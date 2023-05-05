summit group courtesy Scarsdale Schools.jpg

Students from Scarsdale, Italy and Argentina gathered for the summit.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

Thanks to technological advances and virtual communication necessities ushered in during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarsdale’s STEAM, global opportunities and instructional technology coordinators continue to take programming to the next level. After a virtual mini-pilot last year, this year they collaborated to present the first Global Entrepreneurship Challenge on Friday, April 28.

The summit was an extension of Scarsdale High School’s Advanced Topics (AT) Entrepreneurship class (https://bit.ly/3peWpDp), which uses human-centered design to solve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Students from Argentina spent the week in Scarsdale.
Alexandra Tretler demonstrates Table Tunes for the group from Scarsdale.
Students from Argentina shared their global solution.
Students from Italy participated via Zoom.
Students from Florida made their pitch in-person.
Scarsdale resident Amir Dossal offered feedback to various schools at the summit.

