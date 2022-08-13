It was a great way to finish up the summer season as local swimmers participated in the Westchester County Swim Conference championships.
Spread out over five days at five different pools, members of the Scarsdale Town Pool (STP) and Greenburgh Swim Team (GST) shined and took home several medals with top-place finishers in all age groups during the championship week.
Overall, Scarsdale finished fifth in the team standings as STP compiled 609 points, while Greenburgh was 13th with 303 points among the 30 teams that competed. The top 15-place finishers in each race earned points toward the team total.
In the 8-and-under age group, Lily Tamura led the way for Scarsdale as she dominated in the 8-and-under girls’ competition. Lily was first in the 25-yard freestyle with a time of 16.46, first in the backstroke with a time of 21.09, and second in the butterfly with a time of 18.01. Lily also anchored the girls’ relay as she teamed up with Brooke Biondi, Lillian Peterson and Grace Piekarski to earn Scarsdale a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:25.97. Grace was 10th in the breaststroke and 13th in the freestyle, while Lillian was 14th in backstroke and Harper Cronin of GST was 15th in breaststroke.
For the boys’ 8-and-under, Giacomo Iacobazzi of Greenburgh had a big meet as he was fifth in the butterfly with a time of 22.29, seventh in freestyle with a time of 18.10, and 14th in backstroke to lead GST.
Amongst the youngest swimmers competing in the championships at 6-and-under, it was Kiely Piekarski of Scarsdale leading the way as she won the crown with a first-place finish in freestyle with a time of 25.05, and she was third in the backstroke with a time of 31.41. In 6-and-under boys, Liam Otto of GST was 12th in backstroke, while Jacob Royzman of STP was 14th in backstroke, and Sebastian Cime of GST was 14th in freestyle.
Connie Coulthard was the star of the meet for Greenburgh as she was a triple winner in the girls’ 10-and-under competition. Connie was first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.15. She was first in the breaststroke with a time of 37.67, and she was first in the butterfly with a time of 30.72. Leah Ling of Scarsdale was sixth in freestyle with a time of 31.46, 11th in butterfly and 14th in backstroke. Quinn Cronin of GST was 12th in breaststroke. The GST relay team of Laura Cronin, Quinn Cronin, Emily Schwartz and Connie Coulthard teamed up for a 10th-place finish.
For the boys’ 10-and-under, Michael Mialkowski of Scarsdale was fourth in the backstroke with a time of 38.44, and he was 10th in the butterfly and 15th in the freestyle. Lejen Wei of Scarsdale was 11th in butterfly, 12th in freestyle and 12th in backstroke. Tony Hutaj of GST was 10th in backstroke, while GST teammate Ethan Otto was 11th in breaststroke. The STP relay team of Lejen, Colin Kuo, Benjamin Maibrunn and Michael Mialkowski finished fifth with a time of 2:33.35, while the GST team of Ethan, Akshaj Sharma, Cameron Young and Hutaj was eighth.
In girls’ 12-and-under, Lynn Tamura of Scarsdale was a champion as she finished first in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 30.31. She was also fifth in the freestyle with a time of 27.64, and fifth in the backstroke with a time of 31.89. Evelyn Wu of STP was fourth in the breaststroke with a time of 35.35, and she was sixth in the backstroke with a time of 31.97 and 11th in the butterfly. The Scarsdale relay team of Tamura, Wu, Emilia Plawiak and Maria Retana was second in the 13-and-under freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.93. GST was eighth as Kolhi, Kiersten Wilantowicz, Luelia Otis and Alba Iacobazzi teamed up for a time of 2:04.32.
Ivan Ostashkin shined for Greenburgh in 12-and-under boys as he was second in the backstroke with a time of 32.04, third in breaststroke with a time of 36.00, and fifth in butterfly with a time of 31.02. Raphael Sutiono led the way for Scarsdale as he was second in freestyle with a time of 26.61, third in butterfly at 30.96, and fifth in backstroke at 34.69. The Scarsdale boys’ relay team of Sutiono, Ari Maibrunn, Fernando Retana and Matthew Mialkowski was ninth with a time of 2:05.74.
In 14-and-under girls, Audrey Li of Scarsdale was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.22, seventh in backstroke with a time of 1:10.49 and eighth in the breaststroke with a time of 1:16.75. Tamsin Coulthard led the way for Greenburgh as she was third in butterfly with a time of 1:04.46 and sixth in breaststroke with a time of 1:16.13. Emilia Plawiak of Scarsdale was third in breaststroke with a time of 1:12.06 and 14th in freestyle. Alba Iacobazzi of Greenburgh was 11th in freestyle and 13th in backstroke. Maria Retana of STP was 14th in butterfly, with teammate Devin Topkara right behind in 15th.
For the boys’ 14-and-under, Derrick Kuo of Scarsdale led the way as he was fourth in backstroke with a time of 1:00.95, fifth in breaststroke with a time 1:06.87 and 13th in freestyle. Adrian Wang of STP was 12th in backstroke and 15th in breaststroke. Leonard Hutaj of GST was 15th in backstroke.
In 17-and-under girls, Serena Wu of Scarsdale was eighth in butterfly with a time of 1:02.31 and she was 11th in backstroke. Maria Retana of Scarsdale was eighth in breaststroke with a time of 1:16.92 and she was 14th butterfly. Sophia Dugan of Scarsdale was 15th in the backstroke and 15th in the butterfly. Michela Iacobazzi of GST was 11th in breaststroke. Ari Lemisch of Scarsdale was 12th in the boys’ 17-and-under breaststroke. The Scarsdale girls’ 17-and-under freestyle relay was fifth as Wu, Li, Dugan and Charlotte Aldridge teamed up for a time of 1:49.35.
In diving, Laura Cronin of Greenburgh led the way with a third-place finish in 10-and-under girls’ diving with a score of 65.6. Veer Dewan of Scarsdale was fourth in 13-and-under boys with a score of 124.4, and he was eighth in 17-and-under with a score of 125.4. Tessa Leroy of Scarsdale was fifth in girls’ 17-and-under with a score of 120.2. Harley Koch of Scarsdale was ninth in 17-and-under boys while Ava Turner of Scarsdale was 12th in 13-and-under girls and Tony Hutaj of Greenburgh was 15th in boys’ 10-and-under.
