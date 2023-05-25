Ever since making her professional stage debut in “Number the Stars” off-Broadway at the Davenport Theatre when she was 6 years old, Alyssa Emily Marvin knew acting was her life’s passion. Nine years later, after a host of other singing, dancing and acting roles on stage and screen, Marvin makes her official Broadway debut Tuesday, May 30, the opening night at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St.) in the new psychological thriller, “Grey House.”
The Scarsdale freshman plays a character named A1656 alongside two-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf in a show Metcalf called “eerie and claustrophobic,” and noted, “This is a play that the audience wants to come into not really knowing much at all.”
The official description isn’t much more telling: “When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true — about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.”
Marvin called the show “smart” and “funny” and noted “it’s unlike anything else that’s been on Broadway before,” which makes her “so excited to be part of it.”
“I don’t know how they officially count it, but I consider the first preview my Broadway debut,” Marvin said. “It was my first time on a Broadway stage performing, but I assume opening night will be just as special. It’s just such an incredible feeling getting to stand on stage in front of hundreds of people and especially in a show like this to feel the energy and the immersion and how the show is playing. It’s something that’s hard to describe because nothing can compare to it until you actually have that moment looking out into the theater and say, ‘Wow, I’m really doing this.’”
Marvin said getting cast in “Grey House” was “a little bit of a wild process.” She got a request for self-tape (to film herself doing some scenes from the show), which she did the day before leaving for Spain on a family vacation in February. A few hours after landing, she was asked to read scenes for another character. Next came in-person callbacks in the city, so the family had to cut the trip short.
“My mom worked very hard to change our flights so we could make it home on time,” Marvin said. “I had an in-person callback with the director and the casting team and the next day I found out I booked it.
“As soon as I got the audition I knew I had to be a part of it in some way, regardless of the character, regardless of anything just because of how important and really special this is to have something like on Broadway. I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
During the audition process Marvin found out the role would be alongside a top-notch adult cast that included the likes of Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks.
“They are all just so incredible, the best of the best at what they do, so as soon as I found out they were going to be part of it was just another reason why I had to work so hard to be part of this cast and this creative team,” Marvin said. “It’s just the best of the best, masters of their craft.”
Rehearsals began in March with writer Levi Holloway, director Joe Mantello, a two-time Tony winner, movement consultant Ellenore Scott, music supervisor and a cappella arranger Or Matias and director of artistic sign language (DASL) Andrew Morrill.
Millicent Simmonds, a deaf actress, plays Bernie. How that plays out on stage is something Marvin said you have to come see.
“Because there is a deaf character in the show there was a lot of work into incorporating that, especially with my character,” Marvin said. “I can’t tell that much about it, but the whole cast was able to learn some sign language from the DASL, which was such an incredible experience. It’s something I know I want to keep up even after the show, but I am so fortunate to have the experience to learn so much on a show, not just from a creative perspective, though the sign language in the show is very artistic, but also from an educational point. I think the way it’s incorporated into the show is very, very beautiful, something I’m proud of all the work that has gone into and I’m sure the DASL is also because of how beautiful and artistic it is.”
The show opened for previews on April 29 and Marvin has been thrilled to perform in front of an audience to see their reactions, which helps the creative team make any tweaks or changes prior to opening night.
“We’re finding out the best way to tell the story, led by Levi Holloway, our playwright, and Joe Mantello, our director,” Marvin said. “As actors it’s great to see how the audience is responding, so we know what they’re taking in from our performances.
“Any process you are part of is always incredible getting to see the whole play come apart in front of your eyes, especially when it’s an original play because it’s being manifested in the rehearsal room in a lot of ways. It was just an incredible process.”
Following her role in “Number of Stars,” Marvin began to take her training “seriously” by enrolling in acting, singing and dance classes. She played Molly in the international tour of “Annie the Musical” in Asia for two months when she was 8, which she called “still one of the most incredible experiences” she’s had. The tour was directed by Martin Charnin, who was the original lyricist and director for the show on Broadway, and also a former Scarsdale resident.
In 2018-19, Marvin played Marcy in the national tour of “School of Rock” for 15 months and around 500 performances. One of her most memorable roles was playing Cathy in the off-Broadway “Trevor: The Musical” at Stage 42. Though that show — with a large cast of children and a message for youngsters — didn’t last long as it opened against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it was filmed for Disney+ and can be viewed there, and the cast recording is also available.
“It was such an incredible experience,” Marvin said. “It’s a show with so much heart and it’s a really touching story, especially now. It’s about a young boy who is discovering his identity in the 1980s. The majority of the cast was kids who were in high school or middle school at the time. I think that made it all the more special because I gained so many new friends and also everyone who was a part of it could really relate to the story we were telling.”
When she’s performing in a major show locally or on tour, Marvin shifts to online schooling, which she did as rehearsals began for “Grey House.” She attended Scarsdale High School for her freshman year since September and even joined the SHS Drama Club and appeared in “Mamma Mia” in the fall and the student-director show over the winter.
“I try to do theater in all aspects of my life, even when I’m not doing it professionally,” she said. “I’m really glad that I found the great community at Scarsdale High School.”
Over the years, Marvin had also appeared on Yorktown Stage and Westchester Broadway Theatre, getting a multitude of experiences. Being part of the high school theater community was extremely special, however.
“I love all the shows that I do professionally, and it is what I really want to do with my life, but also it’s great to be around my friends,” Marvin said. “I think the most important part about doing theater at home is the connections I get to make with other people my age who are also passionate about theater. It’s really important that I get to have those experiences and I am grateful that I have.
“Even when I’m out of school I can still keep in contact with my friends in the Drama Club and we still hang out, so I’m incredibly grateful for those experiences and all that I’ve learned from them. I feel I’ve learned as much from them as I have from professional theater in different ways. All the experiences you get are useful.”
Tickets for “Grey House” are currently on sale through Sept. 3 at https://greyhousebroadway.com/ and there are eight performances per week, Tuesday through Sunday, with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“It’s been a very long journey to get to where I am today, but I am very grateful for all of it,” Marvin said.
