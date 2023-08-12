At the four-day Westchester County Swim Conference (WCSC) championships last week, Scarsdale Town Pool placed ninth of 30 scoring teams with 496.50 points. Lake Isle took the title with 981.50 points over runner-up Rye Golf Club, which scored 710.
In an era with no more Westchester County Championships, the larger-scale conference meet is the culminating event of the summer.
“We ended up having some swimmers and divers in conferences and I’m so proud of how we did,” coach Alex Eforo said. “We were ninth and we had some great overall performances from our athletes. We had two divers in the top three, Tessa Leroy and Veer Dewan. For swimmers, two of our 12u girls, Evelyn Wu and Yingyuan Fang, tied for second place in high points. And our 8-and-under girls’ relay won their relay.”
At conferences, Alexandra Tieng was fourth in 8u girls’ high points with 41. For 11-12 girls, Scarsdale had Fang and Wu tied for second with 48 points each. Felix Mao was fourth for 13-14 boys with 46.50 points.
Rohan Coonse placed 11th for boys’ 10u diving with 58.95 points. Ava Turner was seventh for 13u girls with 126.30 points. Dewan was third for the boys with 13.55 points. Leroy was the 17u girls’ runner-up with 148.30 points, with Turner taking eighth with 127.20. For the boys, Dewan was sixth at 136.95, Harley Hoch eighth with 127.05.
Tieng was second in the 8u girls 25 freestyle in 15.22, Eleanor Bliss eighth in 19.00. Fang was fourth in the 12u girls’ 50 freestyle in 27.09. Elliot Chang took 15th in the 12u boys’ 50 free in 31.30. Mao finished third in the 14u boys’ 100 freestyle in 52.56.
Tieng was second in the 8u girls’ 25 backstroke in 18.68, Eleanor Bliss seventh in 23.03. Jacob Royzman took 16th for the boys in 27.13. Minyi Fang tied for ninth in the 10u girls 50 backstroke in 40.51. Fang and Wu were back-to-back in second and third in the 12u girls’ 50 backstroke with respective times of 31.45 and 31.62. For the boys, Fernando Retana was 12th in 36.75. Maria Retana placed 16th for the 14u girls in 100 backstroke in 1:14.53. Mao was third for the boys in 1:02.46, Orion Kreonidis 10th in 1:13.56. Devin Topkara placed 10th for the 17u girls’ 100 backstroke in 1:09.89, while Charlotte Aldridge was 15th in 1:12.88. Derrick Kuo was 10th for the boys in 1:01.01.
Tieng finished 10th in the 8u girls’ 25 breaststroke in 23.47. Royzman placed 16th for the boys in 28.36. Fan was third in the 12u girls’ 50 breaststroke in 35.70, Wu fourth in 35.91. Elliot Chang was 13th for the boys in 41.87, Fernando Retana 15th in 43.26. Maria Retana placed sixth in the 14u girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:15.06. Mao tied for fourth in the 14u boys’ race in 1:09.11. Aldridge placed 12th in the 17u girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:18.98. For the boys, Kuo placed seventh in 1:03.44.
Bliss placed 11th in the 8u girls’ 25 butterfly in 20.63, Heidi Gochev 14th in 24.26. Noah Chusuei was 10th for the boys in 21.07. Wu was the 12u girls’ 50 butterfly runner-up in 29.53. For the boys, Anri Takamoto was 14th in 39.20. Ezgi Topkara placed 15th for the 14u girls’ 100 butterfly in 1:13.20.
Scarsdale’s 8u girls’ 100 freestyle relay team of Tieng, Kiely Piekarski, Gochev and Bliss won the conference title in 1:14.34.
“It’s been a long time since we had a conference relay win and it was good to see those girls get the W in that race,” Eforo said. “The environment at finals all our kids were excited and the coaches were ready to get them in the water. The finals just went amazing for our kids.”
The 10u girls’ 200 freestyle relay team placed ninth in 2:39.34. The boys’ team was also ninth in 2:31.76. The 13u girls’ 200 freestyle relay took seventh in 1:58.65. The 17u girls 200 freestyle relay placed 14th in 2:00.74.
Five of the six WCSC Division 1 teams won at least two meets during the regular season, showing great parity in the league. Lake Isle (LIC) was 5-0, Shenorock Shore Club 3-2 (SSC), Larchmont Yacht Club (LYC) and Rye Golf Club (RGC) each 2-2, Scarsdale 2-3, Westchester Country Club (WCC) 0-5.
