The Scarsdale Forum Fiscal Affairs Committee and the Scarsdale League of Women Voters (LWV) disagree on the village of Scarsdale’s tentative proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget that includes a 4.15% increase in the property tax levy. The Forum does not favor exceeding the cap, while the LWV does.

At the Tuesday, March 28, budget forum, Anne Hintermeister represented the Forum and said, “We think exceeding the cap would be justified if it was necessary to preserve vital services like police or fire or keep the lights on, but we think not in a budget year where expenses are increasing by 11%, where we have a $4.4 million surplus from the prior fiscal year, plus a projected surplus in the current year of $2.8 million. We think that the board could easily pare down the 2023-24 tentative budget levy increase to comply with the tax cap, which allows a maximum 3.2% levy increase.”

