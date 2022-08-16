Sp-Nick-Rolnick-2.jpg

Scarsdale alum Nick Rolnick founded a practice called The Human Performance Mechanic and is a co-founder of the BFR Pros.

 Contributed Photo

Since graduating from Scarsdale High School in 2006, Dr. Nicholas Rolnick has come to appreciate the importance of physical therapy as a way to help people return to activities they love. Rolnick is the founder of a practice called The Human Performance Mechanic.

Rolnick was an all-star baseball player at Scarsdale, where he was the team’s offensive MVP his senior year. He continued his academic and athletic career at Franklin & Marshall where he set a school record for doubles (15) and served as captain for his senior year. In both high school and college, he was a plus .300 hitter. Despite all these accomplishments, baseball was not always easy for Rolnick.

Sp-Rolnick-w-mom.jpg

Rolnick was Scarsdale’s offensive MVP his senior season.
SP-Rolnick-baseball-IMG_3646.jpg

Rolnick played college baseball for Franklin & Marshall College.
SP-Nick-Rolnick-1.jpg

Nick Rolnick

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.