“It’s the top division and it’s intense,” Eforo said. “All the other head coaches are people who have had years of experience, they all have been in the game for a really long time, most of them coach swimming year-round. Just being able to be around that level of competition was incredible. It was my first year as head coach, but I slipped right into the role. I thought I performed well, but I have to thank our kids. So much of it comes to how talented our swimmers are. We can coach them all we want and make them better at practice, but having them there is how we stay in Division 1.”
Scarsdale lost 239-229 to LYC behind triple winners Tieng (8u free, back, breast) and Mao (14u free, back, breast). In a 239.5-225.5 win over SSC, Tieng (8s free, back, breast), Wu (12u back, breast, fly) and Mao (14u free, back, breast) each won three events.
RGC bested Scarsdale 232-225 with Tieng (girls’ 8u free, back, breast), Sophie Ries (girls’ 14u free, back, fly) and Raphael Sutiono (boys’ 14u free, back, breast) each winning a trio of events. In a 252-200 win over WCC, Tieng (girls’ 8u free, back, fly) and Mao (boys’ 14u free, back, breast) each won three races.
Lake Isle had seven triple winners in a 237-227 win over Scarsdale. Double winners were Tieng (girls’ 8u free, back), Chusvei (boys’ 8u back, breast) and Alexandra Horney (girls’ 12u free, breast).
“Both losses were ones I saw the swimmers doing great and competing hard in,” Eforo said. “They were winnable meets and at the end of the day it didn’t go our way, but that happens. The two we won were against longtime, established teams. Seeing the kids get wins against these teams I’ve been swimming against my whole life just made me immensely proud.”
Eforo took over for longtime coach Inga DeNunzio — a pair of Scarsdale High School grads from 1990 and 2019, respectively — this summer after having grown up as a swimmer for the program and spending the previous four summers as an assistant coach.
“It was really exciting for me to have that opportunity,” Eforo said. “It was not really a position I ever saw myself in because I never thought Inga would step away from it, but it was something once I heard about it I was chomping at the bit to do. It was a big change but it was also one I felt I was certainly ready for. I knew how to do everything. I’ve been around the team my entire life.”
Eforo was joined by two of his three siblings, older brother John and younger sister Danielle, on the swim team coaching staff, along with Nicholas Peckett, Cyrus Toosi, Ari Lemisch and Ben Jacobowitz, and diving coaches Claire Scarcella and Haochen Liu.
Between the coaching staff, the swimmers and divers, and the parent volunteers, it was another memorable season for Scarsdale.
Greenburgh shows strength
Greenburgh was the second best team in Division 3 this summer, going 4-1, losing only to undefeated Orienta Beach Club (OBC) and beating 3-2 American Yacht Club (AYC), 2-3 Harrison Town Pool (HAR), 1-4 Westchester Hills Golf Club (WHGC) and 0-5 Davenport Club (DBC) in the regular season.
Greenburgh beat AYC 236-185 behind triple winners E. Blaho (girls’ 8u free, breast, fly), Giacomo Iacobazzi (boys’ 8u free, breast, fly), Alba Iacobazzi (girls’ 14u free, breast, fly) and Tamsin Coulthard (girls’ 17u free, breast, fly). In a 234-185 win against DBC, Blaho (girls’ 8u back, breast, fly), Giacomo Iacobazzi (boys’ 8u free, breast, fly) and Alba Iacobazzi (girls’ 14u free, breast, fly) each won three events.
Topping HAR 240-175, Blaho (girls’ 8u back, breast, fly) and Giacomo Iacobazzi (boys’ 8u back, breast, fly) were triple winners. Falling 282-181 to OBC, Giacomo Iacobazzi (boys’ 8u free, breast, fly), Connie Coulthard (girls’ 12u free, breast, fly), Alba Iacobazzi (girls’ 14u free, breast, fly) and Tamsin Coulthard (girls’ 17u free, breast, fly) all won three events.
Greenburgh bested WHGC 242-219. Siena Madonia (girls’ 8u free, breast, fly), Giacomo Iacobazzi (boys’ 8u back, breast, fly), Connie Coulthard (girls’ 12u back, breast, fly) and Tamsin Coulthard (girls’ 17u free, breast, fly) were all triple winners.
At conferences, Greenburgh took 12th place with 344 points.
Madonia was fifth for 8u girls high points with 38, while Giacomo Iacobazzi was second for the boys with 54. For 11-12 girls, Connie Coulthard took the top spot with 60 points.
Tony Hutaj took 11th for 13u boys diving with 100.60 points.
