STP Elliot Chang.jpg
STP Elliot Chang

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

At the four-day Westchester County Swim Conference (WCSC) championships last week, Scarsdale Town Pool placed ninth of 30 scoring teams with 496.50 points. Lake Isle took the title with 981.50 points over runner-up Rye Golf Club, which scored 710.

In an era with no more Westchester County Championships, the larger-scale conference meet is the culminating event of the summer.

