Higgins, Adelina Jiang, Claire Matula-Osterman, Annika Fuehrer. Sophomore: Fuko Shindo.
Freshman: Emily Baron.
Outlook: The Raiders got off to an early start with a match Aug. 30 followed by a tournament in Orlando over Labor Day weekend. With only two underclassmen and 11 seniors on the team, Scarsdale is excited for an experienced squad to hit the court, with each player bringing a “specific skill set” to the team’s “arsenal.” Six talented seniors graduated, so it’s all about the depth this year’s team can put up and based on last year the team has the pieces to compete.
Schedule:
8/30 John Jay-EF 4:30
9/2-4 KSA Tournament Florida
9/10 Scarsdale Tournament 9 a.m.
9/15 Suffern 4:30
9/17 at Yorktown Tournament 9 a.m.
9/19 at White Plains 4:30
9/21 at North Rockland 4:45
9/29 Mamaroneck 4:30
10/1 Tournament TBA
10/3 New Rochelle 4:30
10/7 at Mount Vernon 4:30
10/8 Ursuline 11 a.m.
10/11 at Lincoln 4:30
10/13 at Mamaroneck 4:30
10/15 at Ursuline 1 p.m.
10/17 at New Rochelle 4:30
10/19 Mount Vernon 4:30
10/20 Lincoln 4:30
