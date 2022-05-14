Heading into a league, county or class meet, track and field coaches and teams often have a sense of where they’ll fall amongst the competition. A meet like the Joe Wynne Somers Lions Club Invitational with dozens of teams of all shapes and sizes is more about competing well and preparing for the next meet, in Scarsdale’s case Loucks Games at White Plains.
After many top performances in Somers, the Scarsdale girls not only took home the trophy for the top division, but they were the overall winner, too, based on scoring performances by 11 team members on a cold, wet day.
“Less predictable meets, especially Somers with the weather and some new competition, I think are opportunities to test resilience and race against yourself by focusing on doing better than you did the last meet not only by place but also technique and times,” senior Lizzie Fine said. “Every girl on the team worked really hard on Saturday and seeing that pay off was so rewarding.”
Junior Alexandra Simon said the team was “really surprised.” After finishing the meet with the 4x400-meter relay, the girls were listening to the overall results and joked about, “What if we won?” Simon said.
First they won Class A. “We were jumping up and down and screaming,” Simon said. “We thought it was so hilarious we ended up winning. Then when they announced the overall top three and [coach Doug] Rose had gone to get our championship T-shirts and they announced we won the whole meet and we were crazy jumping up and down. It was so fun. It was just really exciting to know the work we put in this season actually paid off and that we can be a strong team at really competitive meets.”
The Raiders got contributions from freshmen through sophomores in scoring and, for both boys and girls, had great participation by dozens of other athletes, too.
“Our team is really amazing across all grades and I think that our younger runners’ great times not only reflect all their really hard work in practice but also the future of our program because they’re the ones who will be able to carry on our efforts, and hopefully best our records as they keep getting better,” Fine said.
The senior class, however, led the way with seniors Rachel Doherty, Zahra Laaraj, Lizzie Hurshman, Natalyn Kapner, Fine, Avery Bensche and Diya Shadaksharappa all making their mark at the meet.
“Our senior class has always had a huge number of athletes run track and our enthusiasm definitely translates into how we approach competition,” Fine said. “We have seen a lot of change that has made us all learn to appreciate track so much more, which brought us closer and motivated us to perform best at meets. Track can be easy to view as a solely individual sport, but our grade has done what we can I think to value the team aspect and pass our attitudes down because, especially after losing countless practices and meets with each other to COVID, we have learned training and racing cannot be the same alone.”
Doherty placed 15th in the 200-meter in 28.58 seconds, Laaraj placed 13th in the 400-meter in 1:05.41 and junior Alexandra Simon won the 800-meter in 2:27.56.
Freshman Zoe Dichter finished 10th in the 1,500-meter in 5:08.95, with Hurshman 11th in 5:14.36 and Kapner 13th in 5:18.39
Fine took third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.38.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Simon, Dichter, Kapner and sophomore Sofie Mirafzali placed third in 4:37.89
Bensche was third in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. Shadaksharappa won the long jump at 16-9, with Bensche the runner-up at 16-5. Sophomore Deanna Matula-Osterman was 13th at 13-4.75. Shadaksharappa won the triple jump with 35-10, with Matula-Osterman second at 30-2.
Not only was it a long day of competition under tough weather conditions, but many of the athletes had a lot of time to fill before their races. They spent time preparing themselves mentally and physically, while also huddling in tents to stay dry and warm.
“The kids who competed well, especially the girls who placed high enough to score points that contributed to the trophy obviously they had a really good day under the circumstances,” assistant coach Doug Rose said. “The ones who have been on your radar for a long time [Avery and Diya] certainly were significant contributors to the team trophy.”
Rose was particularly impressed with Simon’s win in the 800-meter. While it wasn’t surprising to him, the way she went about it was masterful.
“She’s a really good example of a kid who didn’t race until hours after she was there and she ran a fabulous race,” Rose said. “She did everything that kind of made sense for her to run as well as she did. At the end of the first lap of the 800 she was right in the mix and then she ran a good third 200 to get right up on the shoulders of the kids who were at the front and then just gutted it out ahead of them.”
Simon has had a remarkable journey since joining cross-country as a freshman when she “just kind of hit the ground running, not to be punny or anything.” She fancied herself a distance runner focusing on the mile and the 3K for track. When she met coach Vinny Modafferi she started thinking about the 800-meter, 1,000-meter and the occasional 400. After the spring of 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, Simon suffered an overtraining injury running on her own and switched over to pole vault.
“Cross-country I got back into it, but I wasn’t as strong as freshman year,” Simon said. “Winter was canceled and then spring season I pole vaulted and I didn’t really run at all. Then I got pretty good with that and I thought that was going to be my event and then this year everything changed back again and I switched back to middle distance and long distance.”
It took some adjustment to get back into running the mile on the track, but now it’s Simon’s favorite event. “I’ve been all over the place, but I think I really found my home with middle distance, the 800 and mile race,” she said.
Simon likes having time early in a race to “situate” herself. When it’s under 800 meters that’s tougher for her. That showed in her win at Somers.
