Political “outsider and turnaround expert” Harry Wilson announced Thursday, April 7, that he turned in more than 36,000 signatures to easily qualify for the Republican gubernatorial primary. Wilson turned in the most signatures in recorded history and far more than double the amount needed to appear on the ballot in June, and more than any previous New York Republican candidate for governor.
“New Yorkers are tired of career politicians and insiders who raise their taxes, drive up the cost of living and make our streets less safe,” Wilson was quoted in a press release. “As an outsider, I’ll put New Yorkers first by cutting taxes, supporting our police to fight crime, reducing energy costs, and cleaning up Albany. I am the only candidate with the skills, experience, and guts to turn around New York. As we have seen through our record number of petition signatures, voters are hungry for an outsider who can get the job done.”
Wilson and his wife, Eva, have been married for nearly 25 years and are the proud parents of four daughters, ages 20 to 13. The family lives in Scarsdale.
According to the press release, Wilson was raised in Johnstown, New York, where he learned the value of hard work and doing whatever it takes to take care of your family and get the job done. His dad, a son of Greek immigrants, was a bartender. His mom, a Greek immigrant herself, worked in a sewing factory.
“Wilson took those lessons and used them for the rest of his life. He worked his way through college cleaning toilets and tending bar. After college and business school, he got to work.
“Throughout his career, he worked on turning around and saving some of our country’s most troubled and dysfunctional companies. Again and again, Harry successfully turned around large, complex organizations,” the press release said, adding, “Now Harry Wilson is ready to Turnaround New York.”
I have to say that, after receiving his campaign literature, I researched him and I am extremely impressed. He will be able to use his financial skills to help NYS and he will work with both sides to accomplish this (he had prior bipartisan support). I am happy to hear that he received a record number of signatures. Go Harry!
