Adam Segal’s life hasn’t changed all that much from his childhood. He started out making films with his friends in Edgewood, and now he’s helping new friends bring their art to the world.
2008 Scarsdale High School graduate Segal, 32 years old, is the talent manager for the likes of Benjamin Norris and Quinta Brunson, both of whom he helped get discovered and has continued as their manager for nearly the last decade.
“It’s just a really cool time right now,” Segal said.
On Jan. 10, Brunson won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Drama) for her role as Janine Teagues on ABC’s “Abbot Elementary,” the show she created, executive produces, has written for and stars in. The show also won for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams), in addition to many other awards from various organizations. “Abbot Elementary” had won three Primetime Emmy Awards for its first season, which was 13 episodes long. The second season, currently running, will be 22 episodes, and this month the show was picked up for a third season.
In her acceptance speech, Brunson said the show “has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would have” and soon after thanked Segal (https://bit.ly/3HyyaGZ).
“I was blown away,” Segal said. “I was already absolutely floored that she gave a shoutout to our LA text thread, The Butts, which I’ll also use as an opportunity to give them a shoutout — shoutout, Butts. It’s 14 of us, just a bunch of good people rooting for each other. She had given a shoutout to The Butts and I was screaming already and then I heard my name and I was just doubled over, just truly floored. I did not expect her to do that. So grateful. I got to see her later that night [at the after-party] and gave her a big hug and just told her how blown away I was and how proud I was and how surprised I was that she mentioned my name. She said she didn’t even give it a second thought.”
That was new ground for Segal, who moved to LA with three friends from college after graduating from Temple University just over a decade ago.
“I really think about the work and creating and collaborating and celebrating each other,” Segal said. “I think the awards part of it all is new to me, so I’m just trying to appreciate it all. And I know it is helpful for business, so that’s why I’m trying to be more cognizant of it, but it’s not something I thought about getting into this.”
In a statement to the Inquirer, Brunson said, “Adam Segal and I have gone from acquaintances to manager and client to friends to family. As an excellent manager and supporter, I always feel safe in my career and creative endeavors. Since my journey has been less than typical, it takes a special person to stay on that journey with you. And that’s what Adam is — special!”
Segal credits his upbringing in Edgewood — his family and his fellow film-making friends he started creating with as a 13-year-old after he picked up a laptop and got a computer for his bar mitzvah — with setting the tone for the approach he uses personally and professionally now. Segal also credits his brother, William, for helping get him started in making videos.
He wasn’t good at sports and academics in a competitive environment wasn’t his thing either. “I found my solace in film-making,” he said.
Segal and has fellow Woodies were inspired by “Saturday Night Live,” including the “Weekend Update” segment, in addition to the sketches and movies of Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. They also liked the improv show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” They would make their own sketches and film them.
“We produced a lot of garbage, but had an absolute blast and learned a lot about making things and about collaborating,” Segal said. “That led me to go to film school, that experience of creating.”
Segal headed to Philadelphia to study film at Temple University, “very much bootstraps independent film-making” of “gritty films,” and he learned quickly he didn’t want to be a writer or a director. For one stretch he thought he was going to become an editor because he felt he “could see the bigger picture” and “was good at moving the pieces around on a granular level”; he realized he wanted to work closely with people, not in a studio basement cutting films.
Temple’s Study Away program, where students went to intern in Los Angeles, was a pivotal time for Segal from May to August 2011, when he worked at Misher Films.
“I was really fortunate to have fantastic supervisors there that helped me learn about all of the business opportunities on the business side of film-making,” Segal said. “I learned about all the different jobs through that internship and found representation and in particular management to check a lot of the boxes in regard to what I was looking for.”
Segal called it a “real epiphany” that took him back to “facilitating creation and making content” with his friends.
Segal believed he had an eye for talent. His first discovery was Temple friend Norris, who grew up in White Plains. They knew each other growing up, but became close in college.
“I saw something in him when I was 21 and still a senior in college,” Segal said. “I sat him down and I said, ‘I want to be your manager.’ I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just saw talent in him and I wanted to try to help him.”
Segal knew he could help out by editing a reel for Norris and using some of his LA connections. “I knew he wanted to be an actor and a writer and a creator as well and I wanted to help him with that,” Segal said. “It all started with that in 2012. He put his trust in me when we were still seniors in school.”
