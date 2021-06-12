After two straight runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, the Scarsdale girls golf team now has two straight Section 1 team championships, having won in 2019 and this spring, as there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
What makes this season’s achievement stand out, including a fourth straight league championship, was that, of the five players who participated in the actual team championship match, only two of them, juniors Jackie Lu and Skye Braun, had played varsity prior to this season. Sophomore Ellie Bowen and freshmen Evelyn Black and Anjali Schoetz stepped up for their rookie season.
Not only will the Raiders return that lineup next spring, but they expect to add even more talent.
The team event was held in conjunction with the individual championship at Whippoorwill on June 2. Both the team and individual championships were 18-hole events, as opposed to the normal 36 holes for individuals and nine for the team.
Scarsdale’s five players shot 371, topping the other three league champions, Rye (407), Wappingers (481) and Suffern (494).
“It is pretty remarkable,” coach Barney Foltman said. “Everybody contributed to our team victory. Going in, Rye had more individuals qualify for the individual event than we did, so I took it that Rye was the favorite, but our kids played remarkably well and we won by almost 40 strokes.”
Lu was a state qualifier as a freshman, while Braun was also a top golfer in the section in 2019. They came in second and fourth places last week and would have made states by placing top 9 if there were states this spring. In 2019, Scarsdale not only won the league and section, but the New York State team title, too.
“Both of them have been tremendous leaders on the team and great role models,” Foltman said. “They both as freshmen were on that state championship team and contributed to our success.”
Lu shot a 79, falling by three strokes to Sofia Nogalo of Ursuline.
“Jackie is a player that is just at another level,” Foltman said. “She plays competition golf year-round and even as a freshman she was top 10 or 12 in the state. She had 12 rounds that she shot 38 or better, which is pretty crazy when you think about how difficult it is on some of the courses we play. She’s only a junior, but she’s a veteran who knows how to play. Her performance was just remarkable.”
Lu had one rough hole early on in the competition that likely cost her the title, but the fact that she didn’t let that impact her and she rebounded to stay in the hunt was the sign of a true gamer.
“What is so impressive is how she fought back and scratched her way back into the match,” Foltman said. “The girl she played against ended up having four birdies on the last five holes, which is why Jackie was second. It was a good match and she responded very well.”
Rye Neck’s Chelsea Wang was third with an 81, Braun fourth at 83.
“Skye has really matured into a very nice player,” Foltman said. “She came in ranked eighth or ninth in the section and she shot an 83 and took fourth. She really took her time, kept her head and really used a lot of terrific strategies to score well in the tournament. She’s only going to get better with time. I was really impressed with her performance.”
Bowen also qualified for individual sectionals and tied for 18th out of 30 with a 103. Bowen was a standout all season and kept that up in postseason.
“She’s a very strong player who hits the ball exceptionally well,” Foltman said. “Her score at sections I don’t think really is indicative of what she can do. She did have one hole where she scored an 11, which hurt, but she’s a solid player and one of our top three. I’m looking forward to working with her in the future because she’s going to be a very potent performer on our team.”
Though Black did not make sectionals, she was the top finisher among players who were only there for the team title match. She would have placed 20th overall with her 106, the best score of any nonqualifier by 12 strokes.
“She was close all year to qualifying and she had a couple of rounds that kind of knocked her out of contention,” Foltman said. “Her consistency wasn’t there yet, but the potential was always there for her to have a great round and play well and she picked a great day to do it on a very difficult, challenging course.”
Foltman said her round was the “catalyst” for the team winning the event. “The other kids scores were incredible and they played awesome, but if Evelyn didn’t have the performance she did, I don’t know if we would have been able to hang on to the team title,” Foltman said.
Anjali had the fifth best differential on the team, earning her the final spot for team sectionals. She posted a 123 at sectionals.
“Her scores are not as low as some of the other girls, but she’s very consistent and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Foltman said. “She’ll get a little older, a little stronger and a little more distance on her drives. Whippoorwill is a challenging and long course, which makes it tougher for her. But she had a great round and contributed to our team’s overall success throughout the year.”
Though the seniors didn’t get to postseason, they were another integral part of Scarsdale’s 11-2 regular season record — they lost to Rye and North Rockland — and league title, which qualified the team to compete at sectionals. In particular, Emily Aaron, Ella Schulhof and Zoe Kulick played key roles in the second half of the lineup.
“My seniors played a lot of golf for me this year and they had a great year,” Foltman said. “We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we did without them. Even though they didn’t represent us in the sections, they certainly represented us during the year. They had a terrific year, particularly Emily, Ella and Zoe. They were competitive players and they filled those spots to keep us in those league matches to win the league championship.”
Along with the five returning sectional competitors, Foltman is looking to players like sophomores Molly Klein, Andie Farber and Audrey Schonfeld and freshman Natasha Pereira continuing their growth for next spring and making the team even deeper.
Unlike last year when there was no season and this year which was late, condensed, overlapped with Foltman’s fall 2 swim and dive season, and had no state tournaments, Foltman hopes everything returns to normal in 2022 as the Raiders will again be in the hunt for every championship available to them.
“It should be an exciting year and I’m really looking forward to it,” Foltman said.
