A 29-year-old man from Scarsdale was arrested Jan. 4 on the Bronx River Parkway near Fenimore Road following a two-car collision at the intersection of Paddington and Ogden roads. The man, identified as Jake I. Gorobetz of Circle Road, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and reckless criminal property damage.
Police responded to the collision scene and learned on arrival that a dark-colored BMW with New York plates had fled the scene. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe said her car was struck on its driver’s side by another car as she traveled west on Ogden Road. The BMW, which was traveling north on Paddington Road, is thought to have gone through the stop sign without stopping. The driver of the Tahoe had her 4-year-old grandson in the back seat. On impact, her car hit a utility pole and Gorobetz’s car drove across a lawn on Ogden Road and kept going. The woman was taken to White Plains Hospital via ambulance for possible internal injuries. On the walkway of the lawn, police saw the front bumper of the BMW with the license plate still attached. While they were investigating the accident, they were notified by county police of a dark-colored BMW with a missing front bumper at the Bronx River Parkway near Fenimore Road. County police said the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs. His eyes were glassy and he was incoherent. Gorobetz was arrested and taken to White Plains Hospital for treatment for contusions on his forehead and abrasions to his face. An officer stayed with him at the hospital until he was released on his own recognizance. He returns to court Jan. 19.
Burgled
Police responded to Kent Road Jan. 6 on a report of a burglary. Police spoke with a woman and her partner who said they’d left the house at 3 p.m. and when they returned three hours later, they noticed things were not as they’d left them. Multiple pieces of jewelry were reported missing, valued at around $10,000. Police saw a broken lock on a rear window. The house was searched by police to make sure no burglar was still present. The burglary is under investigation.
Another burglary was reported Jan. 6 on Cooper Road. Again the burglars entered through a rear window. Two boot prints were found inside the house, which was searched to make sure it was empty. The homeowners said nothing appeared missing.
Cars stolen
A car was reported stolen Jan. 9 by a Greenacres Avenue woman. Inside the car was her Khaite handbag valued at $2,600, a Prada wallet valued at $700, two pairs of sunglasses valued at a total of $2,100; some credit, debit and medical cards, and her iPhone valued at $1,000. She said she’d parked the car in a driveway at a house on Huntington Avenue, and when she came back to it 10 minutes later an unknown person was driving off in it, headed eastbound.
A BMW valued at $59,584 was reported stolen Jan. 9 by an Innes Road woman. Police learned of the theft while they were in the area responding to a report of people checking car door handles. The car’s owner said she tracked her car using an app and learned it was last located in Newark, New Jersey. The Newark police department was contacted. Inside that car and also reported stolen was a tennis racket.
Trying car doors
Suspicious activity was reported Jan. 9 on Heathcote Road by a mail carrier who said she was on her route delivering mail when she saw two cars stopped in front of a residence. She said two men got out of their cars and tried to open doors on cars parked in that area. She said they were both wearing ski masks and were unidentifiable. She said they got back in their cars and left the area, traveling in different directions. A report was made.
Icy roads create hazards
A caller on E. Parkway Jan. 5 said they struck a parking meter due to icing conditions and four cars requiring a tow were reported on Weaver Street and Heathcote Bypass.
Collisions due to weather conditions were reported Jan. 5 on Weaver Street and Manor Lane; and stuck cars obstructing traffic were reported on Post Road and Boulevard, and at Heathcote, Drake and Sherbrooke roads.
A car went into a wall Jan. 5 at Oxford and Park roads. No injuries were reported and passersby were able to push the car back onto the road.
A driver lost control of the wheel Jan. 5 and drove into someone’s backyard on Murray Hill Road. A tow truck was called.
A Fox Meadow Road caller asked police if they’d heard anything about her husband who drove to Long Island on Jan. 5. She said she was worried because she hadn’t heard from him. Police told her the weather was extreme and that’s probably why she hadn’t heard from him.
Argued with the contractor
A man went to police headquarters Jan. 3 to report an argument with a contractor at his River Road residence. He said he paid $2,000 for work to be done in his attic but the work was never completed and now he couldn’t reach the contractor. Police advised him this was a civil complaint and took a report for documentation.
Screaming obscenities
A caller Jan. 3 reported a Honda hatchback with Connecticut license plates drove through the intersection of Mamaroneck and Murray Hill roads. The caller said the car’s occupants had the windows open and were screaming obscenities. Police drove around but didn’t find the car.
Wildlife
A coyote was reported Jan. 3 near Dickel Road. Police looked for the animal but didn’t see it. The caller said it appeared sick.
A Fox Meadow Road resident Jan. 4 said a coyote had come through her fence and was in her yard. Police looked but didn’t see it.
A Sheldrake Road resident Jan. 5 said a coyote was in his backyard and was crossing into his neighbor’s yard on Willow Lane. The caller saw the animal, but police looking for it didn’t find it.
