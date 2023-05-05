Thanks to technological advances and virtual communication necessities ushered in during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarsdale’s STEAM, global opportunities and instructional technology coordinators continue to take programming to the next level. After a virtual mini-pilot last year, this year they collaborated to present the first Global Entrepreneurship Challenge on Friday, April 28.
The summit was an extension of Scarsdale High School’s Advanced Topics (AT) Entrepreneurship class (https://bit.ly/3peWpDp), which uses human-centered design to solve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
“The idea is ultimately to have a summit at the end of the experience perhaps in different parts of the world,” SHS STEAM coordinator Lisa Yokana said. “One year it’s here, maybe one year it’s in China. Things have been a little bit different with COVID, but it has also allowed us to think about doing this virtually as well. That’s been the nice thing that we can use Zoom to do this.”
Featuring in-person teams from Scarsdale, Argentina and Florida, and teams from Indonesia and Italy connecting via Zoom — teams from China and Virginia ended up not being able to attend — the summit allowed students to present their SDG solutions and have the opportunity to receive instant feedback from experts in the fields of sustainability and international relations.
“There are teens out there in the world who are trying to solve these problems,” Yokana said. “Here are their ideas, how can we support them and how can we help them live on? It’s about empowering young people to change their world. I always say to my students, ‘I’m so sorry my generation has screwed up the world. It’s yours to fix it.’ So let me at least give them a process with which to do that.”
The nearly 60 AT Entrepreneurship students and the other schools connected several times over Zoom to get to know each other and the first ice breaker was asking what the stereotypes were for each country. Of the Americans the answer was they don’t know geography and they eat a lot of fast food, which was “pretty accurate,” replied some on the U.S. side.
“It’s just really powerful and we’re still in the moment building,” SHS global coordinator Heather Waters said. “I was just at a conference for my position with other global directors and it was nice to see, even though we’re one of the few public schools in it, we’re right up there in terms of our vision and our steps of development. It’s exciting. And the world is open again.”
Last year’s pilot summit was an eye-opener. “What really surprised our kids was they were looking at working with senior citizens and in the conversation they said here’s what we’re thinking and they threw it out to the Italians and the Chinese and they were like, ‘Oh, that’s not how we treat the elderly in our society,’ and our kids were like, ‘Woahhhh,’” Waters said. “It’s that instant cultural connection. I think there’s real power in all of these programs and this is just one of them.”
Scarsdale’s students enjoyed connecting initially online with their counterparts around the world.
“It’s really important to see the other perspectives from the other side because in order to make a change I think you have to spread a message,” SHS senior Alexandra Tretler said. “Even if it’s seen as a local issue, in order to really bring attention and awareness to it, you need to spread that message. This was the perfect way by getting schools from around the world. It’s perfect that everyone sees it differently and picks a different topic, but we also see those as being problems, so it’s good we’re raising this awareness across the world.”
From Scarsdale’s AT Entrepreneurship class, the Table Tunes team of Chelsea Berson, Daphne Boockvar, Henry Nova and Tretler were chosen to represent the host school.
“I’m really thankful we were chosen by a panel of experts that Miss Yokana put together,” Nova said. “We were really proud being the ones chosen. It was great to see what the people from around the world we met up with [via Zoom] … and spoken to and gotten feedback from, how they had progressed throughout the year and how their projects had gone.”
Table Tunes is a device made for students who struggle to play a musical instrument due to issues with fine motor skills, feel left out of a joyful and stress-relieving music activity and therefore have more trouble connecting with classmates. The device has four large, colored buttons on an angled base that allows students to create music.
The feedback the SHS students got from a panel of experts was to try making the instrument look more like the instrument it is trying to replicate to foster even more of a sense of inclusion for users. They suggested it might be also suitable for seniors with Alzheimer’s as well.
Boockvar described the process as “a lot of ups and downs” with so many different designs and shapes and sizes, constantly recreating the physical product.
