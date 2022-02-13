Heading into the Section 1 diving championships Monday, Feb. 7 at SUNY Purchase, Scarsdale junior Haochen Liu knew there was one big dive that had been giving him trouble and he would have to hit if he wanted to win the title.
Liu was consistent across the board, hitting all 11 of his dives as he held on to win the title with a final score of 506.35, but his main concern was his ninth dive of the meet. He held the lead after eight rounds as the divers headed into their final break before the last three rounds to determine the title. He responded with a big dive and cruised to the title from there.
“The way it was split up for the breaks, during each break the next dive was something that I knew I really had to hit,” explained Liu. “Especially after the second break, my ninth dive, the reverse one and a half, that’s something I’ve really struggled with. I don’t think I’ve ever hit that dive like that. My average score on that dive is around a 5.5 or 6, so to get 7.5 across during this meet was really big. Hitting that dive gave me a big boost of confidence.”
The final score had Liu in first place, well ahead of second-place finisher Jay Wilkinson of Somers at 462.55.
With the Section 1 title, Liu continues to add on to his impressive season as he now gets ready to compete in the New York State championships for the first time ever.
“A very good performance, he was amazing,” Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio said of Liu. “He’s looking so much better, so much more relaxed even than the divisionals. His big focus was coming out and doing as well as he could do and just having fun. Everything builds on the dive before and by the time he hit his better dives everything was just amazing, one after another.”
Liu started out with an impressive dive on his first attempt and kept it going from there.
He held the lead at the first break after the first five rounds of diving with a score of 229.35, with Wilkinson in second at 214.5. That set the stage for the sixth round, with Wilkinson coming out strong on his sixth dive. Liu was up two dives after Wilkinson and he responded with his highest scoring dive of the night.
It was an inward dive in the pike position, and when he emerged from the water the judges’ scorecards flashed a 10, 9.5, 9.5, 9, 9, 9 and 9, by far the highest scores of the night for any diver and the only 10 awarded on the evening.
“That’s a pretty-close-to-perfect dive,” DeNunzio said. “He’s gotten one other 10 before this season, but that was by far his best dive.”
Liu was not impressed, as he felt the ninth dive was more important to his victory overall.
“That dive is a low degree of difficulty dive so the scores tend to be pretty high, but that was definitely one of the best times I’ve ever done it,” he said. “Really glad I came out of the break like that, and the second break was even better.”
After the second break Liu responded by hitting the important ninth dive and all the divers knew he was in control on his way to the title. He finished off the meet with two more successful dives to earn the victory ahead of Wilkinson in second and Luke Leale of Suffern in third.
“It’s a nice competitive rivalry to see,” DeNunzio said. “They know each other, they know each others’ dives and it’s a back-and-forth. They all get along really well and all three of them will be up at the state meet.”
Liu explains the divers are aware of the scores and dives as they compete in the meet. You can see them help each other throughout the competition talking about the dives and watching them studying the replay on the screen set up at the pool.
“I kind of have a feeling in my head for the scores,” Liu said. “Today I kind of got lucky, both Jay and Luke didn’t have their best meets. They’re incredible athletes and we push each other and it’s always nice to compete against them.”
All the divers understand that it all comes down to your own personal performance and Liu admits it was a good night for him as he compiled his best score ever competing for Scarsdale in Section 1.
“It was the best high school meet I ever had, finally broke 500 points, which has been my goal for a while,” said Liu. “And to get a first-place finish. I had already qualified for the state meet a couple of weeks ago, so that was a big relief. This meet I could relax and do my dives without thinking about the point score. That brought out the best in me, I scored about 40 points higher that the divisional meet. Not having the pressure to make states on me was a big help. Now I can just train hard this month and do as well as I can do at states.”
Liu will be heading upstate for the New York State diving championships to be held Friday, March 4 at 4 p.m. at Ithaca College.
