shs girls golf emma lee barney foltman allison kahn contributed photo.jpg

Emma Lee, coach Barney Foltman and Allison Kahn at states.

 Contributed Photo

Sophomores Emma Lee and Allison Kahn both placed in the top five at the New York State girls’ golf championships, which took place at The Edison Club in Rexford on June 4-5. The All-State duo were the top finishers in Section 1 and helped the section place first among the 11 sections.

Lee placed second in the two-day 36-hole championship, shooting 73-73-146 to finish 2-over for the tournament, while Kahn placed fifith, shooting 76-75-151 to finish 7-over.

Emma Lee, pictured at sectionals
Allison Kahn, pictured at sectionals

