If the goalie is the last line of defense, then Scarsdale junior Colby Baldwin is the first line of offense.
For his dominant faceoff abilities, in addition to his skill as a midfielder, Baldwin was named just the third U.S. Lacrosse High School All-American in Scarsdale boys lacrosse history.
Baldwin is 1 of 9 All-Americans from Section 1 this year — the lone faceoff specialist and lone junior — and joined Ken Kubie from 1971 and Andrew Bernstein from 2019 as Scarsdale Raiders to earn the honor.
Coach James Synowiez said the recognition is a big deal not only for Baldwin, but a recognition of how far the program has come. When Bernstein won in 2019 he was a goal-scoring machine and broke Class of 2001 Alec Hufnagel’s school scoring records with 231 goals and 329 points.
“This is the first time we’ve gotten an All-American and won the section, which is special,” Synowiez said. “For Colby I think the section championship is what he is happier about and that says a lot about his character and the type of kid he is. He would rather the team win than get any individual accolade.”
That said, Synowiez added, “Colby wants to be the best at what he does and it’s nice when he gets recognized for that.”
The Raiders didn’t need a national award to let them know just what Baldwin means to their team.
“We know we’re going to be able to possess the ball going into every game just because we have Colby,” junior Rhett Needleman said. “He’s the key to our team. He’s an X factor for us.”
Scarsdale has embraced the “Together” motto from coaches Synowiez and John Felix and they take great joy in each other’s personal success as it leads to team success.
“One of the biggest things we’ve noticed is that everyone gets so excited for our teammates and those are unmatchable feelings,” junior Noah Chappell said. “Seeing Colby Baldwin win a faceoff and run down the field and score is an unmatchable feeling. It’s probably the most fun thing ever seeing your teammates have success.”
Though there is skill involved in taking faceoffs, the biggest part is the “hours and hours of work on your own time,” according to Synowiez. While some practice time is dedicated to faceoffs, it’s the time spent outside of practice working on timing, reacting to whistles — both quick and delayed and “just being whistle ready” — hand speed, tactics, finding an open teammate and knowing how to play the ball if you have to go on defense.
“It’s all those situations and studying a lot of film,” Synowiez said. “I think he’s done a tremendous job with all those and clearly it shows.”
Baldwin is not a FOGO (faceoff, get off). When he isn’t popping the ball up to himself and running down and scoring within six or eight seconds, he mostly stays on the field after a quick stick switch to play midfield.
“I want athletes,” Synowiez said. “He’s a midfielder and he does it all.
Baldwin was always the middie who was taking faceoffs in youth lacrosse and in eighth grade he started taking the craft seriously. He went to a Faceoff Academy clinic with a friend run by renowned specialist Greg Gurenlian, who played for four teams over six years for Major League Lacrosse before spending eight years with the Lizards, in addition to later having Team USA and Premiere Lacrosse League experience. Gurenlian is the only faceoff specialist to win the MLL Most Valuable Player Award.
“I’ve just been working at it ever since,” Baldwin said. “I found a really good coach and I work with him all the time.”
Baldwin has enjoyed the clinics and the independent work over the years to build the muscle memory for the position.
“I always love the first faceoff and going down and scoring to set that tone,” Baldwin said. “It’s always exciting. The first faceoff win is great because momentum is already in our hands.”
Baldwin did not have a lacrosse season freshman year due to COVID-19 and as a sophomore he split time with then-senior Paul Lamonaca as the Raiders won their first-ever Section 1 championship last spring. Baldwin won 103 of 126 faceoffs that year (81.74%).
Instead of lamenting that a teammate was taking away chances, Lamonaca and Baldwin worked together last spring with a goal of being the best faceoff duo in the section, and they achieved that feat through competition, hard work and friendship.
Last year Baldwin took the majority of the faceoffs in the section semifinals, while Lamonaca took the bulk in the finals, giving the coaches options.
With Lamonaca graduating, Baldwin was Scarsdale’s lone faceoff man, which gave the Raiders a boost in the regular season and more importantly the postseason as he had won 321 of 379 faceoffs (84.7%) heading into the New York State Class A semifinals.
In the semifinals against Northport, Baldwin won 16 of 24 faceoffs against future Penn State teammate and fellow All-American Tyler Kuprianchik, though the Raiders let a 4-0 deficit hold in a 13-9 loss to end their first ever state title run. Baldwin finished the season with an 83.62% success rate.
He has improved from 59 ground balls in 2021 to 222 this spring and increased his goal total from 13 to 19 and his assists from seven to 12. This year he also has 17 caused turnovers.
“It was a bigger job obviously, especially playing middie, too, but I like it better,” Baldwin said. “I know in my head depending on my opponent I can win this amount of faceoffs or all the faceoffs in the game and I think going into every game I knew I could win the majority. Earlier in the season I might have had a few mistakes and I was like, ‘I’m not doing that again.’ Then I know because I’m going back out there to take every single faceoff that I’m not going to make that mistake again.”
Back in Scarsdale for the summer, Lamonaca has rejoined the team on the sidelines and has been working out with Baldwin throughout the postseason to help keep him sharp and challenge him once again.
“Me and Paul always knew we were going to be the two best faceoff guys in the section — that’s what we thought coming in — and it ended up being that at the end of the season,” Baldwin said. “We trained a lot together over the summer and then in-season.
“We were best friends and then we also competed against each other all the time. He would still drive me home after school all the time. If I killed him one day in practice or he killed me one day in practice we might get mad at each other in practice, but he still had to drive me home. We still had to have conversations in the car, so we developed a really good relationship.”
Synowiez was proud to see Lamonaca eager to come back and help his former team. “To have a kid like this who comes back and wants to help, how much does that say about what we’ve been doing here?” Synowiez said. “I love it. They were pushing each other, they were battling each other and that’s exactly what they’re doing out here today again. It’s really special to have that type of culture where we’ve worked pretty hard to get to.”
Baldwin committed to Penn State back in September, which happens to be Gurenlian’s alma mater.
“When I toured it was a really good connection with the coach,” Baldwin said. “I had really good conversations with him and I love what he believes in. I loved the campus. And it’s a good program historically.”
Baldwin has one more season for the Raiders next spring and the Raiders, who will graduate three key seniors, have every intention of getting back to the finals and the state tournament in 2023.
With Baldwin taking the faceoffs, the tone will be set for continued success.