“It was very rewarding because at the end we knew it finally worked after having so many different prototypes that didn’t work or function to their greatest ability,” she said. “Finally at the end we had a working prototype that made the children happy. That was rewarding because our hard work paid off.”
Tretler said it was “eye-opening” to learn from a child who struggled to play an instrument, something that had never occurred to her and her group. That’s why the group put so much time into making Table Tunes as perfect as possible, despite initially being behind many of the other groups in the AT class. “Being able to advance as much as we did was really rewarding,” she said.
Berson’s sister took the class and was working on a way to help visually impaired people eat without assistance using lights, but never got to finish her project due to the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Berson said she expected the process to be easier than it was.
“I thought the class was: you come up with a good idea and you see how far you can go. But in reality you come up with a great idea and then you fail and then you work at it again and then you fail,” she said. “The teachers encourage you until you’re totally finished. You don’t give up halfway through. You go through with it and it teaches you a lot.”
Having a product at the end to bring back to the special needs student that Table Tunes was designed for was the true reward for the team to see “how excited, how jubilant and how proud” the children were while using it.
Ideas from around the world
Six students from Argentina’s Austin Eco Bilingual School spent the week in Scarsdale with host families and attended classes.
“Being here in Scarsdale was an amazing experience,” 17-year-old Juani said. “It’s such a lovely school and the students we met and the hosts and the people that were here to support us — they have always been good to us.”
Their project, Upcycle, takes on fashion contamination with 85% of clothing ending up in landfills and taking up to 100 years to biodegrade, in addition to accounting for 20% of global water pollution and 10% of C02 emissions. The goal is to change habits by having people donate their clothes, clean and fix them up and then resell them to give them “a second chance.”
One student said, “Upcycle is not only a sustainable way to fundraise, but it also gave us good profits, which allowed us to cover almost all of our prom costs.”
Juani said he enjoyed the experience of learning how to take on an important issue and appreciated the support of the panelists and teachers.
“The ideas from the other countries were great,” he said. “It was a very good competition. They were so great to us. Being here was a great opportunity to make our presentation [as was] being involved in such a great project. People are going to be so proud of us and the next generations.”
The Scarsdale students enjoyed interacting with their counterparts from Argentina as this school year marked the first since COVID-19 that international travel has been permitted.
“It’s someone you don’t know, but you have that common interest of what you’re doing,” Berson said. “We danced for them and a lot of random stuff. We learned that there are a lot of problems, but there are also a lot of people who want to try to fix them.”
The team from State Educandate Ueccllis College in Italy presented its Let’s Swap project to support students who need tutoring and don’t have proper academic support in the form of expensive supplies, which often can be donated and reused. Their website connects students and families to proper resources.
“Our vision is to provide to all students the opportunity to learn and to have free access to books and online tutoring,” one student said.
Students from BPK Penabur in Indonesia presented Artemis, which is a “multifunctional abduction app for emergency situations” created in response to rising kidnapping rates. The worldwide app that features multiple languages has a map that lets people know past abduction rate history and allows people to track family members. You can file a missing person’s report and a self-defense page. There is an emergency call feature — they are working to partner with law enforcement around the world — and educational games and stories.
The team noted that for young people or others who don’t have a phone there are other GPS gadgets to track a loved one.
“One of the biggest issues facing our society is how do we protect our children and provide them the guidance, the assistance, etc.,” Scarsdale resident Amir Dossal said. “This, the Artemis project, sounds like a great idea and could go a long way.”
Florida’s Bolles Global Leaders from Jacksonville made a Heartbeat in a Box medical supplies box for homeless people, of which there are 600,000 in the United States and more than 1,000 in Jacksonville. The sustainable first aid kit has an alarm users can deploy if they are in danger, including pamphlets in English and Spanish to explain what to do in certain emergency situations.
The kit includes homemade insect repellent and sunscreen, in addition to bandages, soap sheets, gauze, tape and an LED light so users can see what they are doing in the dark.
