The Scarsdale Forum Fiscal Affairs Committee and the Scarsdale League of Women Voters (LWV) disagree on the village of Scarsdale’s tentative proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget that includes a 4.15% increase in the property tax levy. The Forum does not favor exceeding the cap, while the LWV does.
At the Tuesday, March 28, budget forum, Anne Hintermeister represented the Forum and said, “We think exceeding the cap would be justified if it was necessary to preserve vital services like police or fire or keep the lights on, but we think not in a budget year where expenses are increasing by 11%, where we have a $4.4 million surplus from the prior fiscal year, plus a projected surplus in the current year of $2.8 million. We think that the board could easily pare down the 2023-24 tentative budget levy increase to comply with the tax cap, which allows a maximum 3.2% levy increase.”
Hintermeister said using the surplus for nonrecurring items would help and, instead of using the maximum 20% level in the village fund balance policy document, lowering that to 19.47% would get the budget under the tax cap.
She also said the Forum would like to see more study of the outdoor seasonal pool complex and a “meaningful survey” before spending the proposed $30 million 30-year bond for renovations and upgrades. Since the pool is seen as a luxury, not an essential service, for those who want to use it, the Forum is not convinced the plan is something the community wants and fully supports. There are concerns about a proposed 25% increase in fees and the move to allow 200 nonresident passes as pool attendance and revenues have declined over the past decade. Another concern is that private pool construction has reached new heights throughout the village.
The Forum recommends “more public discussion of costs and benefits of pool and other financials and options,” according to Hintermeister.
The village’s proposal to add four more full-time employees (FTEs) is another objection of the Forum. “As we said in our report last year about the four positions they added last year, this increases the village’s long-term unpredictable and uncontrollable costs, including post-retirement health benefits,” Hintermeister said. “The committee did not consider these four FTEs so essential to critical government function so as to justify taking on this additional long-term fiscal burden and risk.”
The Forum supports the three-year plan for paving projects and upgrades to village roads. The group also recommended a similar program for sidewalks and walkways. “We’ve seen that pedestrian safety is a high priority for residents,” Hintermeister said.
The final point for the Forum, according to Hintermeister, was “more prudently and more profitably” investing and managing village funds to “substantially increase nontax revenue with minimal risk.”
Hintermeister said the Forum appreciates the village’s improved and timely collection of unpaid taxes, interest and penalties, and appreciates the overall improvement of the budget process when it comes to more meetings and public comment periods, responsiveness of village staff and “extensive documentation,” including using the online service ClearGov.
Shilpa Spencer and Tracy Tang, representing the League of Women Voters, read sections of the group’s consensus statement on the budget. The bottom line was support for the budget.
“We appreciate that the administration and board did not let the tax cap drive the entire budget process but rather enabled the Village’s bona fide priorities to guide and shape a fiscally responsible budget,” the statement says, later adding, “In prior statements, the League has urged the board ‘to base its budgeting decisions — including whether to exceed the tax cap in future fiscal years — primarily on the values of our community rather than external factors.’ The League commends the administration and board for providing a clear explanation and justification for the increase, including the efforts to ‘catch up’ on significant capital expenses that have been deferred repeatedly in prior years; to cover the rising costs of health insurance premiums, fuel, and other goods and services; and to smooth anticipated increases in taxation that will be necessary to meet anticipated needs. The League recognizes that the tax increase, while larger than the last five-year average, is still consistent with longer historical trends.”
LWV also commended the process, communication and “greater transparency,” including an early start, more meetings to comment and the use of both ClearGov and the “old format” budget book.
“The League commends the multiple structural changes to both the process of budget development and the improvement in the methodology underlying budgeting practices that has occurred over the past two years,” the statement says. “We appreciate the strong effort that has been put forth by the Administration and Board to ensure greater transparency, to develop a more accurate budget, and to better educate the community.”
The report notes, “The five-year (FY2024 - FY2028) capital expenditures are projected to be $88.11 million for 54 capital improvement projects. The top five projects are the pool project ($31.49 million or 36% of the total capital expenditure), the village-wide stormwater improvements ($13.47 million or 15%), the road resurfacing program ($11.23 million or 13%), DPW [Department of Public Works] vehicle replacement program ($6.02 million or 7%), and the village center placemaking project ($5.14 million or 6%),” and “strongly recommends” continuing to look forward at this capital improvement plan.
LWV supported the addition of four full-time employees: a public information coordinator in the village manager’s office, a customer service clerk for the water fund (paid through the Water Enterprise Fund), a teen reference librarian and a caretaker at Scarsdale Public Library.
“While we appreciate that these staffing increases attempt to address perceived areas of need, we strongly encourage proactively looking at all departments’ unfilled or unmet staffing needs to ensure that staffing is aligned closely with work requirements, even if/when departments under-advocate for themselves,” the statement said. “In addition, the League encourages the speedier implementation of the Wage and Benefit Study to ensure that employees are paid fairly and that employee retention continues to be a priority.”
There was also LWV support based on the explanation for the 3% water rate increase to “cover expenses.”
In closing, the LWV said, “The heavily debated decision to increase the tax levy above the NYS tax cap showed long-term fiscal prudence by publicly weighing and vetting the priorities of residents’ needs and wants against the projected immediate and long term costs to arrive at the final budget numbers. The maintenance of a healthy unassigned fund balance and the use of these funds to address much-needed capital improvements showed strong fiscal governance (versus simple year-to-year budget maintenance). We appreciate the efforts put forth in this budget cycle and support FY2023-24 Tentative Budget.”