Sticky stuff
Sticky stuff was reported Jan. 3 on the mail slot of a mailbox of a liquor store in Police post 8. The person who reported it thought it was an attempt to steal mail. Police saw the sticky substance but couldn’t tell if it was something intentional. The postal inspector’s office was notified. It’s unclear who cleaned it up.
ID theft
A Catherine Road resident Jan. 3 reported someone opened a bank account in her name at a bank in Boston. She said she wasn’t out any money and the fake account was closed.
Theft at CVS
Police responded to CVS on Popham Road Jan. 3 on a report of a theft. A man and a woman were reported stealing shampoo and then fleeing toward the southbound train platform. Police looked for the couple without result. Surveillance showed the man placing many bottles of shampoo valued at $400 into his backpack and leaving the store without paying. The incident is under investigation.
Neighbor’s garbage an eyesore
A Franklin Road resident Jan. 4 complained her neighbor’s garbage is exposed and not sealed. Police responded and saw the lid to the can was open but there were no violations. A sanitation worker said they’d received a call about the same concern.
Leaking water
A Wildwood Road resident Jan. 4 reported a hose was leaking water into the street. Police spoke with the homeowner who said they were aware of the leak and they’d called a plumber; meanwhile police were able to close the valve feeding the hose and temporarily stop the leak.
Four loud bangs
A Rural Drive resident Jan. 5 said they heard three, possibly four, loud bangs outside their house. The source of the bangs was unknown although the caller suspected it might be gunshots. Police conducted a search of the area, but found nothing suspicious.
Where’s her bag?
A Valley Road caller Jan. 5 said she lost her purse and whatever was in it at the 7-Eleven store on Scarsdale Avenue. Police looked at video surveillance, which showed the caller leaving the store with her bag. She was advised to contact her bank and other credit agencies to secure her identity.
Transaction gone awry
A Lee Road resident Jan. 6 called police about a person to whom he’d arranged to sell a gaming console. He said he met the person outside his house and that person tried to steal the console instead of paying for it. The attempt was unsuccessful but the console was broken in the process. The caller wanted the matter documented because the would-be thief knows his address.
Doodling around
A dog described as a “goldendoodle” was reported wandering off leash Jan. 6. Police saw it at the intersection of Stratton and Franklin roads. The dog’s owner was contacted and said the dog must have gotten loose. The owner was given a summons when retrieving the dog.
A loose dog was reported Jan. 7 on Cooper Road near Murray Hill Road. Police got the dog and placed it in the police kennel with food and water while contacting its owner. The owner was charged an impound fee and was issued paperwork pertaining to the dog being loose before the dog could be collected.
Wrong bus stop
Police responded Jan. 7 on a report of a woman walking very early that morning in the snow on Mamaroneck Road. Upon arrival, police contacted the woman who said she got off the bus at the wrong stop and was attempting to get on another bus in order to get home. As she said she’d been walking a long time and the weather was extreme, police gave her a courtesy ride to the Scarsdale train station.
Knocking on doors
A caller Jan. 7 reported a young man with brown hair and a goatee was knocking on doors in the vicinity of Brown and Ewart roads. Police found the man and he said he was knocking on doors to promote his business. He had a permit to solicit in Eastchester and was unaware he had crossed into Scarsdale. He said he would leave.
Altered check
A Walworth Avenue caller Jan. 7 reported a check they had put into a mailbox at Colvin Road and Walworth Avenue came back cashed and altered. There was a new name listed as the recipient and the dollar amount was changed from $2,641 to $6,980. The caller had contacted the bank and wanted a police report made.
Fire
A kitchen fire broke out in a Chinese restaurant on North Central Avenue Jan. 3. After determining the fire started in a stove hood and that it was extinguished, firefighters took a ladder up to the roof and checked the ductwork to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. It hadn’t.
An oven fire was reported Jan. 3 at a residence on Carthage Road. The call was canceled before firefighters could arrive.
A fire alarm was activated Jan. 3 on Christie Place. No fire was found and the alarm was reset.
A seven-months-pregnant woman on the Hutchinson River Parkway called for assistance Jan. 5 because her car was stuck due to ice conditions on a ramp. There had been a collision and multiple cars were stuck on the ice. The pregnant woman was put into an ambulance and taken to the hospital as she was in distress.
An overheated doorbell set off a fire alarm Jan. 6 at a house on Overhill Road. The bell was disconnected and the homeowner was advised to call an electrician to replace it.
Firefighters responded to Garden Road Jan. 8 on a report of smoke from the fireplace inside a house. The homeowner said they got a fire going when the room began smoking up. The fire was extinguished and the house vented. Firefighters said the homeowner had never opened the flue.
A curling iron set off a fire alarm Jan. 8 at a house on Aspen Road. The alarm was reset. No fire was found.
A smoke condition was reported Jan. 9 on Fox Meadow Road. Firefighters arrived on scene and determined there was a minor condition, which was cleared. It was determined the homeowner had started a fire in the fireplace without opening the flue.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, was made from official reports.