Each kit cost $6.06 to produce, which would be a lower cost if it were manufactured on a larger scale. Refills of supplies are available at a local homeless shelter.
“Ours is different because it’s sustainable, too,” one student said. “It focuses on health, but also doesn’t harm the Earth while doing so. Human health is a basic right. We all need our health and our bodies to just go about our day. This can improve the homeless community’s chances at life and getting a job and moving forward in life. That’s why our product is so important — it goes back to basic rights that we need to improve our lives and to build up from a situation that’s so hard.”
The Binus School from Indonesia looked to tackle the plastic waste problem — 7.8 million tons annually — with Cerita Plastik, which recycles plastic items and turns them into other products like jewelry, bags and furniture by partnering with local retailers. It was hailed as “a social enterprise with a noble purpose, to bring positive change to the environment and the community.”
“Throughout the year we had two other Zooms with everyone when we were first presenting our ideas and it was really interesting to see which problems were being focused on in which places, and how that reflected what was going on in each country,” Boockvar said. “It was super interesting to see how they connected to us, like Argentina did fashion sustainability and that’s huge in the United States as well. Same with kidnapping and homelessness, which are common throughout the entire globe. The point of the UN SDGs is that all of them can be scaled to a global level.”
Expert guidance
The panel of experts who worked with the students during their creation process and/or during the summit was made up of Anna M. Polomska-Risler from the Broadband Commission for sustainable development; Will Kennedy, senior program office for the United Nations Office for Partnerships; Khalid Elachi, executive director of MCW Global (education for under resourced communities); Joan Ai, who focuses on education, equity and access; Joan Dulitz and Jonathan Hooper, who are disability experts; Oliver Libby of The Resolution Project; Scarsdale sustainability experts Michelle Sterling and Ron Schulhof; and Amir Dossal.
Dossal retired from the United Nations after 25 years in 2010 and later that year set up the nonprofit Global Partnerships Forum to support the UN’s economic and social agenda. His wife taught in the schools and their son graduated from Scarsdale High School.
“I applaud Scarsdale High School for its vision and commitment to create global citizens,” Dossal said. “The Global Entrepreneurship Challenge is an excellent initiative. Heather Waters, Lisa Yokana and Brian McDonald are true visionaries. And under the leadership of Kenneth Bonamo, principal of SHS, many good things are happening. As a result Scarsdale is now on the global map.”
Dossal said the SDGs “belong to people around the world,” and there are many “unprecedented challenges” from economics to social issues to the environment and beyond that can’t be solved through “traditional approaches.”
“According to the UN Secretary-General’s latest report, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a shared promise by every country to work together to secure the rights and well-being of everyone on a healthy, thriving planet,” Dossal said. “But halfway to 2030, that promise is in peril. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are disappearing in the rear-view mirror — and with them the hope and rights of current and future generations. A fundamental shift is needed in commitment, solidarity, financing and action to put the world on a better path. And it is needed now.”
The answer comes through “innovation and entrepreneurship,” the type of human-centered design Scarsdale’s students have been working on.
“This is where the creativity of the younger generation comes in,” Dossal said. “They often have some very good ideas to address the imbalances in our society. And it is wonderful to see how young people around the world are looking to find innovative solutions for everyday problems. It is one of the most inspiring aspects of our work.”
Working with others is key to success. The collaborative effort creates “magic,” according to Dossal.
Dossal provided a checklist for students and teachers:
• They are the future leaders.
• They need to be lifelong learners.
• They need to be creative, innovative.
• They need to be collaborative.
• They need to be global citizens.
“Students and educators play a vital role in shaping the future of the world,” he said. “As the world faces new challenges, such as climate change, economic inequality and political polarization, it is more important than ever that students are prepared to be active citizens and leaders. They are the ones who will be responsible for solving the world’s most pressing problems. They are also the ones who will be creating the new technologies and innovations that will change the world.”