They moved to LA with Justin McGoldrick and Kyle Hess. McGoldrick now runs TV and film at Spotify, Hess a television editor. Norris is still managed by Segal and was on NBC’s “Superstore” and is on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.”
In LA they were making 30-second comedy sketches on the weekends.
“Some were good, some were bad, but we learned a lot,” Segal said. “That’s something I try to preach to my clients is to just go out and make things and good things will happen. You’ll learn about yourself, you’ll learn what works, what doesn't work and you’ll meet people. And you know what? That was how I met Quinta.”
Norris knew Brunson from her time at Temple and made the introduction in LA, wanting to get her in a sketch. She and Segal hit it off and they started working together in the winter of 2014.
To pay the bills and start getting his foot in the door by learning more about the industry, Segal worked as an executive assistant at The Collective in 2012 and then APA Talent and Literary Agency into late 2013. In addition to helping run their businesses, Segal was doing things like answering phones, picking up dry cleaning and driving people to the airport, “whatever I had to do to stay in the good graces of the people who were teaching me how to do the job I really wanted to do.”
While it wasn’t often glamorous and he’d often go home looking disheveled and lacking confidence, he believed there would be “a light at the end of the tunnel.”
“You’re just learning and you’re getting knocked down a lot,” Segal said. “I knew where I was going the entire time and I am thankful that I had mentors who wanted to grow me, who actively wanted me to learn, so I feel very grateful for that. It made it a lot easier. You really have to want it in this business. It’s true for any job you hold in entertainment. You really have to want it almost to the point where you can’t see yourself doing anything else.”
Segal became a manager at Generate from late 2013 until the end of 2018 and has been at Authentic Talent and Literary Management since January 2019.
“I really pride myself on being able to see that talent in someone and to help them fully realize what they’re capable of,” Segal said. “With Quinta, if you met me in 2014 I would have been able to tell you this was coming. I’ve just seen it so clearly for so long now and we’ve instilled confidence in each other from the very beginning. It’s a hard feeling to put into words, but it’s validation, just incredibly validating and inspiring to be a part of these artists reaching their dreams. Just the way they are able to handle the level of scrutiny being under a microscope and the vulnerability that is necessary to be a successful artist who is really able to reach people with their thoughts, emotions, stories, with their art, it inspires me every day that I get to be a part of it.”
Segal’s early impression of Brunson was someone with “a raw self-confidence,” who knew what she had to offer and had “poise” and “emotional intelligence” that was “just off the charts.”
“And the thing I really look for more than anything else is just someone who is down to Earth and has a good sense of self and has a good heart,” Segal said. “Quinta and Ben and my other clients, too, they really are some of the most kind and thoughtful friends I’ve ever had. And I’ll outright say it is rare for a manager to really be friends with their clients and in a lot of cases it’s frowned upon. My colleagues definitely don’t have the same relationship with their clients for the most part.
“I feel so thankful, so grateful, so fortunate to have built these incredible relationships with these artists who are not only my partners, but they are my friends. I look for that. That’s something I’m actively paying attention to when I’m meeting new people and building these relationships. I would happily have any of my clients at my Thanksgiving dinner table and I’m really proud of that. I’ve built my business that way by design.”
The more famous a talent gets, the more support they need in managing the “team” around them. They can deal with all of the individuals, or they can deal with someone like Segal, who oversees everyone and makes sure they are all doing what they need to do. If an actor wants to expand their reach into another medium, Segal facilitates that.
“As the talent manager I’m at the nucleus of all that help to make sure everyone is on the same page, to make sure everyone has their marching orders and managing the team accordingly so if the artist, if they want, only has to talk to me,” he said.
Segal still feels like he’s at the beginning of his journey with much more to come. He knows that Hollywood has its dark side and said that while Hollywood itself exaggerates in its storytelling, the show “BoJack Horseman” is the most realistic and “captures the darkness of the industry pretty well.”
Segal knows he can be the light in Hollywood without being in the spotlight himself.
“I think it all goes back to who you surround yourself with,” he said. “I learned that early on thanks to my Woodie crew growing up in Edgewood. I stuck with it. It’s all who you surround yourself with and if you have a good support group of people who are going to build you up then you’ll all be able to have that light guiding you from within. The darkness, that is very real and it’s not going anywhere. Hopefully it will be no match for that light you and your crew brings.”
Even if your crews are called “The Woodies” and “The Butts.”
