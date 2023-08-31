A recurring theme at the Scarsdale Board of Education meeting Monday, Aug. 28, was a concern for students’ mental health. In anticipation of the new school year, the district has taken measures to improve students' well-being and reduce anxiety. One such measure is a rolling gradebook pilot program, which will be implemented in the high school this year.
Dr. Edgar McIntosh, assistant superintendent for instruction and co-director of The Center for Innovation, said the district’s Assessment Committee has focused on “examining progressive grading practices that encourage meaningful, student-centered, accurate and sustainable grading [processes,] and… promote a growth mindset for our students …”
“The great hope,” he said, “is that [a rolling gradebook] will provide students with a more positive experience and, in the spirit of well-being, reduce anxiety around grades. The rolling gradebook also aligns with our hopes for the profile of a graduate, specifically the outcome in the area of lifelong learning.”
The high school previously used a quarterly system, where students were assigned a letter grade at the end of each marking period or quarter. The average of these four grades determine the student’s final grade in the course. A rolling gradebook works differently, and instead involves a cumulative document. Final grades are determined by combining all assignments and assessments. It is not an average, and the grade posted at the end of each marking period is a snapshot of that student’s current progress.
McIntosh explained: “Percentages will no longer be assigned to each marking period, and students' grades will reflect what they have achieved through any given moment during the school year. The simplest way to think about a rolling gradebook is to view the entire length of the course as one long marking period, and the report card is a progress reporting tool that represents a student's current performance to date, not only within a fixed time period.
According to McIntosh, other schools that implemented a rolling gradebook have found positive outcomes, which the high school is expecting to see this year.
“We hope it promotes growth and helps students understand setbacks within the larger context of a course,” he said. “Grades will illustrate long-term progress throughout the year, not just short-term achievement in each quarter. Hopefully, it will provide a more accurate reflection of the students’ grades at any given point in time.”
McIntosh explained some of the other benefits of a rolling gradebook, especially how it can help teachers.
“We'll reduce the clustering of tests or large projects at the end of each quarter. We'll ensure that assessments are weighed properly in relation to each other and other coursework completion throughout the year,” he said. “It also allows teachers to plan units to end naturally and not get rushed due to quarter breaks, and encourages teachers to plan for the year as a whole instead of by quarter.”
The committee will monitor the effectiveness of the rolling gradebook to determine whether the board will keep it as a permanent academic policy. McIntosh said the district is still determining the exact metrics it will be using to measure the success of the program.
The decision to implement the new system was informed by the work of Dr. Thomas Guskey, a respected researcher and scholar. His book, “On Your Mark,” was a faculty read and the focus of several faculty meetings. The board also hosted Guskey this past spring, where the Assessment Committee, high school cabinet and the board of education had the opportunity to ask questions in real time.
One question the committee considered is whether the rolling gradebook will impact students’ grades. Scarsdale teachers conducted internal research to answer that question.
“Two of our science teachers completed a pre-pilot project to analyze the impact of the rolling gradebook on student grades, and [they] found no statistically significant difference between grades calculated through a traditional marking period system and a rolling gradebook,” McIntosh said.
Another question was whether the rolling gradebook would affect students applying to colleges.
McIntosh said, “It should not affect students in the college application process, as there will be no impact on student transcripts. If there is a determination to switch back to the traditional quarterly grading system, the same would be true. What colleges see would remain the same.”
School board member Robert Klein asked if there was a plan to implement this change in the middle school as well. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development and former SMS principal Meghan Troy answered, referencing the middle school’s work with educational consultant Colleen Cruz. “I think we're in a little bit of a different place at the middle school than the high school, but they are in conversations and interested in having those conversations as a faculty with some of the work that they did with Colleen Cruz, about taking risks and encouraging those risks in our classroom. There's a natural connection to the work that's happening at the high school.”
Students' mental health was on the mind of other meeting attendees. Rick Yang, a rising senior at Scarsdale High School, spoke about students' mental health during the public comment section.
“In school day settings, one in five students will experience a significant mental health problem, but approximately 70% of those who qualify for treatment don't receive it. In Westchester specifically, we've experienced a 32% increase in incidences of mental health disorders and a 41% increase in cost expenditures on mental health in the past decade, with numbers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “According to data from the New York statewide planning and research cooperative system, Westchester’s adolescent mental health is disproportionately worsening compared to other counties, and we use up 25% of state-allocated mental health funding while only making up 4% of the population.”
He advocated for two changes that he believes will benefit the well-being of Scarsdale students. First, he suggested the implementation of a Tier 1 Wellness Center in the high school. He believes a wellness center would help students get help without being singled out.
“The stigma that exists here prevents students from reaching out to psychologists; I've witnessed this firsthand,” he said. “As an alternative, a Tier 1 Wellness Center is not targeted, individualized therapy, but it acts as an in-school refuge for relaxation, distress, confidential counseling and emotional bonding, open 24/7 during all hours of school operation.”
Yang’s second solution referenced New York State Senate Bill S1379, and involved granting students mental health days off, which he says would acknowledge the fact that mental health is just as important as physical health.
“Such a provision not only underscores the importance of mental health, but also provides students with the agency to recognize and address their mental health without fear of academic repercussions …” he said. “When we look to Colorado and Oregon, where the limit was five excused absences, this actually reduced rates of depression by 25%.”
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick responded to Yang’s comments, first thanking him for speaking. He mentioned a project in the works that is intended to address students' mental health.
“We're not ready to announce a project. It's not a Tier 1 Wellness Center but [it is] a project that we're going to be engaged in this year taking a comprehensive look at our mental health supports,” he said. “At our next board meeting we'll be able to share some good news on that front. We're not authorized to talk about this project … publicly [yet], but it will enable us to make some kinds of assessments, like what Mr. Yang is advocating for.”
