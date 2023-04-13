Not long after property owner Scarsdale Improvement Corporation filled all of its retail storefront vacancies in downtown Scarsdale last year, Scarsdale Hardware announced this week it will close, likely at the end of this month, after a massive closeout and liquidation sale.
Though the possibility of closing the store had been brewing for quite some time, co-owners Chris Conlan and Glenn Greenbaum made the decision last month after going over their revenues and expenses and continuing to work with Scarsdale Improvement to try to come up with a long-term solution to save the Scarsdale Avenue business.
“We fought really hard to keep it open,” Greenbaum said. “We put in our own money to try to keep it open, but we were putting good money into bad. It was getting continually worse. These past three months since the holidays have been the three worst months I think we’ve ever had in the history of the store. It really hit rock bottom.”
After thriving in the 1990s and early 2000s and surviving the market crash in 2008, over the last decade the hardware store saw declining revenue as the habits of shoppers — turning to online retailers and big box stores — changed and as the older community who frequented the store began to dwindle. Like many other businesses, Scarsdale Hardware adapted during COVID-19 and somewhat weathered that storm. But with many colleagues closing their hardware stores and suppliers closing down with no stores to sell to, it became increasingly hard to maintain a profitable business, even after they cut staff from 11 to five over the last decade or so.
Greenbaum said they’d usually sell 400 to 500 shovels in a normal winter. This year they sold fewer than 10. Or tens of thousands of pounds of ice melt. This year they sold 200 bags.
“It felt like we were kind of pulling out of that, but the last several winters have been dead,” Conlan said. “One of the things that gets us through the winter is snow and we haven’t had that. That really kind of drove a spike into things. Nobody is doing any gardening or house painting or anything like that during the winter, so we really relied on snowstorms over the years [but] that just didn’t materialize the last few.”
Most of the store’s customers came from Scarsdale, Edgemont and Eastchester, though many who moved out of town but were still somewhat local continued to make Scarsdale Hardware a stop on their errands. With fewer residents aging in place and opting instead to sell their houses for 10 times what they paid when they first moved in, the older population the hardware store had relied on has dwindled. The shopping habits of new residents are different, and the owners don’t think newcomers even realize they exist.
“There’s been a big exodus,” Greenbaum said. “The new generation that’s moving in, they’re not used to small stores. We’re losing the malls, we’re losing everything.”
As customers have been coming in this week, staff members have been breaking the news, eliciting responses of sadness, reflection and appreciation for five decades of excellent service.
“This has been coming for a while,” Greenbaum said. “It’s very hard. This morning two people came in and I told them [we’re closing] and they were crying. A guy who has been a customer here for 38 years and a woman who comes here once a week. They literally were crying in front of me. We need stores like this, but we’re just victims of what’s happening now.”
Conlan said he’s been through the gamut of emotions, including frustration, anger and joy.
“Over the years I’ve been able to work with all four of my sons at the store,” he said. “I’ve been able to work with my nieces and nephew at the hardware store. And working in an environment like that allows you to have a different type of relationship with people. My kids got to see how I would treat people, how sometimes to you have to absorb somebody’s retail negativity when they come in. You just take it on the chin and move on.
“I feel blessed on so many levels for everybody that I’ve had the chance to work with, including my family. I worked with my little brother back in 1985 to 1990-something. That was just amazing. And working with all these friends and great people over the years. There’s some mourning going on, but there’s also appreciation and gratitude.”
Scarsdale Hardware’s ownership always took pride in being part of the community and for many years sponsored an adult softball team, Little League teams and PTA fundraisers.
Conlan credited past and current Scarsdale Improvement management with working with them over the years to sustain the business.
“I have to say Scarsdale Improvement’s been fantastic,” he said. “Rush Wilson has helped us. He’s reduced our rent at times, knowing that things were tight … They’ve been kind and understanding and they’ve articulated the importance, the need for a hardware store in the village.”
Though the circumstances are a bit different, D.J. Petta, vice president of Scarsdale Improvement, likened the shock of Scarsdale Hardware closing to Zachys moving to Port Chester in 2021, the loss of an institution that changes the very fabric of a community.
“I think there have been a couple of other places like the shoe repair place that was here for such a long time,” Petta said. “I do think Zachys was probably the longest-lasting tenant that has left. That was very emotional and a big deal. And this is, too. It’s never good to lose a tenant, first of all, and second, one that’s been here for so long.”
