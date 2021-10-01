Recognizing the health and safety risks, the potential costs of increased public safety and education and the likelihood of a low tax revenue boost, the Scarsdale Forum is recommending a “wait and see” approach when it comes to permitting cannabis businesses in the village of Scarsdale.
In a report by the Forum’s Downtown Revitalization, Fiscal Affairs Scarsdale, Municipal Services, and Sustainability Committees, “Whether Scarsdale Should Opt Out of Public Cannabis Retail Dispensaries and/or On-Site Adult Consumption Establishments,” released Sept. 23, the Forum had three major recommendations, with the major first step being opting out of allowing dispensaries prior to Dec. 31, which in turn allows the village to opt in at any time thereafter. Should the village fail to opt out by that date, it will no longer have the ability to do so going forward.
The passage of New York State’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) on March 31 decriminalized the purchase, possession, consumption and growth of cannabis, and allows for regulated licensed retailer dispensaries, on-site consumption lounges and the growing of cannabis. The MRTA puts the Cannabis Control Board and the Cannabis Management Office in charge of oversight, but those agencies have yet to be created and specific guidelines have yet to be drawn up.
The Forum’s three major immediate conclusions and recommendations to the village are as follows:
1. Pass a law to opt out of cannabis dispensaries and consumption lounges in the Village by December 31, 2021 in order to keep the Village’s options open until the New York State cannabis regulatory framework is established and sales begin, and more information is available to allow the Board and the community to weigh the pros and cons of permitting cannabis establishments in the Village.
2. Pass a law prohibiting smoking and vaping of tobacco and cannabis on all Village-owned property and all outdoor public spaces in the Village not covered by the restrictions in the New York Public Health Law.
3. Pass a law prohibiting oral consumption by recreational users and the possession of open containers of cannabis “edibles,” capsules, and oils on Village-owned property and all public spaces in the Village.
The report noted that as of Aug. 26, other Westchester communities, such as Eastchester, Yorktown, Somers, North Castle, North Salem, Mount Kisco, Larchmont, Lewisboro, Ardsley and Bronxville, have opted out.
With sales not expected to begin until 2022 or 2023, Scarsdale would not see any revenue until that time. With the 4% tax on cannabis sales, Westchester County gets 25%, the village 75%, so for every $1 million in sales, the village would get $30,000.
The report says: “Atheneum Collective, a digital marketing firm, states that ‘the average dispensary income is reported to be $3 million per year.’” That would be $90,000 a year for Scarsdale.
“By way of context, total revenue in the current adopted budget is $57.5 million, $14.3 million of which is from sources other than property taxes,” the Forum report says. “Budgeted non-property tax revenue is $4 million.”
The potential for negative impacts took many factors into consideration:
· Having a dispensary in the village “would tend to decrease teens’ perception of the risks of cannabis use” and “normalize cannabis usage beyond the effects of legalization generally,” with “many of the available locations” in Scarsdale within walking distance to the high school.
· THC usage “can cause memory impairment, anxiety, and transient psychotic-like symptoms,” while altering motor coordination, judgment and driving ability, and “increasing the risk of sexual behaviors facilitating the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases.”
· Smoking and vaping carry “by-products” that “may have ill effects on health for the primary consumer and for bystanders.”
· The potential for dispensaries to be located near places kids go, such as schools, parks, playgrounds, ice cream shops and toy stores. In 2019, the village board unanimously voted for zoning restrictions that barred vaping products to be sold “within 1,000 feet of schools, religious institutions or other places frequented by youth … The Committees believe that it is equally if not more important to protect youth from a cannabis dispensary in the Village … The Board should opt out until it is clear that it can, at a minimum, apply the same zoning rules that it approved for vape shops. To reiterate, it is not clear at this time under MRTA whether the Village could enact a similar zoning change for a cannabis store, or whether such a zoning change would be as effective in discouraging Scarsdale’s youth from using marijuana products as opting out entirely. As a practical matter, Scarsdale adults will be able to obtain cannabis products for recreational or medicinal purposes by other means than a dispensary in the Village, such as online or at nearby locations.”
The Forum report has not yet been approved by membership.
