Having been to the New York State track and field championships over the winter in Section 1’s intersectional relay and being the lone upperclassman on Scarsdale’s 4x800-meter relay that qualified for states this spring, junior Shannon Kelly was up to the task of running a blazing second leg in 2:17.
“She had a phenomenal race,” coach Vinny Modafferi said. “She was really patient and went out that last 100 meters; she pretended it was a 400 and just caught so many people.”
Freshman Rachel Rakower ran the lead leg, freshman Leia Patel the third leg and sophomore Zoe Dichter the anchor. Though the Raiders didn’t match their victory time from the state qualifier, when they shattered the longstanding school record of 9:32.8 from 1982 with a 9:25.80, they still came under the old record in 9:29.97.
Scarsdale placed 10th in Division 1, 13th in the Federation.
And to think, just days before the state qualifier meet Scarsdale wasn’t sure if it was going to send its best 4x400-meter lineup or its best 4x800 lineup. Though both relays would have been seeded second at qualifiers, the coaches went with the 4x800, which they believed had a slight edge.
“Even though we knew we could do it we were technically the underdogs,” Kelly said. “I’m so proud of every single one of the girls. That feeling of when we won at the qualifier, I never thought I’d feel that, that we would have that opportunity. It was so good to know if you put in the hard work it’s going to pay off in the end. We’ve got championship nationals next week, which I’m really excited about. We thought maybe we’d go to nationals, but never in a million years did I think we’d be going in the championship race as a high school student.”
Coaches Modafferi and Carlos Bedoya had different runners going in and out of both relays, having options with growing depth on the team, so in addition to deciding which relay, they had to choose the personnel.
“We pulled Shannon up from the 400, we pulled Rachel down from the 3,000 and Leia came back from a little knee injury and it all came together at the right time,” Modafferi said. “We did some research, evaluated what our possibilities were and made a decision based on that. What’s really nice about this group is that they’re all supportive of one another, they all excelled throughout the season, so we felt good about all of them running together. When they got to the big stage, even running 9:29 is an incredible feat, the top Section 1 time and it was under the previous school record again. And we get them all back, which is awesome.”
Rakower got her high school career off to a strong start by being first alternate for states during the cross-country season. In winter she was strong in the 1,500 and 3,000, though it took her some time to adjust to running indoors.
“Coming into outdoors we put her in a lot of 2K steeples, which actually helps with the 800,” Modafferi said. “The pain that you face with both of those are quite similar. We were deciding between four girls for the last spot and she had the most enthusiasm and ran the fastest time, so we loved having her on this relay.”
Rakower ran only one season of track in middle school, so she expected only to run cross-country.
“I wasn’t even thinking about winter track or spring track,” she said. “I fell in love with the team. Everybody is so supportive and it makes every practice, no matter how hard it is, just so fun. I look forward to it every single day.”
More of a distance runner, even dropping to an 800 was not what Rakower was used to, while her teammates had more experience at that distance. Still, she adjusted well and helped the record-setting team place first at qualifiers.
“It was pretty incredible,” she said. “We were talking about the race beforehand and we knew what we had to do to get there, but even though we knew we could do it, it still seemed kind of impossible. There was a really fast team seeded ahead of us and we knew we had to give it everything we had to get there. When that happened it was an incredible, probably my favorite, race.”
Rakower looks forward to next year being more prepared to being on the big stage. “Even though this might not have been the best race we were hoping for, we know what not to do next time,” she said.
Kelly may be the veteran, but she didn’t start taking track seriously until the spring of sophomore year. She competed as a freshman and then did basketball as a sophomore in the winter. She was doing track because she was fast and a year ago she got hooked into the culture of the team.
“I started building up my confidence and knowing I could actually be good,” she said. “Then this year we had such a great team. Everyone builds each other up. In the workouts even if you don’t want to push yourself you have to because everyone pushes themselves. I would never expect a track culture to be like this. Even my mom says this is a whole different world you don’t see. When you’re not a part of it you don’t get it, but when you’re a part of it you love it.”
Her teammates already have an edge on Kelly.
“They get this opportunity, two as freshmen, one as a sophomore, to be here and that means next year and when I’m gone they’re still going to be doing amazing,” Kelly said. “I’m sad I only have one more year, but I’m excited I’m leaving a great group behind me.”
Having the winter experience as the 600-meter leg of the intersectional relay helped Kelly, but also helped her to help her teammates at states last weekend.
“We worked hard and we set a goal this season because we knew we wanted to do it,” she said. “I had no idea at all I’d be running an 800 this season. I ran 600s. I never thought I’d get an opportunity to run with such amazing girls in such a good relay. It feels so great to be back again and know we are one of the top teams.”
