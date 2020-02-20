A report by Scarsdale Forum’s Fiscal Affairs and Downtown Revitalization committees released Feb. 7 on Freightway development proposals recommended the board of trustees proceed with the budgeted renovation of the existing garage so the village could continue providing parking services and collecting net revenues.
The Freightway redevelopment project was officially put on hold as of Jan. 9 after an explosive public meeting on Dec. 11. At the meeting, developers Avalon Bay and East End Capital, which is partnered with LCOR and Fareri Associates and Gateway Development, each had 40 minutes to present preliminary plans and proposals for mixed-use developments at the site. Most residents who responded at the meeting expressed concerns about the planning process and the possible impact on local schools, home values and taxes.
“The board told the community they’re putting a hold on Freightway, but they still asked for public comment,” said Anne Hintermeister, chair of the Fiscal Affairs Committee. “They told the community they still wanted comment and that’s our job at the forum.”
Freightway redevelopment has been on the village’s radar for quite some time, and officials began the latest iteration by convening a Freightway Steering Committee in 2017. After the committee hired BFJ Planning to collect public input on redevelopment and a study was published, the board of trustees sent out a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) in 2018 and a Request for Proposals (RFP) in 2019.
Four scenarios were proposed for the site, including rehabilitating the existing garage and constructing a mixed-use building in the open lot adjacent to the site, with between 58 and 93 residential units; rehabilitating the existing garage and constructing a mixed-use building in the open lot adjacent to the site and building a platform over the Metro-North train tracks to open up vehicular traffic to Scarsdale Avenue with an increased residential density of between 79 and 127 units; demolishing the garage and building residential buildings with between 91 and 145 units over two to three levels of parking; or demolishing the garage and building residential buildings with as many as 225 units over two to three levels of parking with a platform over the Metro-North train tracks.
But none of those visions will move forward.
Instead, the village board is reviewing community feedback submitted as of Feb. 9, including a comment-laden petition signed by nearly 900 residents, and considering how to proceed.
“We don’t have a specific timeline right now; we don’t have a specific plan,” said Mayor Marc Samwick. “What we’re doing is we have staff reviewing the input … and they will be reviewing everything, assembling everything and putting [it] into a format that we can better analyze.”
Samwick said the village’s report would eventually be made public as well as any analyses that would show impacts on residents and the village as a whole.
In the forum’s 14-page report approved by the group’s members Feb. 13, the two committees laid out multiple recommendations, suggesting that the board should release details of the costs and benefits of continuing the operation of the garage, the net fiscal benefit for entering into a private-public partnership with a developer, the cost of a new parking garage, including the cost estimates for underground parking, an analysis on future-proofing the garage, the potential impacts on the school district and how the board plans to minimize disruptions during potential construction.
“Let’s take a breath and look at the issues, get more information and do our homework, so we end up with the best possible scenario,” said Susan Douglass, chair of the Downtown Revitalization Committee.
Freightway garage currently provides ample commuter parking, enabling the village to allow as many as 120 nonresidents to use the facility every day. The garage, including the valet parking area, accommodates 720 cars and parking in the garage is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. Even with consistent free parking, the report states, the village’s net revenue on the garage is $700,000.
The forum also recommended that the village should consider nonresidential alternatives to the site, including an indoor pool, basketball and racquetball courts, arts and crafts studios, permanent space for the Scarsdale Adult School, space for youth activities, or a performance theater space.
“These could add vibrancy to the village center, provide amenities sought by residents and generate additional revenue,” the report said. “This is an opportunity to provide amenities and activities that would bring people to the village center, benefit empty esters, including those who have downsized to the village center, and enhance property values and the Scarsdale brand.”
Douglass said she thought the project had “moved too quickly” and there’s a “broad community consensus that we want an inviting … and lively community center.”
“Even though there are people who seem to be at different ends of the issue, I think if you question them, you find there’s much more agreement than disagreement,” said Douglass. “In terms of transparency I think everyone agrees that transparency is important.”
In the report, the forum outlines eight questions for the village to consider: whether the board has a target amount of tax relief for the project, how the tax relief would compare with that of the existing garage, what’s the possibility of taxes being reduced and when reductions would take place, what risks are associated with the transit-oriented development (TOD), what new revenues are projected, what would be the assessed value of the potential apartment buildings and which partner would get the parking revenues and their projected amounts.
“We outlined a few questions … that we thought wouldn’t be giving away any secrets,” said Hintermeister. “It shouldn’t be any big secret.”
Samwick said the eight questions proposed by the forum are all based on the theme of whether the redevelopment would be fiscally positive or not.
“It’s a precondition to doing any project at Freightway that existing residents are better off,” he said. “We are listening and we share the community’s focus on making sure school and fiscal impacts are acceptable to the community.”
The forum report also indicated that a Freightway redevelopment could pose a potential risk to the schools and home values if apartments don’t generate the same school tax per child that is paid by existing single-family homeowners.
According to the report, the Freightway Study calculated an average of 0.41 school children per unit in the four current multifamily buildings in Scarsdale, but school district information obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOIL) request revealed there are 58 school children in at least 224 apartments in the district.
“The 285 apartment units proposed by East End/LCOR at the Freightway site could easily attract more than 100 school-aged children, given the reputation and desirability of village schools,” the report said. “It is entirely reasonable to expect that access to Scarsdale schools would be a significant selling point also for TOD units built at the Freightway site.”
From a downtown revitalization perspective, Douglass said the project would have to avoid creating “dueling downtowns.”
“We want it to be easy for people and cars and local people ... to visit Scarsdale,” she said, adding that she believes the majority of the community wants “attractive, thoughtful development.”
“We’ve elected our village board and mayor and they’re simmered in all of this,” said Douglass. “I think we have to trust them.”
“One of the things that’s really important for people to realize is … we’re focused on the same things the community is focused on,” Samwick said, speaking on behalf of the board of trustees. “We have similar objectives in terms of how … we help our village center and our village residents while not doing damage to our schools.”