Bob Harrison of Scarsdale Taxpayers’ Alert continued to challenge the village on its investment strategies. He said that certain investments could get the tax increase under the cap.
“The village has been under-earning its interest income and has been behind the curve and doesn’t seem to fully appreciate what and where the Federal Reserve is going,” Harrison said.
The village, he said, should be taking advantage of continually rising interest rates as the village’s projections for earnings of around $2 million could be much higher.
“You’re way behind the curve and quite frankly you’re not doing justice to our taxpayers,” Harrison said. “That number should be much higher and I can give you simple math that a 4.71% return on treasury bills for the next nine months or so would yield the village over $3 million of interest income and you are only showing [interest earnings] in this proposed budget of $2 million. That’s a substantial number, $1.1 million of additional interest earnings.”
Harrison said that every $480,000 of additional income would equate to a tax increase reduction of 1%.
“Please take into consideration your residents, particularly your seniors, particularly residents who are on relatively fixed incomes,” Harrison said. “There’s no reason for the village to hoard income and you’re projecting a surplus in the current year that ends May 31, for about $2.8 million. So let’s share the wealth with our taxpayers, please. You can get the increase for the coming year down to 1%. I urge you to do it. This is simple math. Believe me. I challenge every one of you: lower the tax rate increase.”
Mayor Jane Veron concluded the budget forum by saying the board and the village staff have been listening “carefully” to hear all “perspectives” that made the board “smarter and better.” She said the financial planning pillar group met with consultants recently and continually monitors investment income, while taking into consideration cash flow and risk as they “constantly try to do best for taxpayers.”
76 Birchall Drive ruling
Acting as an appeals board after the Committee for Historic Preservation denied the owners of 76 Birchall Drive, PIM Holding, to do a complete teardown of all structures on its property last fall, the village board voted 4-3 to deny demolition of the main house, but approved the demolition of the pool and pool house.
The trustees heard the appeal of the certificate of appropriateness Feb. 27 and deliberated in executive session on March 20. Trustees Jonathan Lewis and Sameer Ahuja were not present for the hearing, so they recused themselves from the vote, effectively counting as no votes. The lone no vote was cast by Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone.
According to the final decision, the historic nature of the house and its features were to be taken into consideration. The board said there is “substantial evidence in the record to establish that the home… meets the criteria for preservation,” calling it “uniquely historically significant” with its “location design, setting, materials and workmanship.”
Partnership with schools
Trustee Jonathan Lewis, at his final meeting on the board, presented what became a unanimous resolution on Safety, Security and Emergency Management with Scarsdale Schools. He said the two-year process was to “enhance jointness and institutionalize a process of collaboration on school safety” that “formally acknowledges” a memo from Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick “into the general order” of the village’s safety umbrella, which includes the police department, fire department and volunteer ambulance corps.
“This step forward and the evolution in governmental jointness that it represents sends a strong signal to this community and the students and staff of the Scarsdale School District that we understand the seriousness of our sacred duty to protect lives, to protect our schools, and we are taking action,” Lewis said.
Working together in emergency situations and partnering to give local authorities access to school facilities and cameras under certain circumstances was the work of the aforementioned agencies, the village, the mayor, present and past trustees on the public safety pillar — Lewis, Karen Brew, Ken Mazer and Lena Crandall — the Scarsdale Board of Education, Patrick, district safety advisor Mike Spedaliere and assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach. Lewis first met Rauschenbach as a school board member and called him a “remarkable public servant.”
Lewis’ colleagues on the village board lauded him for his efforts and perseverance during a tough process. Brew called it a “labor of love” for Lewis, who “pushed hard when there were obstacles.”
“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our community and the safety of our children and I don’t think this would have happened without your perseverance and your dedication to it,” Brew said. “You deserve a big thanks.”
Trustee Jeremy Gans noted the “complicated relationships” that exist between the village and the schools despite there being a consensus on the issue. He credited Lewis for getting tough when the tough got going.
Whitestone called the partnership agreement “a tough one to get over the finish line,” noting the “goodwill” from the district and the village throughout the process.
“Trustee Lewis, you were the single reason we were able to institutionalize something to make sure it continues for the future and something we can build on because it’s nice to say we have quality people in various seats in the public safety arena, but to ensure that continues over time and there’s a continuous loop of understanding and conversations it’s critical that we have this formalized and in place, so thank you for that,” Whitestone said.
Veron, also in her swan song meeting as mayor, said that when she joined the board and was the police commissioner it was the “infancy of forging relationships and even trying to align two very separately managed organizations.”
“You have done more than I could have dreamed for truly,” she said to Lewis. “This is something that is so vitally, vitally important to our community and for this to be institutionalized and outlive any of us is one of the most important services we could do for the community.”
New assistant village manager
After a national search, the board appointed Charlie Hessler as the new assistant village manager, “an exceptional candidate,” according to the resolution. The initial contract runs from April 10 to the end of the year, with the board permitted to renew on a yearly basis after that time.
Hessler was the confidential secretary to the village manager in Ardsley. Veron said Hessler comes with “data analytics expertise” that will help the village continue to move forward.