Madonia placed 10th in the 8u girls 24 freestyle in 17.16. Iacobazzi was second for the boys in 13.95. Emily Schwartz placed 15th for the 10u girls’ 50 free in 35.18. Cameron Young was 14th for the 10u boys’ 50 freestyle in 34.28. Connie Coulthard won the 12u girls’ 50 free in 25.90. Alba Iacobazzi placed 14th in the 14u girls 100 freestyle in 1:00.75. Leonard Hutaj was 14th in the 14u boys’ 100 freestyle in 59.68.
Polina Ostaskin was ninth for the 8u girls in the 25 backstroke in 20.81. Akshaj Sharma took 12th in the 10u boys’ 50 backstroke in 43.01. Ivan Ostaskin was fifth for the 14u boys’ 100 backstroke in 1:05.21. Leonora Hutaj was 16th in the 17u girls’ 100 backstroke in 1:13.26.
Maldonia won the 8u girls’ 25 breaststroke in 19.59, while Giacomo Iacobazzi won for the boys in a meet record 17.96, breaking a 1991 record from 1991. He also broke the 1987 pool record of 18.70. Quinn Cronin was sixth for the 10u girls’ 50 breaststroke in 41.91. Connie Coulthard won the 12u girls’ 50 breaststroke in 34.14. Alba Iacobazzi was seventh in the 14u girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:19.76. Ivan Ostaskin placed 10th for the boys in 1:16.05, Leonard Hutaj 16th in 1:23.10. Tamsin Coulthard took eighth in the 17u girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:13.21, Michela Iacobazzi 14th in 1:20.01.
Madonia was eighth in the 8u girls’ 25 butterfly in 22.30. Giacomo Iacobazzi was second for the boys in 17.15. Young finished 12th in the 10u boys’ 50 butterfly in 46.40. Connie Coulthard won the 12u girls’ 50 butterfly in 27.77. Tony Hutaj was 13th for the boys in 38.55. Alba Iacobazzi was 12th for the 14u girls’ 100 butterfly in 1:11.33. Ivan Ostaskin was 12th in the 14u boys’ 100 butterfly in 1:11.21. Tamsin Coulthard was 13th for the 17u girls’ 100 butterfly in 1:08.62.
Greenburgh’s 8u girls’ 100 freestyle relay team of Madonia, Polina Ostaskin, Shriya Medar and Zoe Grachan took 11th in 1:25.88. The 10u girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Quinn Cronin, Jackie Brinceno, Harper Cronin and Schwartz placed 14th in 2:51.63. The 13u girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Eshani Kohil, Sadie Rios, Laura Cronin and Connie Coulthard took 10th in 2:00.21. Dominick Mattina, John Mazziotti, Jayson Iannuzzo and Ivan Ostaskin took fifth for the boys in 2:03.31. The 17u girls 200 freestyle relay placed ninth in 1:51.68.
Scarsdale kids at private clubs
Wykagyl placed 15th at conferences with 304 points. Aiden Lee tied for high points for 15-17 boys with 54 points, while Kieran Lee was fifth with 37 points.
Kieran Lee took 10th in the 17u boys’ 100 freestyle in 49.74. Aidan Lee won the 17u boys’ 100 backstroke title in a pool record 51.06. Kieran Lee was fourth in 55.18. Aiden Lee was second in the 17u boys’ 100 breaststroke in 58.68, Kieran Lee fourth in 59.85. Aiden Lee was second in the 17u boys’ 100 butterfly in 51.63.
The Lee brothers, along with Patrick Carroll and James Harshman, were part of Wykagyl’s eighth place 17u boys’ 200 freestyle relay.
Scarsdale Golf Club was 22nd with 99 points. Mia Olson was fourth for 9-10 girls high points with 42.
Raphael LaSalle took 10th in the 8u boys’ 25 freestyle in 17.30. Mia Olson was ninth in the 10u girls’ 50 freestyle in 31.34. LaSalle was 12th in the 8u boys’ 25 backstroke in 22.64. Sadie Olson placed 16th for the 10u girls’ 50 backstroke in 46.21.
Mia Olson was third in the 10u girls’ 50 breaststroke in 39.61, while Sloane Caldwell took 11th in 45.44. LaSalle placed 10th in the 8u boys’ 25 butterfly in 22.59. Olson took second for the 10u girls’ 50 butterfly in 33.95.
SGC’s 8u boys’ 100 freestyle relay team took fourth in 1:22.64. The 10u boys’ 200 freestyle relay team was 15th in 2:47.69.
