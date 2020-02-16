In a 34-page traffic report released by the Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee in January, the committee pushed once again for the village to find ways to lower the maximum allowable speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 mph on all village roads.
The report also called for the village to allocate appropriate resources to increase traffic enforcement and to conduct educational traffic safety campaigns.
“The report covers it all… and includes the issues that are important,” said Madelaine Eppenstein, the chair of the Municipal Services Committee. “We have so many students, young children and teenagers ... who want to be safe when we walk out and drive out. I hope that this is something that might help.”
Multiple studies show that lowering speed limits from 30 mph to 25 miles per hour on city streets improved safety outcomes for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian hit by a vehicle going 25 miles per hour has a 25% risk of sustaining a serious or fatal injury. That’s compared to a 50% risk at 33 mph and a 74% risk at 41 mph.
Researchers in Boston found that after lowering the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph, the estimated odds of a car exceeding 25 miles per hour fell by 29.3%.
“The data really shows that there’s a significant difference between a posted speed limit of 30 mph and 25 mph,” Deputy Assistant Village Manager Rob Cole said.
New York State law bars municipalities from setting area speed limits below 30 miles per hour. According to Cole, there has also been a historic resistance to allowing municipalities to implement 25 mph speed limits.
Municipalities are allowed to designate linear segments of roads at the 25 mph speed limit if necessary. But the law is ambiguous when it pertains to how many linear segments a municipality can designate before it would be considered an area speed limit.
“The state law doesn’t describe what approximates as an area speed limit. Is it a percentage of streets? Is it a number of them? Is it ratio of linear miles that are designed versus not? None of those things are described in the state statute,” said Cole.
Cole said it was possible to designate a couple of linear segments at 25 mph in the village, as long as the village identifies the corridor, performs a study to justify the new designated speed limit and implements the speed limit in conjunction with traffic calming measures.
State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin introduced two pending bills on the Assembly floor which allow cities, villages and towns the option to set a maximum speed limit at 25 mph and would allow municipalities to lower the allowable maximum from 30 mph to 25 mph.
“We’re going to be trying to get residents to support that legislation,” Cole said.
According to Capt. Edward Murphy, the Scarsdale Police Department supports the speed limit reduction and said that traffic enforcement generally has been consistent over the years.
According to data in the Municipal Services Committee report, there has been an average of 10 pedestrian-involved accidents per year over the last nine years. There has been an increase in pedestrian accidents between 2017 and 2019, spiking from three in 2017 to 14 in 2019.
“The village and the chief of police — the whole enforcement staff — they see what’s going on. They’re trying their best,” said Eppenstein. “Enforcement can only do so much.”
The Municipal Services Committee report also included multiple traffic calming opportunities around the village for specific roadways. At the Popham Road crosswalks at Overhill Road and East Parkway, the committee recommended both intersections could benefit from “turn-calming strategies” and “blinking signs with passive detection.”
At the Popham Road Bridge, the committee questioned whether overhead signage near the traffic signals would help, as motorists block the asymmetrical intersection of Popham Road, East Parkway and Scarsdale Avenue.
The committee also postured if the phasing of green signals for westbound traffic should begin at the Depot Place intersection, followed by a green signal at the East Parkway intersection and then followed by a green signal at Chase Road.
“Any other sequence incrementally causes gridlock prior to westbound Popham Road traffic at Chase Road,” the committee wrote.
The committee also wrote that the “No parking to corner” sign on the western lane of Autenrieth Road was an impediment to traffic flow; that delivery trucks on Christie Place often cause traffic; that enhanced pedestrian safety infrastructure should be considered for the end points of the Popham Road bridge median; that the village should extend crossing time for pedestrians; that cars are making illegal U-turns from Popham Road onto Chase Road; that speed calming strategies should be implemented on Crane Road; and that the Crane and Fox Meadow roads intersection is not signaled and therefore dangerous.
The village’s Traffic Safety Committee, which is made up of members from the police department, public works, engineering and manager’s office, get referrals from residents, businesses and internally on traffic situations within the village.
According to Cole, historically the committee hadn’t been receiving a large volume of requests, but that over the last year and a half the committee has seen an influx.
“It’s reflecting ... in many ways a sentiment nationally,” he said. “People want to walk more, they want to get out of their cars and if the physical environment doesn’t enable them to that … then that’s where we need to step in.”
Cole wants to start geo-coding individual requests received by the committee to find patterns in data and expand the committee’s “toolbox.”
“I believe sometimes people get really frustrated and I would think maybe even groups like the forum that send us these reports think that maybe we’re not doing as much as we could. And I think that’s probably true in some respects, said Cole. “It’s because we have a really small toolbox and we’re working very hard to expand that.”
The village has been swift in the recent rounds of budgeting talks to include pedestrian enhancements and traffic studies. Money has been set aside for a traffic evaluation of the Popham Corridor which Cole called “a perennial source of problems for pedestrians.” Cole added that setting a 25-mile per hour linear segment on Popham Road “is within the toolbox,” but that an engineering firm with a specialization in traffic calming measures would take a look at it.
“We … showed that we’re committed to this by our budget process,” Mayor Marc Samwick said. “We have allocated money to go toward traffic safety and traffic calming measures.”