Kelly plays field hockey in the fall and was coming off an “incredible indoor season.”
“In the spring she just had such great workouts,” Modafferi said. “Maybe a third of the way through the season we created a hybrid group between sprinters and middle distance runners where a group consisting of some people from my group and some from [coach Carlos] Bedoya’s group run Monday and Tuesday with Bedoya and Wednesday and Thursday with me. Friday was a flex day. Shannon was in that group because she wanted to try the 800. We gave her an opportunity to do so in an SMR [sprint medley relay] at Somers and she ran a 2:25. Then she ran 2:22 at another 4x800 and then 2:20 at state quals and 2:17 today.”
Patel, whose main sport is soccer, is still new to track and field and still trying to find her niche.
“I haven’t really figured it out, but I know it’s not long distance,” she said. “It’s like 400 to maybe 1,500. I like how the race is shorter, but if I make a mistake there’s enough time for me to get the time back. That’s why I like it. The winter was my first time ever running, so I’m just really happy I got to where I am right now.”
In winter and spring Patel was keeping pace with Dichter and has gotten her 2:26 800 time down to 2:22.
“She works real hard, asks good questions,” Modafferi said. “Getting her back from injury this spring we put her mostly in relays because it’s really low stress and allowed her to build her confidence so when we got to state quals she knew exactly what to do and she ran 2:22 twice. We’re excited about having her back.”
Working with the other girls and Modafferi has given Patel a positive outlook.
“It’s a great environment, so it’s really fun to be around them,” she said. “You can be comfortable around them, which is good. Before a race when you’re nervous they always comfort you. I’m excited for next year because we’ll all be back.
“Physically the workouts, although they’re hard, they really help. When we go faster than we normally run it boosts up my confidence because I know I can do better. Coach helps boost my confidence.”
Modafferi watched Dichter make adjustments all season to get herself to where she is now. Cross-country was “rocky,” indoor was better and the spring season was stellar.
“It was a structured approach of learning how to run the right way where, by the time we got to state quals, she knew exactly what she needed to do in every situation,” Modafferi said.
Dichter wasn’t pleased with her leg of the race at states.
“She got through the 400 perfect, exactly how we wanted to and she started making a move and everyone was making a move,” Modafferi said. “She still ran a 2:22 after a 2:24 last year, so really a strong time for her. She had great workouts throughout the season, she always asks a lot of good questions and her confidence is the biggest point.”
After everything “fell into line” at state qualifiers, Dichter learned “it doesn’t go well every time.” She took it as yet another learning experience for her and her teammates.
“You have to learn sometimes you’re going to have awesome days, sometimes you’re going to have bad days, but it doesn’t mean you’re any less, that next time you’re not going to do well,” she said. “You have to just not give up, even when you don’t do your best.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I think overall I think we’re all supportive of each other. We want each other to do well, but no one is ever mad at anyone. For example I just didn’t run my best, but everyone is saying that it was great and not to worry about it.”
Dichter liked the pressure at state quals where the team had to put together a perfect race to get to states.
“Sometimes pressure is good in a way,” she said. “Last week we knew if we won we’d go to states and we really wanted that. That pressure was there and that’s what I was thinking when I passed that girl at the end of that race. I wanted to go to states. Maybe today there was less pressure because we weren’t going to win. The pressure pushes us.”
Dichter is excited for the team’s bright future, including fellow sophomore state qualifier Eva Gibney, who competed in pentathlon.
“I think it’s exciting because we’re already doing so well and we’re still young and we have one or two or three more years doing this,” Dichter said. “Also we know Eva can run a great 800, so she can step into this whenever she needs to. It feels good we’re able to rely on a lot of people.”
Modafferi was proud of his team’s effort and accomplishment on the big stage at states.
“Coming to a meet like this is not easy,” he said. “It’s a completely different experience than anything they’ve faced, even at the Loucks Games. It’s the end of the season and you can just imagine how it feels for them. Shannon has been to the state meet before and she knows what it’s like. She had a little more comfort going into today. All the girls were pretty comfortable, but having the experience of actually being on the track in a meet like this is something to really think about. Going into next year they’ve all been here so we’re going to make bigger plans. There’s always more buy-in after a big event like this, which is nice.”
Up next is New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia June 15-18.
“We’re just looking to get back to work,” Modafferi said. “We’re in the championship section, which is something we’ve dreamed about since last year when they ran really well in the 4x800. We’re excited for what the future holds.”
The last sentiment applies to the entire track and field program.
“The coaching staff and I have said it so many times, but as the season has gone on we just love this team,” Modafferi said. “They’re such a nice group of kids, they’re asking all the right questions, they’re putting in the work. It’s a nice core group, so if we continue to build on that our program will show more success and I see that coming together over the next two years.”