“I think anything shorter than 800 meters I feel really rushed to get out and the race is over before I can even find a good position,” Simon said. “The mile is that slow grind that I really enjoy. The 800 I feel like I can still get that out of it. Even in my past race this weekend I had the opportunity to make some moves which I wouldn’t have had in the shorter race.”
Having her teammates there to push her has been another key to Simon’s success, but it all starts with the coaching staff, she said.
“All the coaches really want to make sure that everyone on the team is looked out for, is getting that special attention,” Simon said. “Everyone gets special attention. It’s just as much a team sport as it is an individual sport. At the end of the day you can PR, but you were out there with your friends all day. You were all huddled under the tent when it’s raining and cold and windy and you’ve all trained and practiced together. That just shows how strong of a team we are.”
One athlete who wasn’t able to make it to the meet was freshman Eva Gibney, who has taken to the pole vault in addition to middle distance, not a common combination. She’s reached 9 feet already and has earned a spot at Loucks Games. “It’s not the conventional, typical double,” Rose said. “It’s kind of a crazy double.”
The boys didn’t come home with any team hardware, but had several strong performances and a large contingent of competitors.
Sophomore Darius Toosi placed 11th in the 200-meter in 24.44. Senior Drew Hill was 13th in the 400-meter in 54.71
The 4x200-meter team of senior Ken Aldridge, junior Toby Khang, senior Jeremy Sobel and sophomore Seth Shelon took fifth in 1:39.56. In the 4x400, senior Mark Gibney, junior Slate Cypcar, senior Jordan Cascade and Hill won in 3:47.22
Junior Henry Rifkin took seventh in high jump at 5-6. Senior Ethan Rifkin was seventh in shot put at 36-3.5, with Max Rubin 14th at 33-6. The pole vault was canceled.
Rose was particularly impressed with the win in the 4x400 relay with a team that was pieced together, didn’t have much experience together, and with Gibney and Cascade running distances outside their comfort zone. Rose called it an “ad hoc” group.
“For Mark to be put in a position where he had to lead off a run a hard 400 that’s not the worst thing in the world for him to prepare for the mile at Loucks,” Rose said. “Somers all along was an opportunity before Loucks to move some kids into races that could help set them up in some way for Loucks. They didn’t need to necessarily run the same race over and over again.”
Gibney came away from the race feeling accomplished, but knew there was work to be done working on hand-offs and working on technical aspects of racing.
“The main difference between running a long race vs. a short race is that a long distance race is much more mental, much more with cardiovascular part of it,” Gibney said. “On a 400 it’s really all adrenaline, a matter of fighting the lactic acid buildup in your muscles whereas long distance is much more about trying to deal with not passing out.”
Hill, a swimmer who also added volleyball to his skillset, anchored the team. “He is now at the point where his 400-meter dash on a track is about a half second faster than his 100 fly in the pool,” Rose said. “He’s going to Union and he could probably run at Union. He didn’t start this thinking this was going to be a conversation. It was another fun thing to do, but Union is a D-III school and he could walk on there if he wanted to.”
Khang and Aldridge stood out for Rose on the 4x200 and in the 200-meter and for Aldridge the 100-meter.
“Tobey is a good long sprinter,” Rose said. “He does the 400 and ran the 200 this weekend twice and he may or may not choose to believe this or want to hear it, but he’s probably a good 800 runner at some time in his life.
“Ken is a good sprinter and including a 400 as a long sprint he would certainly see it that way than a short middle distance race because he probably doesn’t want anything to do with anything longer and he was the top 200 out of our team on Saturday.”
Khang, who also plays soccer, has done winter and spring track since freshman year. He started out “as a side fun thing,” but once he got into it he came to love the sport, leading him to “put in more and more work and definitely seen better results.”
He credited coach Carlos Bedoya for helping reinvigorate the sprinters.
“The workouts he’s been giving us have definitely been tough, but we’ve been seeing the results in the meets,” Khang said. “For a lot of us our times have dropped significantly, which is really good. It’s definitely going to be a big end to the season.”
Aldridge is in his final season of high school track, which is something he looks forward to after school each day. He enjoys being with friends, getting in a good workout and preparing for weekend meets.
“I think this year my times have improved a good amount, so I’m happy with my progress and pretty proud of how I’ve done,” Aldridge said. “It’s been a good four years.”
This spring is the first fully normal season since the winter of 2019-20. There was no spring in 2020, the winter of 2020-21 was attempted outdoors and ended early by snow and masks and cancellations have plagued seasons since then. Scarsdale was able to get back to business this spring with a full coaching staff and a full team.
“I see a really big improvement in the team,” Aldridge said. “Coach Bedoya’s workouts have definitely made all of us a lot faster and we’ve definitely improved a lot. Everyone on the team can attest to that. They feel a lot more prepared going into the meets and ready to compete.”
One of Modafferi’s goals has been to bring the team together — all events, boys and girls — and that is certainly coming to fruition early on.
“I was sitting right next to the girls when the announcements were being made and the moment they said, ‘Scarsdale, first place,’ we were all jumping and cheering,” Gibney said. “We’re a community and we love seeing everybody do well. If they win, we all win.”
