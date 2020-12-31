A CVS employee advised police Dec. 14 that a woman stole various cosmetic items including hair coloring and pain relief medication from the store on Popham Road. The complainant described the suspect as heavyset, wearing a polka dot shirt, blue pants and a dark colored hooded jacket. After allegedly taking the items, the suspect got into a car and headed south on the Bronx River Parkway. The car’s license plate number was reported to police and on Dec. 22 police arrested Ileana Oceguera, 38, of Mount Vernon, and charged her with petty larceny. According to police records, Oceguera stole cosmetics worth $535.34 and Advil valued at $415.46. Oceguera was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear virtually in Scarsdale court Jan. 13.
DWI
Juan C. Matute, 37, of White Plains, was arrested Dec. 27, charged with driving while intoxicated, fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol while on a highway. He was also cited for his refusal to take a breath test, for speeding and driving to the left of pavement markings. When police on patrol saw Matute traveling at a high rate of speed on Richbell Road, he also failed to stay in his lane of the road. At Murray Hill Road, a traffic stop was initiated; the driver appeared asleep at the wheel. When police knocked on the glass, Matute woke up and drove away. Police activated the patrol car’s sirens and Matute stopped the car at the intersection of Mamaroneck and Post roads. He told police he was coming from White Plains. His shirt appeared to be on backward and it looked like he had vomited inside the car. There was alcohol on the driver’s breath and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He failed the field sobriety test and was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he refused three times to take the Datamaster test. Matute was processed and released. His gray Honda Accord was impounded.
Free wheelin’ in Fox Meadow
Police responded to Fox Meadow Elementary School on Dec. 14 on a report of a car driving in circles on the school field. They saw large tire marks cutting into the turf, tearing up the grass. A witness reported seeing the car in question, and said the driver drove on Hampton Road, then turned off the car’s headlights and drove over the curb and onto the field. The witness reported seeing the circles being made and the driver turning on the headlights and leaving. The school custodian was shown the damage but was unable to contact a supervisor. A deposition was made and signed by the custodian.
Snowballs
A Fairview Road resident called police Dec. 17 to document an incident involving her young son, some older boys, and another mom that happened while children were playing in the snow on the property of Fox Meadow Elementary School that afternoon. The caller said her son became upset when some older boys threw snowballs at him, laughing. She said she spoke to one child’s mother on the phone about it and thought the issue was resolved and was alarmed when the other mother came to her house to continue the discussion. She requested a report be made in case the other mom comes back.
Asleep at the wheel
A caller reported Dec. 19 a driver was asleep behind the wheel at a stop sign on East Parkway. Police arrived and saw a car parked at the intersection of Christie Place and East Parkway. Police spoke to the driver who said he was on his way home but felt very tired. He declined medical attention, agreed to park his car and take a taxi home. He said he would come back for his car the next day.
Car burglary suspect arrested
Greenburgh police arrested Kevin Fondjo Kenmeugne, 23, of New Rochelle on Dec. 19 while responding to a report of a man looking into parked cars on private driveways in the Poet’s Corner/Holmes Avenue neighborhood. On arrival, police saw a man who fit the reported description of the man on Holmes and Moore avenues. Multiple stolen items were recovered from the suspect and he was arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Investigation revealed multiple cars were broken into and property removed. A Toyota Highlander previously reported stolen from the Edgemont area was also recovered near the scene. Kenmeugne was charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and five misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and released.
This report, covering highlights of Scarsdale police activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Dec.14 to Dec. 27, was compiled from official information.
