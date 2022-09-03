You can tell it’s a new facility by the shine as the silver fencing strips light up the room. Scarsdale Fencing Center is a sparkling new center only a few months old, but it’s already training fencers who are leaving their mark earning medals at fencing competitions around the world.
Opening up earlier this year on Central Avenue, Scarsdale Fencing Center was started by co-founder Archil “Achiko” Lortkipanidze. He is a former Olympic fencer for the Republic of Georgia who competed in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, a five-time Georgian national champion, current Saber coach for the Yale University fencing team, and he has 25 years of experience as a Master Saber coach.
Achiko had been teaching fencing in Manhattan when he decided to open a facility in Westchester. That dream became a reality this spring when he teamed up with co-founder Jasmina Denner to open the Scarsdale Fencing Center. The center offers fencing lessons and classes for all levels from youth beginners to seniors, but when coach Achiko made the move to coach in Westchester many of his elite level fencers decided to follow him to the new facility.
“We opened this club and they came,” said Achiko.
Scarsdale Fencing Center members have been making their mark at both national and international tournaments all around the world, and the most recent was William Morrill as he qualified to compete in the World Championships in Dubai back in April. Morrill made the trip with coach Achiko and came home with an impressive third-place finish as he continues to make his mark in his first year of international competition.
At the World Championships in Dubai, Morrill competed with both the cadet and junior national teams and he came home with a medal against the best in the world.
“He qualified for both the cadet and junior national teams, which is really hard to do,” Achiko said of Morrill. “It’s very hard for a cadet to make the junior team. He made both and he medaled, with his only loss to the world champion from Germany. To finish third in the World Championships is a really good result and I’m very happy for him. Now he has other goals.”
The third-place finish at the World Championships in Dubai was just one highlight of the year for Morrill as the 16-year-old maintained a busy schedule in his first year on the international level competing in fencing tournaments all over Europe in France, Bulgaria, Romania and also South America.
Prior to qualifying to compete in international events, he had spent a lot of time traveling around the United States to compete in national events in places like Salt Lake City and Minnesota.
Fencing has been a big part of the Morrill family life ever since Will’s older brother Justin started fencing.
“I started fencing in elementary school and started competing when I was about 10 years old,” said Justin Morrill. “We needed something to do after school and I tried about five things and eventually I tried fencing and I loved it and decided to stick with it. He followed me a year later.”
Will agrees that it was his big brother who got him started in the sport, but it didn’t take long for it to take over his life.
“I watched him fencing and then, when I was able, I got started and I fell in love with the sport,” said Will. “It’s very different than other sports. You feel the adrenaline when you win a touch. You try to stay emotionally stable throughout the match. It’s a lot of ups and downs. Each match is very quick, a five-touch preliminary round, then a 15-touch direct elimination. Internationally it can be really quick, every point lasts maybe two or three seconds.”
Justin is currently fencing at Duke University as a freshman, and his brother Will is devoting even more time to the sport after qualifying for the national team and traveling to international competitions.
From the start, the brothers have been relying on coach Achiko to lead the way for them, and they followed him to Scarsdale.
“They started winning regional tournaments and then national competitions, and then international,” Achiko said of the Morrill brothers. “They just keep winning more and more medals.”
The Morrill brothers compete in five national tournaments each year, and with Will on the international circuit now, the sport of fencing has essentially taken over the family schedule.
The Morrills are not the only ones with a busy fencing schedule training with coach Achiko and coach Maksim Lohotska at the Scarsdale Fencing Center. Lohotska is a former Olympic coach for his native Republic of Belarus, and the two coaches have several fencers competing all around the country and the world. They both specialize in saber, and Scarsdale Fencing Center is a saber-only club with no épée or foil fencing.
Coach Achiko has students competing at the collegiate level in all the Ivy League schools including Cornell, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton and Yale, as well as Duke, Notre Dame, University of North Carolina, Penn State and other colleges around the country.
Will said he plans to compete at the collegiate level, but right now he is focused on the national team’s international competitions. He knows what it took to reach this level and he knows what he will have to do to stay at this elite level, all of which requires a lot more time with coach Achiko.
“It takes a lot of practice, building up your reactions to different hand motions,” said Will. “It’s a lot of hard work. It depends on the tournament schedule, but we usually come here four or five times a week.”
With so many elite-level fencers eager to follow coach Achiko for his training and expertise, Scarsdale Fencing Center should be headed for a robust future.
