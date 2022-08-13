Emilia Plawiak of Scarsdale swim photo
Buy Now

Emilia Plawiak of Scarsdale.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

It was a great way to finish up the summer season as local swimmers participated in the Westchester County Swim Conference championships.

Spread out over five days at five different pools, members of the Scarsdale Town Pool (STP) and Greenburgh Swim Team (GST) shined and took home several medals with top-place finishers in all age groups during the championship week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.