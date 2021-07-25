With the exception of not having the Westchester County Championships due to the changes in the pool facility at Playland, the summer swim and dive season is almost back to normal this year.
Last summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarsdale Municipal Pool held a five-week swimming clinic, while Greenburgh Swim Team was one of a small percentage of teams that held virtual meets. Both are back in Division 1 of the Westchester County Swim Conference this summer with a full compliment of live competitions.
Through four meets, Scarsdale is 3-1, having lost only to Lake Isle, while Greenburgh is 0-4. Each team has one meet left on Monday, July 26.
In the third meet of the season for each team, Scarsdale hosted Greenburgh on Monday, July 19, with the home team, boasting more than twice the number of swimmers on its roster, winning 236-193.
“We have over 100 kids on the team this season and I capped it early because we obviously didn’t know what was going on yet and I think we hit our cap within four or five days of when they opened up the registration,” Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio said. “I said I could handle more and they said OK. Then the restrictions were eased up and we were all set. It’s great.”
Scarsdale has a large returning core, but also 60 new kids in the program this summer.
“We have a lot to build a program on and all my 17-u boys came back and most of them have been there since they were little, so it’s nice for them to end in their final season eligible,” DeNunzio said.
Opening up with Westchester Country Club was “fun” and the team won, but it was a windy day and the result cards were wet and blowing all over the place. “But it was our first meet in two years, so it was great to see everything moving the way it should,” DeNunzio said. “It was a weird gap year last year, so to be back was just fun.”
The loss that followed to fellow powerhouse Lake Isle was still “phenomenal” and “amazing” as far as fun and strong performances, according to DeNunzio.
The team has one more meet and then conferences Aug. 2-5, but Scarsdale will not be hosting this year or in years going forward. Other teams will step up to host and this year at least there will be more restrictions and different formats. DeNunzio, who is assisted by Kayla Burke, Alex Eforo, John Eforo, Danielle Eforo, Justin DiSanto, Danielle Lemisch and diving coach Maddie Seltzer, expects the team to be ready after three weeks of preseason and three weeks of competitions.
“The excitement level at practice is great,” she said. “No kids are sitting out freezing. They’re all just out here having fun. The kids are having fun, the coaches are having fun and the whole environment is just positive and enjoyable.”
The big change for Greenburgh is the absence of coach Jackie Cordero, who ran the team, which often struggled in the top division, but stepped up to be a force at the Westchester County Championships, for 12 years before stepping down on April 23. Greenburgh pool directors Gregory du Sablon Jr. and Sue-Lynn Perez are the head coaches, and they are assisted by Jack Hoey, Ajani Isles and diving coach Jennifer Tassler.
Du Sablon Jr. said it was “kind of unexpected” being asked to the coach the swim team, but he has coaching experience and he’s “always wanted to be more involved with the team.” He noted that “other responsibilities didn’t decrease as this increased,” so he has a much busier, longer and more rewarding day to look forward to.
“The kids are great, the parents are great, we’re growing the team, growing the divers,” he said. “It’s a great group we have. We’re in Division 1, so the other teams are 100, 100-plus and we’re coming in with 50 at the most soaking wet. It’s challenging, but the kids are having a lot of fun.”
It’s definitely a numbers game in dual meets, whereas postseason is more about having top swimmers. “The more kids you have the more points you’re likely to get,” du Sablon said. “Today we don’t have 17u boys with us. Three of them are sick and that’s no points and it’s tough to come back from that.”
Greenburgh is aiming to win that finale against Larchmont Shore Club in order to stay in DI as opposed to dropping down to D2 for next summer.
Despite the 0-4 start, du Sablon Jr. said he’s seen “tremendous” growth from the small group of swimmers from top to bottom. “We’ve got the experienced swimmers really cutting their time back and doing better,” he said. “Some of the new swimmers who haven’t swam before have a lot of room to improve. One girl today took 10 seconds off of her freestyle. That’s huge in swimming. We also have kids doing their dives and doing better with more experience. It’s a learning curve, but it’s definitely like a little family.”
As the technique and ability improve, so does the confidence of the swimmers. The boys in particular have been showing off their new swimming muscles.
“Swimming is very difficult and when you do it every day you start getting toned and seeing little muscles in your body,” du Sablon Jr. said. “Some of the boys are like, ‘Wow, check out my muscles.’”
In the future the team hopes to be flexing its muscles and again be one of the top teams in Westchester. For now, just being able to have live meets is the big win.
“It’s a little bit back to normalcy for the kids,” du Sablon Jr. said. “You don’t see many masks on, so that’s a good thing. It’s about coming out and taking part. Some of them swim all year and they’re used to it. It’s a great summer activity.”
