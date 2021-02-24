Rich Leaf, a 1966 Scarsdale High School graduate and public address announcer for his alma mater’s boys and girls basketball games for more than a decade, was arrested by the FBI and charged with “receiving and possessing videos and images containing child pornography,” on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to a press release issued by Audrey Strauss, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Leaf is accused of engaging in “deeply disturbing sexual communications with minors, and being in possession of child pornography,” Strauss said in a statement.
Leaf, 72, appeared in federal court in White Plains Feb. 23 and was released on a $100,000 bond.
In the release, FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said, “As our society continues to become more reliant on technology, more of our children are exposed to the most despicable predators — those searching out young children to sexually exploit them. As we allege in this case, Mr. Leaf used Skype to chat with his victims. I'd like to stress to parents that although these contacts may occur in a virtual world, they harm your children in the real world. These criminals inflict lasting damage to their victims, and both parents and guardians need to be aware of the dangers their children face.”
The allegations stem from the time period between March 2019 and April 2020. Leaf was alleged to have posed as a teenager named Alex Bronson to communicate on Skype with a minor whom Leaf believed to be 15. The report alleges the minor sent Leaf a nude photo and a sexual video. “In addition, law enforcement officers uncovered almost a dozen images and videos containing child pornography on Leaf’s home computer,” the press release said.
According to the complaint filed by the D.A.’s office, Leaf was interviewed by the FBI at his home in Somers “on or about” May 18, 2020, and again “on or about” May 26, 2020, at an FBI office “after Leaf called the special agents requesting an opportunity to speak with them again and agreeing to be interviewed …” The report states Leaf “voluntarily agreed to speak” with the FBI both times and with “verbal and written consent” allowed the FBI to “search and seize” his desktop computer and cellphone, in addition to letting them take a “note” next to the computer that included Leaf’s “account information and passwords for some of his fictitious accounts.” According to the complaint, FBI agent Andrew S. Kearns said 10 files “that contain child pornography” were found on the computer.
Kearns alleges in the complaint that Leaf:
- · “admitted to being sexually attracted to teenage boys”;
- · “admitted to creating several fictitious accounts on Chat Avenue, an online chat room website … and for the ‘alex15’ account he used a profile picture of a teenage boy that he found on the internet”;
- · “admitted to creating several fictitious accounts on Skype where he posed as a teenage boy by, among other things, lying about his age and using a teenage boy’s photograph for his account’s profile picture … Leaf told the other users that he was either 18 or 23 years old, and Leaf believed that the users were approximately 15 to 16 years old”;
- · “verbally agreed to show the special agents some of the photographs and videos that he had saved to his personal computer. One video … displayed as a split screen. The left side of the video was a static profile picture of a teenage male, which Leaf represented as himself. On the right side, there was a running video of an apparent teenage male (‘Victim-1’) from the midsection down taking a shower and masturbating. Leaf knew Victim-1’s name, where he lived, and believed that Victim-1 was 15 years old.” Victim-1 was interview by “law enforcement officers” “on or about” Aug. 17, 2020, and the mother identified backgrounds from photos and videos allegedly found on Leaf’s computer.
At press time, Leaf did not reply to cellphone, text or Twitter messages seeking comment. His two listed landlines are disconnected, though it is unclear if that was recent or had happened previously.
A former teacher at Harrison, Leaf is well known as “The Voice of Westchester County Center” for the past four decades, as well as Scarsdale High School basketball, Iona College, the MAAC, plus other schools when his schedule permitted. In addition, he was a Section 1 soccer official and president of the Westchester-Putnam Approved Soccer Officials Association. He was inducted into the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He also took over for Bob Wolff interviewing Con Edison Scholar-Athletes of the Week with interviews appearing on 100.7 WHUD radio and is on the selection committee for those interviewees.
Leaf last Tweeted about games he announced at Iona College on Feb. 20 and Mamaroneck High School Feb. 22, the day before his arrest and court appearance.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarsdale, which began its basketball season on Feb. 17, was not planning to have a PA announcer at games, which are being livestreamed with students serving as broadcasters whenever possible. Leaf had been Scarsdale’s voice for more than a decade.
“This was the first I’m hearing about it this morning [Wednesday],” said Scarsdale Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi, who added that he was “speechless” about the allegations.
Scarsdale School District released a statement Wednesday, Feb. 23, that said Leaf was never “in any supervisory role over children” and the last times he was on campus were Feb. 15, 2020 for a basketball game and Oct. 19, 2020 for soccer.”
“The Scarsdale Schools were not contacted by investigators regarding this case, nor were we notified of the investigation prior to his arrest,” the statement said. “We currently have no complaints or other indication that any of our students are involved … We also want to let our families know that counseling services are available for any students who request it.
“The District is committed to maintaining its vigilant screening of prospective employees and contractors who do work with children through the use of background checks and character references.”
Ten-year Scarsdale girls coach Mike Blanco said the allegations are “the last thing you would think coming from a guy like him, but it’s taught me it’s anywhere and everywhere and that’s why we work very, very hard to protect our kids. And I mean that at St. Ray’s [where Blanco teaches] and Scarsdale. We try to stay very vigilant with everything we do.”
Blanco praised Leaf for his announcing skills and passion and noted how special the kids feel not just when there is an announcer at the game, but “especially” when Leaf is the announcer.
Blanco said knowing what he knows now, he is glad Leaf was not at games this winter.
“That’s something that would definitely have bothered me,” Blanco said. “We need to protect our kids at all costs and if the FBI knew something and didn’t share it with at least his employers, I don’t know. That would be to me a very bad precedent and it would upset me for sure if I later found out he was just at my game.”
Blanco said he believes in innocent until proven guilty, but reading what Leaf allegedly admitted to was enough to know, “If this is what you are as an individual then we can’t have you around any more and you need to pay for whatever you’ve done … When kids are involved, all bets are off.”
Third-year Scarsdale boys basketball coach Joe Amelio Tweeted twice Wednesday: “Sickening. I guess you never really know anyone” and “Devastating news for all of the families and children affected. Makes me wish for a better world. Reminds you that the evil in this world could be right in front of you in the form of a monster disguised as a human being #tragic.”
The usernames the D.A. reported Leaf having used on Skype and Chat Avenue are: alex Bronson, sportsboi.15, alex15, 15brandon, zach.914, runnerboi.14, austinf19, sportsgirl.914, brandon.williams.23, dan.dan77771, beachsand.7 and Austin A.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