Though Petta is relatively new on the scene in Scarsdale, taking over for his grandfather, Rush Wilson, he quickly learned the value of stores like Scarsdale Hardware and people like Greenbaum and Conlan who work so hard to serve the community.
“They’ve always been incredibly friendly, always there to help,” Petta said. “It’s awesome to have a place where you can go and pick something up that you urgently need and that’s why they’ve been here for so long. Everyone in the community appreciates them, including myself, even though I haven’t been living here my whole life.”
Petta said Scarsdale Improvement maintenance staff was buying materials at the hardware store every single day, an example of what made it “feel like a town store, a store that at one point every town had.
“Losing that is sad. As this news starts to get shared, every single person is going to be upset by them not being here, including us.”
Petta said he and his brother, Riley, will look to find a new tenant for the 2,300-square-foot space, which will be the only Scarsdale Improvement retail space currently available in downtown Scarsdale. “We’ll have a lot of time to focus on that and making sure we bring the right new tenant into that space,” Petta said.
A history of hardware
Anthony “Tony” Magee led a group of investors in purchasing E. Robison Hardware Store in May 1973. The store had been around for more than 40 years and Magee was an employee. He renamed the store that was located in the Harwood Building where Rothmans and Pamela Robbins are now. Scarsdale Hardware moved to its Scarsdale Avenue location in 1996 when Scarsdale Improvement wanted to use the space differently.
Conlan said there were pros and cons to the location change, with the pro being free parking in the back, the con being leaving the village center.
“A lot of people lost sight of us because we weren’t right there across the street from the bank and Wilson’s and Lange’s deli,” he said. “We found ourselves a little more on the periphery of downtown Scarsdale than in the center. We still managed to maintain and run a pretty solid business.”
Greenbaum started working at Scarsdale Hardware in 1987 and became a co-owner in 1994. Greenbaum’s father had owned a hardware store in Yonkers.
“When I first came here it was a much older culture,” Greenbaum said. “People shopped locally. There was no online or the big box stores … until the late 1990s and early 2000s. It still didn’t affect us that much. People liked to shop locally and we had a wonderful mix of stores in the village — clothing stores, shoe stores, every kind of store you could imagine. The culture slowly began to change and the competition started to get stronger from the box stores and then finally Amazon came along and COVID punched us in the face. Everything’s been sliding downhill ever since.”
Greenbaum, whose son Patrick now works at the store as well, has been the main face of the business since Magee died. He’s there 11 hours a day, six days a week. This was his sole livelihood and he’s getting ready to go on job interviews for the first time in 40 years — even at age 65 he’s nowhere near ready to slow down.
“I had no intention to retire,” Greenbaum said. “I like serving the community, I like serving the people. It’s a great culture. It was just untenable. We were losing money. We were putting our own money into it and it became a losing proposition. We were forced into it. It’s not something we’re doing happily.”
Conlan, a 1985 Scarsdale High School graduate, began working at Scarsdale Hardware in 1984 after being cut from the basketball team. He was looking for something to do and “always liked taking stuff apart and putting it back together, figuring out how things worked.” He applied, was hired by Magee and has worked there ever since. Conlan has been a mortgage broker since 1991, but even since that time has spent his weekends working at the hardware store. He became a partner in 2002.
“There’s something about the business — it really is an amazing, fun business,” Conlan said. “Helping people figure out how to solve their day-to-day problems was fun — helping them choose the right products, asking the right questions and developing the relationships with people over the years. Being very self-reflective about this, I was thinking back about all the people we used to deal with back in the ’80s and ’90s, so many of whom have passed … It was just a real mom-and-pop store where we had the ability to just become part of people’s lives, sharing in some of their joys and sorrows.”
One of the main reasons Conlan decided to invest in the hardware store was that he could not afford to live in his hometown, but having a stake in the store would be a way to maintain that connection in a meaningful way. Conlan is fourth generation Scarsdale with relatives who worked as water commissioner, at the water department, Scarsdale National Bank, and owned a supermarket and a real estate company.
“In the end I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, working with family, serving this community,” Conlan said. “It’s been amazing. So many of the people are just so amazing. We have customers who make gazillions of dollars who come in here to have us change the battery in their watch. And they’re just regular people when they come in here. We’ve got actors and actresses who come through and they’re just regular people.”
(1) comment
This was a well written, if not sad story. I’m disappointed to lose this business.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.