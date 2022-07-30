Swimmers young and old took to the pool at the Scarsdale Golf Club on Tuesday, July 26, for an afternoon work out, swimming lap after lap, some doing a full mile, and they were all smiling.
That’s because the swimmers knew they were all taking part in something special.
Each lap they swam was helping a worthy cause as Scarsdale Golf Club (SGC) hosted its first-ever Swim Across America event to raise money for local cancer patients and to help fund cancer research.
Swim Across America is an organization that hosts swim events across the country to help fight cancer and has raised more than $100 million dollars in 30 years starting back in 1992.
Through the efforts of SGC member and Cancer Support Team (CST) chair Bonnie Gould and Annie Browning, the aquatics, fitness and wellness director at SGC, this would be the first time the event was held at the club giving local swimmers and club members a chance to be a part of the fundraiser activity. Their efforts were met with an enthusiastic response as 40 swimmers signed up and participated raising about $15,000.
“Any time we are able to do something positive through the pool, it means a great deal to us here at Scarsdale Golf Club,” said Browning. “Being in the water and being able to help this cause by bringing an event like this here, we feel honored to be a part of it. We feel like we’re part of something bigger than ourselves, connected throughout the country.”
Browning, a former collegiate swimmer at Providence, took part as a swimmer along with her husband Casey. She is also the coach of the swim team at SGC and she had a number of her swim team members participating in the event to make it a fun day at the pool for a worthy cause.
“It was something a lot of our swimmers can take part in,” explained Browning. “We have about 40 swimmers participating, starting as young as six years old up to the oldest kids on our swim team, and then some of their parents and grand parents, so it’s very much a family and community experience.”
Gould and Browning reached out to Tony Sibio, the event director for the Long Island Sound Swim Across America chapter. Sibio was drawn to the organization when his son was diagnosed with cancer, and he has been participating in SAA swim events for 30 years. He was preparing for the 30 th Larchmont open water swim on Saturday, July 30. The organization actually started as Swim Across the Sound in
Larchmont back in 1987 and changed to Swim Across America in 1992. He was thrilled to add SGC to the list of local pools hosting pool swims over the years to help fund local cancer organizations.
“The beauty of the pool swim is that you have four year olds and 80 year olds swimming together, a wonderful family event working together, and Annie Browning offered to host it here at SGC,” said Sibio. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, our 30 th anniversary through the Larchmont open water swim. Our first year we had 17 swimmers and raised $15,000, this year we have almost 900 swimmers and we will raise about $1,500,000.”
One appealing aspect of the SAA events is its fundamental value that the money raised in a community stays in the community. That way everyone participating knows that their efforts are helping people in their local community. The SGC event and other local Westchester events help raise money for three beneficiaries. The event raises money for research projects at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Cancer Center, as well as the Cancer Support Team that helps local families dealing with cancer.
Bonnie Gould was instrumental in organizing and running the event at SGC, and as the chair of the CST board she understands exactly how the money raised will be put to use to help local families.
CST Executive Director Tania Weiss was thrilled to see the response at the SGC event.
“It’s phenomenal to see kids and adults swimming here today,” said Weiss. “They are helping us to be able to help cancer patients who are their neighbors and friends right in their backyard.”
You could see that feeling of family and community all around the pool as people participated in the event for various personal reasons to support those that they know are suffering through battles with cancer. Former college roommates Michaela Baumann, Kelly Burke and Kiersten O’Byrne were all there with their children swimming and raising money as a team called “Beth’s Eagles” in support of their former Boston College roommate Beth who is currently battling cancer.
With the success of the inaugural swim at SGC, plans are already being discussed to continue the event and possibly hosts more Swim Across America swims in the years to come, according to club member Bill Doetscher, a Cancer Support Team Advisory Board Member.
“The enthusiastic children and adults swimming for cancer at SGC today are proof positive that the new relationship is working and will be a success for many swims to come.”
