The Scarsdale Foundation, the backbone and safety net of the Scarsdale community for almost a century, is calling on the community for more philanthropists and volunteers to become involved.
Founded in 1923 after local banks teamed up to help the family of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty, the foundation has grown steadily and extended the breadth of its giving.
Contrary to popular belief, there are Scarsdale residents who struggle to pay college tuition, but they can turn to two local nonprofits for help. The Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College assists SHS graduates in paying their freshman year tuition, while The Scarsdale Foundation helps students pay for their remaining three years.
Both rely on donations from the community members to fund their grants. The Scarsdale Foundation’s fundraising goal for this year is $150,000 in order to help defray college costs for multiple Scarsdale students.
“The Foundation … increased fairly substantially the amount of aid given to scholarships when the recession came in 2008,” said Foundation President Randy Guggenheimer. Over the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $1 million in aid to families and the amount needed is rising every year, he said.
The foundation grants about 85% of its donations to fund college tuition and the remaining 15% to community project grants and Scarsdale Recreation Department camp scholarships.
The foundation has benefited from good return on its investments in the past, but that won’t always be the case, according to Guggenheimer. Since 2016-17 the foundation has had to dip into its $2.4 million endowment to meet demand for grants. With college tuition rising by more than 40% in recent years, the foundation is facing a real challenge to help families keep up with ever-rising costs. Last year it awarded more than $120,000 in college tuition grants to 29 students, and it received $80,000 in donations from the community.
To raise awareness of its work and stimulate contributions from the community, the foundation is adding new features to its annual event, the Scarsdale Bowl Dinner.
“This year, for the first time, it’s a true fundraiser where we are raising money to provide scholarships for Scarsdale students,” said Nancy Michaels, chair of the Bowl Committee, which hosts the dinner. “The Scarsdale Foundation has always provided scholarships, [we’ve just] never had a true fundraising event.”
Each year, the Bowl dinner honors a Scarsdale resident who has been a prominent volunteer in the community. At the dinner this year, the engraved silver bowl will be awarded to Jon Mark and BK Munguia.
“BK and John give ... their time to a wide variety of causes very unselfishly,” said Michaels.
In addition to celebrating the volunteers, the Bowl Committee is adding a new feature this year: an honor roll. With a $25 donation, Scarsdale residents can honor an outstanding, unsung hero in the community. The list of honorees will be displayed on the Scarsdale Foundation’s website.
As in past years, the entire community is invited to the dinner, not just people connected to the winners of the Bowl.
“It’s a tremendous celebration of volunteerism and … it recognizes individuals in Scarsdale who make our community better,” said Guggenheimer.
“Scarsdale is built on volunteerism and that makes our community unique,” said Michaels. “We’re hoping to have a broad appeal and have neighbors and friends attend to support the foundation and students from Scarsdale.”
This year’s dinner will be held at a new venue, the Brae Burn Country Club and will feature an open bar — another first — and residents also can host a table for 10 for a $2,500 donation.
Myths vs. Reality
The Scarsdale Foundation began a legacy of giving in 1923 and makes all the difference as a safety net to the community, focused on local families who need financial assistance for college scholarship and support for local organizations. The Foundation submitted the following list of myths and realities to dispel misconceptions of what it does for the community.
1. MYTH: Every family in Scarsdale can afford to send its children to college.
REALITY: This is not true. At private colleges, costs have jumped 44% in the past 10 years. With the sky-high cost of college tuition, even the hardest working families can have trouble meeting college costs, and one dire setback — due to illness, job loss or worse — can wipe out a family’s savings. This year, the Scarsdale Foundation awarded $124,500 to aid 29 students.
2. MYTH: The Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund helps Scarsdale students cover their college costs for all four years.
REALITY: The Scarsdale Foundation provides need-based college scholarships for sophomores, juniors and seniors. The Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund grants just for the first year of college. The Scarsdale Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships over the last 10 years to 20-30 students annually.
3. MYTH: Isn’t The Scarsdale Foundation the same as the Scarsdale Education Foundation?
REALITY: The Scarsdale Foundation has been strengthening the community since 1923. The Scarsdale Foundation focuses on local families who need financial assistance for college scholarships. The Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation (SSEF) was set up in 2012 to ensure that our schools remain at the forefront of educational excellence. The SSEF grants funds for school programs not for college scholarships.
4. MYTH: The Scarsdale Foundation raises enough money to provide for need-based college scholarships.
REALITY: Given the ever-increasing cost of college tuition, and to sustain Scarsdale Foundation’s almost 100 years of giving, the foundation must raise greater funds to support the urgent financial needs of a growing number of Scarsdale families. Last year, the foundation awarded $124,500 in college scholarships to 29 students, but only raised about $80,000. We cannot sustain the needed level of giving without raising more funds.
5. MYTH: The Scarsdale Bowl Dinner is separate from The Scarsdale Foundation.
REALITY: The Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner is the annual fundraiser event for The Scarsdale Foundation, honoring a community member or a couple for their extraordinary service to the community. This year’s Scarsdale Bowl theme, Shine on Scarsdale, is intended to illuminate the powerful community spirit.
6. MYTH: The Scarsdale Bowl Dinner is not for me if I don’t know the honoree.
REALITY: The Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner is for everyone. We would like to engage the wider community to celebrate and encourage volunteerism. Volunteerism and philanthropy generosity is the backbone and the fuel that helps Scarsdale “Shine On,” making our community a uniquely wonderful place to live, work and play.
