Morrill at fencing center
Morrill at Scarsdale Fencing Center

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean photo

You can tell it’s a new facility by the shine as the silver fencing strips light up the room. Scarsdale Fencing Center is a sparkling new center only a few months old, but it’s already training fencers who are leaving their mark earning medals at fencing competitions around the world.

Opening up earlier this year on Central Avenue, Scarsdale Fencing Center was started by co-founder Archil “Achiko” Lortkipanidze. He is a former Olympic fencer for the Republic of Georgia who competed in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, a five-time Georgian national champion, current Saber coach for the Yale University fencing team, and he has 25 years of experience as a Master Saber coach.

at Scarsdale Fencing Center
Scarsdale Fencing Center co-founder Archil “Achiko” Lortkipanidze (center) poses with club members Will Morrill (left) and his brother Justin Morrill (right).
Scarsdale Fencing center
Will Morrill trains with coach Archil “Achiko” Lortkipanidze at Scarsdale Fencing Center.

